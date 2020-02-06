Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Connected Person dealings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 11:38am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Sanlam Universal Funds PLC - IRSH
Connected Person dealings
Released 16:31 06-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2567C
Sanlam Universal Funds PLC
06 February 2020

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Thomas van Heerden

[For legal persons: full name including legal form as provided for in the register where it is incorporated, if applicable.]

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

[For persons discharging managerial responsibilities: the position occupied within the issuer, emission allowances market participant/auction platform/auctioneer/auction monitor should be indicated, e.g. CEO, CFO.]

[For persons closely associated,

- An indication that the notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities;

- Name and position of the relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities.]

Thomas van Heerden Chairman and Director of Sanlam Asset Management (Ireland) Limited the UCITS Management Company to Sanlam Universal Funds Plc the issuer

b)

Initial Notification Amendment

[Indication that this is an initial notification or an amendment to prior notifications. In case of amendment, explain the error that this notification is amending.]

Correction of Currency reported stated Euro should have been USD

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sanlam Universal Funds Plc Sanlam Global High Quality Fund

b)

LEI

[Legal Entity Identifier code in accordance with ISO 17442 LEI code.]

LEI 6354009CX2AUPTHF5S42

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument,

type of

instrument

Identification code

[- Indication as to the nature of the instrument:

- a share, a debt instrument, a derivative or a financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument;

- an emission allowance, an auction product based on an emission allowance or a derivative relating to an emission allowance.

- Instrument identification code as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.]

Purchase of Units in CIS Sanlam Universal Funds Plc

b)

Nature of the transaction

[Description of the transaction type using, where applicable, the type of transaction identified in Article 10 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

2016/522[1]adopted under Article 19(14) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 or a specific example set out in Article 19(7) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

Purchase of Units 117,432.92

Pursuant to Article 19(6)(e) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, it shall be indicated whether the transaction is linked to the exercise of a share option programme.]

Not linked

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) 1.7031 Volume(s) 117,432.92

[Where more than one transaction of the same nature (purchases, sales, lendings, borrows, …) on the same financial instrument or emission allowance are executed on the same day and on the same place of transaction, prices and volumes of these transactions shall be reported in this field, in a two columns form as presented above, inserting as many lines as needed.

Using the data standards for price and quantity, including where applicable the price currency and the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.]

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

[The volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated when these transactions:

- relate to the same financial instrument or emission allowance;

- are of the same nature;

- are executed on the same day; and

- are executed on the same place of transaction.

Using the data standard for quantity, including where applicable the quantity currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.]

[Price information:

- In case of a single transaction, the price of the single transaction;

- In case the volumes of multiple transactions are aggregated: the weighted average price of the aggregated transactions.

Using the data standard for price, including where applicable the price currency, as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014.]

1.7031 X 117,432.92 shares = USD 200,000.00

e)

Date of the transaction

[Date of the particular day of execution of the notified transaction.

Using the ISO 8601 date format: YYYY-MM-DD; UTC time.]

2019-12-19

f)

Place of the transaction

[Name and code to identify the MiFID trading venue, the systematic internaliser or the organised trading platform outside of the Union where the transaction was executed as defined under Commission Delegated Regulation supplementing Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the reporting of transactions to competent authorities adopted under Article 26 of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014, or if the transaction was not executed on any of the above mentioned venues, please mention 'outside a trading venue'.]

Outside a trading venue

g)

Additional Information

[1] Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522 of 17 December 2015 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council as regards an exemption for certain third countries public bodies and central banks, the indicators of market manipulation, the disclosure thresholds, the competent authority for notifications of delays, the permission for trading during closed periods and types of notifiable managers' transactions (see page 1 of this Official Journal).

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEBLGDDCDGDGGL
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Connected Person dealings - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 16:37:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:56aDean Nordlinger Joins Blank Rome as Corporate Partner in D.C.
GL
11:54aNSR REPORT : Constellations Drive a $3.8 Billion Opportunity for Optical Satcom Equipment
GL
11:53aGRANGER OP-ED : USMCA a Big Win for Texas
PU
11:53aFOODLINK A E : Announcement 935/2020 (no English translation available)
PU
11:53aL B FOSTER : Flood Monitoring System Installed Along Class I Railroad
PU
11:53aAKKA TECHNOLOGIES : FY 2019 Revenue: 1.8Bn Sales Threshold Surpassed in 2019
BU
11:53aVIENNA INSURANCE : VIG Fund acquires from Baltic RE Group three landmark historical buildings in Riga
AQ
11:53aGILEAD SCIENCES : Chinese scientists ask for patent on US drug to fight virus
AQ
11:50aUPDATE : GeoVax Prepared to Advance GOVX-B11 HIV Vaccine to Next Clinical Trial
AQ
11:50aTOUR EIFFEL (SOCIÉTÉ DE LA) : As part of its strategic refocus Société de la Tour Eiffel has sold a portfolio of five buildings
AN
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal reports fourth quarter 2019 and full year 2019 results
2DAX : Deutsche Bank shares soar after new shareholder steps in
3ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : shares slump to record low on UK loss warning
4OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION : OJI : Announcement Regarding the First Product Adoption of Cellulose Nano-Fiber She..
5EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Q4 Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group