London Stock Exchange : Consent Solicitation Launch

IMPORTANT NOTICE IMPORTANT: You must read the following disclaimer before continuing. The following disclaimer applies to the attached consent solicitation memorandum dated 19 February 2020 (the 'Memorandum') whether received by email or as a result of electronic or other communication and you are therefore required to read this disclaimer carefully before accessing, reading or making any other use of the Memorandum. By accepting the email to which the Memorandum was attached or by accessing or making any use of the Memorandum, you shall be deemed (in addition to giving the representations below) to have agreed to be bound by the following terms and conditions, including any modifications to them from time-to-time, each time you receive any information from Citigroup Global Markets Limited, in its capacity as solicitation agent (the 'Solicitation Agent') and JSC Halyk Finance, in its capacity as Kazakh solicitation agent (the 'KazakhSolicitation Agent' and, together with the Solicitation Agent, the 'Solicitation Agents') and/or Citibank, N.A., London Branch, in its capacity as a tabulation agent (the 'Tabulation Agent') and/orJSC Halyk Bank (the 'Issuer') as a result of such acceptance and access. Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this disclaimer shall have the meanings given to them in the Memorandum. THE MEMORANDUM IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. IF YOU HAVE RECENTLY SOLD OR OTHERWISE TRANSFERRED ALL OR PART OF YOUR HOLDING OF THE SECURITIES YOU SHOULD CONTACT THE TABULATION AGENT. Confirmation of your representations: You have been sent the Memorandum at your request and, by accessing the Memorandum, you shall be deemed to have represented (in addition to the above) to the Issuer, the Solicitation Agents, Deutsche Trustee Company Limited(the '2021 NotesTrustee') and BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited (the '2022 NotesTrustee' and, together with the 2021 Notes Trustee, the 'Trustees' and each a 'Trustee') and the Tabulation Agent that: (i) you are a holder or a Beneficial Owner of (i) the U.S.$500,000,000 7.25% Notes due 2021 (Regulation S ISIN / Common Code: XS0583796973 / 058379697; Rule 144A ISIN / Common Code / CUSIP: US46627JAB08 / 058444251 / 46627JAB0) (the '2021 Notes') and/or (ii) the U.S.$750,000,000 5.50% notes due 2022 (Regulation S ISIN / Common Code: XS0867478124 / 086747812; Rule 144A ISIN / Common Code: XS0867573890 / 086757389) (the '2022 Notes' and, together with the 2021 Notes, the 'Notes'); (ii) you shall not pass on the Memorandum to third parties or otherwise make the Memorandum publicly available; (iii) you are not a person to whom it is unlawful to send the Memorandum or to make the invitation to participate in the Solicitation under any other applicable law or regulation; (iv) you are not a Sanctions Restricted Person (as defined in the Memorandum); (v) you consent to delivery of the Memorandum and any amendments or supplements thereto by electronic transmission to you; and (vi) you have understood and agree to the terms set forth herein. The communication of the Memorandum by the Issuer and any other documents or materials relating to the Solicitation is not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an authorised person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the ' FSMA '). Accordingly, the Memorandum is not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. Rather, the communication of the Memorandum as a financial promotion is being made to, and is directed only at: (a) those persons in the United Kingdom falling within the definition of Investment Professionals (contained in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the ' Order ')), or within Article 43 of the Order, or other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated in accordance with the Order; or (b) persons outside the United Kingdom (such persons collectively being ' relevant persons '). The Memorandum is only available to relevant persons and the transactions contemplated herein will be available only to, or engaged in only with, relevant persons, and this financial promotion must not be relied or acted upon by persons or any person to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made other than relevant persons. The Memorandum is not an offer for sale of any securities in the United States. Securities may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act 1933, as amended. Each of the Solicitation Agents is acting exclusively for the Issuer and no one else in relation to the Solicitation and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Issuer for providing the protections afforded to its customers or for giving advice in relation to the Solicitation and, accordingly, owes no duty to any Noteholder. The Solicitation Agents will not be responsible for providing advice in relation to any matters referred to therein. The Memorandum has been prepared by the Issuer and is being provided to you, in addition to any other materials or information provided in connection with the Solicitation, the Proposal or the relevant Extraordinary Resolution, by the Solicitation Agents on behalf of the Issuer. None of the Solicitation Agents or any of their respective affiliates (or their respective directors, employees, officers, consultants or agents) shall be responsible, liable or owe a duty of care to any recipient of the Memorandum or any other materials or information provided to such recipient in connection with the Solicitation, the Proposal or the relevant Extraordinary Resolution. None of the Solicitation Agents, the Trustees, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (the '2021 NotesPrincipal Paying Agent'), The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch (the '2022 NotesPrincipal Paying Agent' and, together with the 2021 Notes Principal Paying Agent, the 'Principal Paying Agents' and each a 'Principal Paying Agent'), or the Tabulation Agent (or any of their respective directors, officers, employees or affiliates) makes any representation or recommendation whatsoever regarding the Memorandum, or any document prepared in connection with it, the Proposal, the relevant Extraordinary Resolution or the Solicitation, or expresses any opinion as to whether Noteholders should participate in the Solicitation or vote in favour of or against the relevant Extraordinary Resolution . None of the Issuer, the Solicitation Agents, the Trustees, the Principal Paying Agents or the Tabulation Agent (or any of their respective directors, employees or affiliates)assumes any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the information concerning the Proposal, the relevant Extraordinary Resolution or the Solicitation or of any other statements contained in the Memorandum. In accordance with usual and accepted practice, the Solicitation Agents, the Trustees, the Principal Paying Agents and the Tabulation Agent express no views on the merits of the Proposal, the Extraordinary Resolutions or the Solicitation or their impact on the interests of existing Noteholders. None of the Solicitation Agents, the Trustees, the Principal Paying Agents or the Tabulation Agent makes any representation that all relevant information has been disclosed pursuant to the Memorandum and each Notice of Meeting or that any disclosed information is accurate and not misleading and none of the Trustees, the Principal Paying Agents or the Tabulation Agent has been involved in formulating the Proposal, the Extraordinary Resolutions or the Solicitation. Accordingly, each of the Solicitation Agents, the Trustees, the Principal Paying Agents and the Tabulation Agent recommends that holders or Beneficial Owners of the relevant Notes who are unsure of the consequences the Proposal, the Extraordinary Resolutions or the Solicitation should seek their own financial, legal and tax advice. The delivery of the Memorandum shall not, under any circumstances, create any implication that the information contained herein is correct and/or current as of any time subsequent to the date of the Memorandum. The Memorandum is solely directed at the holders or Beneficial Owners of the relevant Notes in those jurisdictions where the Memorandum may be lawfully directed to them. You are recommended to seek independent legal advice as to the contents of the Memorandum, and to seek independent financial advice from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other appropriately authorised independent financial adviser as to the action you should take. Any individual or company whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, commercial bank, custodian, trust company or accountholder, or other intermediary or nominee must contact such person if it wishes to participate in the Solicitation in respect of such Notes. Nothing in the Memorandum or in any other documents, information or communications related to the Notes shall be interpreted as containing any offer or invitation to, or solicitation of, any such circulation, distribution, placement, sale, purchase or other transfer or advertisement. You are reminded that the Memorandum has been delivered to you on the basis that you are a person into whose possession the Memorandum may lawfully be delivered in accordance with the laws of the jurisdiction in which you are located and/or resident and you may not, nor are you authorised to, deliver the Memorandum, electronically or otherwise, to any other person. The distribution of the Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession the Memorandum comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. No action has been or will be taken in any jurisdiction in relation to the Solicitation that would permit a public offering of securities. The materials relating to the Solicitation do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, a tender or exchange offer for, or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States, the United Kingdom or any other jurisdiction. The Memorandum has been sent to you in electronic form. You are advised that documents transmitted via this medium may be altered or changed during the process of transmission and consequently none of the Issuer, the Solicitation Agents, the Trustees, the Principal Paying Agents or the Tabulation Agent,or any person who controls any such person, or, in each case, any director, officer, employee or agent of any such person or any affiliate of any such person, accepts any liability or responsibility whatsoever in respect of any differences or discrepancies between the Memorandum distributed to you in electronic form and the hard copy version available to you for your review only on request from the Tabulation Agent. THE MEMORANDUM MAY NOT BE DOWNLOADED, FORWARDED OR DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, TO ANY OTHER PERSON AND MAY NOT BE REPRODUCED IN ANY MANNER WHATSOEVER. ANY DOWNLOADING, FORWARDING, DISTRIBUTION OR REPRODUCTION OF THE MEMORANDUM IN WHOLE OR IN PART IS UNAUTHORISED. FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS DIRECTIVE MAY RESULT IN A VIOLATION OF THE APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS.

THIS MEMORANDUM IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in doubt about any aspect of this Consent Solicitation Memorandum (the 'Memorandum') and/or the action you should take, you should consult immediately your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other appropriately authorised independent financial adviser. If you have recently sold or otherwise transferred all or any of your holding(s) of the relevant Notes referred to below, you should contact the Tabulation Agent. This Memorandum has been prepared by JSC Halyk Bank (the 'Issuer') and is addressed only to holders of the relevant Notes (as defined herein) who are persons to whom it may otherwise be lawful to distribute it ('relevant persons'). It is directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this Memorandum relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. This Memorandum and its contents are confidential and should not be distributed, published or reproduced (in whole or in part) or disclosed by recipients to any other persons. Unless otherwisedefined herein or the context otherwise requires, capitalised expressions used in this Memorandum shall have the meanings set out under 'Definitions' herein or in the Conditions.

JSC Halyk Bank



SOLICITATION OF CONSENTS

in respect of the following Notes: Description of Notes ISIN / Common Code / CUSIP (Rule 144A 2021 Notes) Amount Issued Amount Outstanding Consent Fee U.S.$500,000,000 7.25% notes due 2021 (the '2021 Notes') Regulation S: XS0583796973 / 058379697 Rule 144A: US46627JAB08 / 058444251 / 46627JAB0 U.S.$500,000,000 U.S.$500,000,000 0.25 per cent. of the principal amount of the Qualifying Notes (as defined in the Memorandum) U.S.$750,000,000 5.50% notes due 2022 (the '2022 Notes') Regulation S: XS0867478124 / 086747812 Rule 144A: XS0867573890 / 086757389 U.S.$750,000,000 U.S.$548,012,457 0.25 per cent. of the principal amount of the Qualifying Notes (as defined in the Memorandum) (each a 'Series' and, together, the 'Notes') Solicitation Agent Citigroup Kazakh Solicitation Agent Halyk Finance 19 February 2020



Proxies from the beneficial holders of the outstanding Notes (the 'Noteholders') are hereby solicited (the 'Solicitation') to consider and, if thought fit, pass Extraordinary Resolutions (the 'Extraordinary Resolutions') at meetings of the Noteholders (the 'Meetings') in relation to certain consents and certain amendments (the 'Consents and Amendments') being sought to (i) the terms and conditions of the 2021 Notes as set out in Part 3 of Schedule 1 to the 2021 Trust Deed (the '2021 Note Conditions'), (ii) the terms and conditions of the 2022 Notes as set out in Schedule 4 to the 2022 Trust Deed (the '2022 Note Conditions'), all as more fully described herein (the 'Proposal'). Subject to the terms of the Proposal and (unless such condition is waived by the Issuer) provided that all Extraordinary Resolutions are passed and have become effective in accordance with their terms and upon the occurrence of the Effective Date, Noteholders who validly vote in favour of the Proposal in accordance with the Solicitation will be entitled to receive the applicable Consent Fee, on the Settlement Date. A Noteholder may do any one (but not more than one) of the following: (i) approve the relevant Extraordinary Resolution by voting or communicating voting instructions by way of a valid electronic voting instruction (an 'Electronic Voting Instruction') in the case of EC/CS Notes or by way of a valid form of sub-proxy (a 'Form of Sub-Proxy') in the case of DTC Notes, in each case, by the Early Consent Expiration Time on the Early Consent Date in favour of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution and be eligible (subject to the terms of this Proposal) to receive the applicable Consent Fee; or (ii) approve the relevant Extraordinary Resolution by voting or communicating voting instructions by way of Electronic Voting Instructions in the case of EC/CS Notes or by way of a Form of Sub-Proxy in the case of DTC Notes, in each case, by the Final Consent Expiration Time on the Final Consent Date but after the Early Consent Expiration Time on the Early Consent Date in favour of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution (in such case, the Noteholder will not be eligible to receive the applicable Consent Fee); or (iii) reject the relevant Extraordinary Resolution by voting, or communicating voting instructions by way of Electronic Voting Instructions in the case of EC/CS Notes or by way of a Form of Sub-Proxy, in the case of DTC Notes, by the Final Consent Expiration Time on the Final Consent Date, against the relevant Extraordinary Resolution (in such case, the Noteholder will not be eligible to receive the applicable Consent Fee); or (iv) attend and vote in favour of or against the relevant Extraordinary Resolution at the relevant Meeting in person in accordance with the procedures set out in the relevant Notice of Meeting, provided that those Noteholders who wish to attend and vote at the relevant Meeting in person will not be eligible to receive the applicable Consent Fee; (v) abstain from voting in respect of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution (in such case, the Noteholder will not be eligible to receive the applicable Consent Fee); or (vi) take no action in respect of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution (in such case, the Noteholder will not be eligible to receive the applicable Consent Fee). Voting instructions must be given by delivery of Electronic Voting Instructions in the case of EC/CS Notes or by delivery of a Form of Sub-Proxy in the case of DTC Notes to the Tabulation Agent. If the relevant Extraordinary Resolution is passed at the relevant Meeting, each relevant Noteholder will be bound by the relevant Extraordinary Resolution, whether or not such Noteholder was present at the relevant Meeting and whether or not such Noteholder voted in respect of, or in favour of, the relevant Extraordinary Resolution. Subject to the terms and conditions specified in this Memorandum, holders of the EC/CS Notes who submit an Electronic Voting Instruction or holders of the DTC Notes who deliver a Form of Sub-Proxy that is received by the Tabulation Agent and accepted by the Issuer, in each case in favour of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution on or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time ('EST'))/ 10:00 p.m. (London time) (the 'Early Consent Expiration Time') on 3 March 2020 (the 'Early Consent Date') and who have not validly revoked their Electronic Voting Instruction or Form of Sub-Proxy, as the case may be, will be entitled to receive the applicable Consent Fee provided all Extraordinary Resolutions that are the subject of this Proposal are duly passed and become effective in accordance with their terms and if the Effective Date has occurred. In respect of DTC Notes, a record date of 5:00 p.m. (EST) /10:00 p.m. (London time) on 2 March 2020(the 'Record Date') has been set. Only those Direct Participants in DTC who appear on the omnibus proxy issued by DTC on the Record Date will be entitled to submit Forms of Sub-Proxy. In the event that the aggregate principal amount of Notes the subject of the Forms of Sub-Proxy issued by any Direct Participant of DTC exceeds such Direct Participant's holding as shown by the omnibus proxy on the Record Date, all Forms of Sub-Proxy issued by such Direct Participant of DTC will not be accepted and no Consent Fee will be payable in respect thereof. If a Direct Participant of DTC delivers a Form of Sub-Proxy without payment instructions, or with incomplete payment instructions, the Direct Participant of DTC will not be entitled to a Consent Fee with respect to such Form of Sub-Proxy. Holders of EC/CS Notes who have submitted Electronic Voting Instructions or holders of DTC Notes who have delivered Forms of Sub-Proxy that are received by the Tabulation Agent, shall not be entitled to revoke such instructions, unless required by law, permitted by the relevant Trust Deed or in the circumstances described in 'Amendment and Termination of the Solicitation and the Proposal' below. Noteholders who submit their Electronic Voting Instructions or who deliver their Forms of Sub-Proxy, as the case may be, that are received by the Tabulation Agent after the Early Consent Date will not be eligible to receive the applicable Consent Fee. NOTEHOLDERS SHOULD CONTACT THEIR BROKER, DEALER, COMMERCIAL BANK, CUSTODIAN, TRUST COMPANY OR ACCOUNTHOLDER, OR OTHER INTERMEDIARY OR NOMINEE, AS THE CASE MAY BE, TO CONFIRM THE DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF THEIR ELECTRONIC VOTING INSTRUCTIONS AND/OR FORM OF SUB-PROXY (AS APPLICABLE) SO THAT SUCH ELECTRONIC VOTING INSTRUCTIONS AND/OR FORM OF SUB-PROXY MAY BE PROCESSED AND DELIVERED IN A TIMELY MANNER AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE RELEVANT DEADLINE. HOLDERS OF EC/CS NOTES WHO WISH TO VOTE BY WAY OF ELECTRONIC VOTING INSTRUCTIONS MUST PROVIDE THEIR ELECTRONIC VOTING INSTRUCTIONS BY TRANSMITTING THEM OR PROCURING THEIR TRANSMISSION TO THE RELEVANT CLEARING SYSTEM. A HOLDER OF DTC NOTES WILL NEED TO ENSURE IT HAS PROCURED THAT THE RELEVANT DTC PARTICIPANT HAS SUBMITTED ITS ORIGINAL, EXECUTED FORM OF SUB-PROXY TO THE TABULATION AGENT ON OR PRIOR TO 11:00 A.M. (EST) / 4:00 P.M. (LONDON TIME) ON THE FINAL CONSENT DATE. ***FORMS OF SUB-PROXY SENT VIA ELECTRONIC MEANS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY THE TABULATION AGENT ON THE FINAL CONSENT DATE. *** Holders of EC/CS Notes must provide their Electronic Voting Instructions by transmitting them or procuring their transmission via Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg. Holders of DTC Notes wishing to vote either for or against the relevant Extraordinary Resolution must vote via a Form of Sub-Proxy and not through an Electronic Voting Instruction. The procedures for voting on the relevant Extraordinary Resolution are set out in the Notices of Meetings and in 'Terms of the Solicitation-Voting and Quorum'. The Notices of Meetings convening the Meetings at the offices of Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London EC2Y 8HQ, United Kingdom, at which the Extraordinary Resolutions to approve the Proposal and its implementation will be considered and, if thought fit, passed, have been published in accordance with the Conditions. A copy of each of the Notices of Meetings is set out in Appendix I to this Memorandum. See 'Notices of Meetings'. The initial meeting (in respect of the 2021 Notes) will commence at 10:00 a.m. (London time) on 12 March 2020, with the subsequent Meeting in respect of the 2022 Notes being held at 10:15 a.m. (London time) on 12 March 2020. Unless waived by the Issuer, it is a condition of the payment of the applicable Consent Fee in respect of the relevant Series of Notes subject to an Electronic Voting Instruction or a Form of Sub-Proxy (as applicable) that each Extraordinary Resolution that is the subject of this Proposal has been duly passed at each relevant Meeting or Adjourned Meeting for the applicable Series. Unless the Issuer has waived such condition, the Consent Fee will be paid as consideration for the relevant Noteholders' approval of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution only if, and provided that, the Extraordinary Resolutions relating to both Series are passed. Unless such condition is waived by the Issuer, no Consent Fee shall be payable to any Noteholder to the extent either of the Extraordinary Resolutions is not duly passed at the relevant Meeting or, as the case may be, Adjourned Meeting, notwithstanding that the remaining Extraordinary Resolution was duly passed at the relevant Meeting or, as the case may be, Adjourned Meeting. Noteholders will not be eligible to receive the applicable Consent Fee if (i) they vote against the relevant Extraordinary Resolution, (ii) they vote other than by delivery of a valid Electronic Voting Instruction or a Form of Sub-Proxy, as the case may be (including attending and voting at the relevant Meeting in person), (iii) they vote after the Early Consent Date, (iv) they do not vote at all, (v) they revoke their Electronic Voting Instruction or Form of Sub-Proxy, as the case may be, or unblock their Notes, (vi) either of the Extraordinary Resolutions is not duly passed at the relevant Meeting (including any adjournment thereof) or (vii) when submitting the Electronic Voting Instruction or Form of Sub-Proxy, as the case may be, such Noteholder is unable to make the representations set out in ' Terms of the Solicitation - Representations, Warranties and Undertaking. ' The Issuer reserves the right at any time prior to the Final Consent Date or the Adjourned Final Consent Date in respect of the applicable Series of Notes, as the case may be, to terminate, extend, modify or waive any of the terms of the Proposal or the Solicitation, including to: (i) amend the terms of the Proposal (except the Extraordinary Resolutions) or the Solicitation; (ii) modify the form or amount of any Consent Fee relating to any Series (or the conditions relating to the payment thereof) (but without necessarily modifying the form or amount of the Consent Fee relating to any other Series); (iii) terminate, amend or vary the procedures related to the Proposal or the Solicitation (including any changes as to the relevant time limits and/or deadlines relating to the Electronic Voting Instructions or the Forms of Sub-Proxy); or (iv) amend or modify any of the documents which have been made available for inspection by Noteholders as described in the Notices of Meetings, subject in each such case to applicable law and the relevant Trust Deed. If the Issuer considers that any waiver, modification or amendment (excluding any material waiver, modification or amendment of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution which may not be made during the relevant Meeting notice period) is materially less favourable to Noteholders compared with the initial terms of the Proposal and Solicitation, (i) the Issuer will give notice to Noteholders via a public announcement and specify a time period of not less than three London Business Days from the date of such announcement during which Noteholders will have the right to revoke their Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy, as the case may be, including the Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy, as the case may be, submitted on or prior to the Early Consent Date and the Final Consent Date and (ii) the Early Consent Date and the Final Consent Date may be extended accordingly at the discretion of the Issuer. IMPORTANT NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISIONS IN RESPECT OF THE PROPOSAL, NOTEHOLDERS SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER ALL OF THE INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS MEMORANDUM. The distribution of this Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. None of the Issuer, the Solicitation Agents, the Trustees, the Principal Paying Agents, the Tabulation Agent or any other person represents that this Memorandum may be lawfully distributed in compliance with any applicable registration or other requirements in any jurisdiction, or pursuant to an exemption thereunder, or assumes any responsibility for facilitating any such distribution. Persons into whose possession this Memorandum comes are required by the Issuer, the Tabulation Agent and the Solicitation Agents to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. None of the Issuer, the Solicitation Agents, the Trustees, the Principal Paying Agents or the Tabulation Agent will incur any liability for the failure of any person or persons to comply with the provisions of any such restrictions. The Proposal is not being made to Noteholders in any jurisdiction in which the Proposal or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the laws of such jurisdiction. References in this Memorandum to a specific time are, unless otherwise indicated herein, to London time on the relevant day or date. Each of Citigroup Global Markets Limited, in its capacity as solicitation agent (the 'Solicitation Agent') and JSC Halyk Finance, in its capacity as Kazakh solicitation agent (the 'KazakhSolicitation Agent' and, together with the Solicitation Agent, the 'Solicitation Agents'), is acting exclusively for the Issuer and no one else in relation to the Solicitation and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Issuer for providing the protections afforded to its customers or for giving advice in relation to the Solicitation and, accordingly, owes no duty to any Noteholder. Each Solicitation Agent and/or its associates may have a holding in, or may from time-to-time provide advice or other investment services in relation to, or engage in transactions involving, the relevant Notes. Questions from any person relating to the terms of the Solicitation may be directed to the Solicitation Agents at the relevant addresses and telephone numbers set forth at the end of this Memorandum. Questions, or requests for additional copies of this Memorandum or for assistance in connection with voting at the meetings and/or the delivery of Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy, as the case may be, must be directed to the Tabulation Agent at the address and telephone number set forth at the end of this Memorandum. The Issuer accepts responsibility for the information contained in this Memorandum. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the Issuer (having taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained in this Memorandum for which it takes responsibility is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. Where information contained in this Memorandum has been sourced from a third party, the Issuer confirms that such information has been accurately reproduced and, so far as it is aware and has been able to ascertain from information published by such third parties, no facts have been omitted which would render the reproduced information inaccurate or misleading. The Issuer has not authorised the Solicitation Agents or any other person to give any information or to make any representation not contained in, or not consistent with, this Memorandum, and if given or made, such information or representation must not be relied upon as having been authorised by the Issuer or any other person. The statements made in this Memorandum are made as of the date hereof, and delivery of this Memorandum and the accompanying materials at any time does not imply that the information herein or therein is correct as of any subsequent date. The Proposal has been formulated by the Issuer and is being proposed pursuant to the terms of the Trust Deeds. None of the Trustees or any of their respective affiliates has been involved in the formulation of the Proposal and none of them accepts any responsibility or liability for the sufficiency or adequacy of the Proposal or the legality, validity or enforceability of the Proposal. None of the Issuer, the Trustees, the Solicitation Agents, the Principal Paying Agents or the Tabulation Agent nor any of their affiliates makes any recommendation to Noteholders as to whether or not to agree to the Proposal and to vote in favour of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution. None of the Trustees, the Solicitation Agents, the Principal Paying Agents or the Tabulation Agent has independently verified the information contained herein. Accordingly, no representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made and no responsibility or liability is accepted or assumed by the Trustees, the Solicitation Agents, the Principal Paying Agents or the Tabulation Agent as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained or incorporated by reference in this Memorandum or any other information provided by the Issuer in connection with the Solicitation or for any failure by any of them to disclose events that may have occurred and may affect the significance or accuracy of such information. This Memorandum is issued and directed only to the relevant Noteholders and no other person shall be, or is entitled to rely or act on, or shall be able to act on, its content. The Solicitation Agents may, to the extent permitted by applicable law, have or hold a position in the Notes and make or continue to make a market in, or consent in respect of, or act as principal in any transactions in, or relating to, or otherwise act in relation to, the Notes. The Solicitation Agents shall, however, in no circumstances be under any obligation to hold any positions in the Notes or to make or continue any market in the Notes. All references in this Memorandum to 'U.S.$' and 'U.S. Dollar' refer to the lawful currency of the United States of America. Noteholders should have regard to the risk factors described under 'Risk Factors-Risks Relating to the Solicitation' and in particular 'Risk Factors-Risks Relating to the Solicitation-Poll voting' and 'Risk Factors-Risks Relating to the Solicitation-If either of the Extraordinary Resolutions is not duly passed at the relevant Meeting (or any Adjourned Meeting), then the remaining Extraordinary Resolution will not become effective and no Consent Fee will be payable in respect of either Series' relating to voting at the relevant Meeting. Note(s) in respect of which Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy, as the case may be, are being delivered may not be traded or transferred, as more fully described in this Memorandum (See ' Terms of the Solicitation - Voting and Quorum ' below). NOTEHOLDERS MUST MAKE THEIR OWN DECISION WITH REGARD TO GIVING ELECTRONIC VOTING INSTRUCTIONS OR FORMS OF SUB-PROXY IN RESPECT OF THE RELEVANT EXTRAORDINARY RESOLUTION. NONE OF THE ISSUER, THE TRUSTEES, THE SOLICITATION AGENTS, THE PRINCIPAL PAYING AGENTS OR THE TABULATION AGENT MAKES ANY RECOMMENDATION IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOLICITATION. NONE OF THE ISSUER, THE TRUSTEES, THE SOLICITATION AGENTS, THE PRINCIPAL PAYING AGENTS OR THE TABULATION AGENT EXPRESSES ANY VIEWS AS TO THE MERITS OF THE CONSENTS AND AMENDMENTS OR THE RELEVANT EXTRAORDINARY RESOLUTION SET OUT IN THE RELEVANT NOTICE OF MEETING. EACH PERSON RECEIVING THIS MEMORANDUM ACKNOWLEDGES THAT SUCH PERSON HAS NOT RELIED ON THE ISSUER, THE TRUSTEES, THE SOLICITATION AGENTS, THE PRINCIPAL PAYING AGENTS OR THE TABULATION AGENT IN CONNECTION WITH ITS DECISION ON HOW TO VOTE IN RELATION TO THE RELEVANT EXTRAORDINARY RESOLUTION. NOTEHOLDERS SHOULD CONSULT WITH THEIR STOCKBROKER, BANK MANAGER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER APPROPRIATELY AUTHORISED INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING THE TAX, LEGAL AND OTHER IMPLICATIONS OF THE SOLICITATION. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Certain statements contained in this Memorandum that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking' statements within the meaning of section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'). These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Issuer's control and all of which are based on the Issuer's current beliefs and expectations about future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'targets', 'believes', 'estimates', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will' or 'should' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. They appear in a number of places throughout this Memorandum and include statements regarding the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of the Issuer. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Issuer's actual performance, results of operations, financial condition and the development of its financing strategies may differ materially from the impression created by the forward-looking statements contained in this Memorandum.



TABLE OF CONTENTS Page IMPORTANT NOTICE TO NOTEHOLDERS................................................................................................................ v FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS......................................................................................................................... vii DEFINITIONS...................................................................................................................................................................... 1 DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE................................................................................................... 8 EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF EVENTS.......................................................................................................................... 9 BACKGROUND TO THE PROPOSAL......................................................................................................................... 11 RISK FACTORS................................................................................................................................................................ 12 TAX CONSEQUENCES.................................................................................................................................................... 15 TERMS OF THE SOLICITATION................................................................................................................................. 16 GENERAL/CONTACT DETAILS................................................................................................................................... 31 APPENDIX I PART A FORM OF NOTICE OF MEETING IN RESPECT OF THE 2021 NOTES..................... 32 APPENDIX I PART B FORM OF NOTICE OF MEETING IN RESPECT OF THE 2022 NOTES..................... 42 APPENDIX II - FORM OF SUB-PROXY..................................................................................................................... 50

DEFINITIONS In this Memorandum, capitalised terms shall, unless otherwise defined or the context otherwise requires, have the meanings ascribed to them below or in the Conditions. Unless the context otherwise requires or where otherwise specified, all references in this Memorandum to a 'Noteholder' or 'holder of Notes' include: (i) each person who is a Direct Participant; and (ii) each beneficial owner of Notes holding such Notes, directly or indirectly, in accounts in the name of a Direct Participant acting on the beneficial owner's behalf. 2021 Notes U.S.$500,000,000 7.25 per cent. notes due 2021 issued by the Issuer (Regulation S ISIN: XS0583796973, Common Code: 058379697; Rule 144A ISIN: US46627JAB08, Common Code: 058444251, CUSIP: 46627JAB0 2021 Note Conditions The terms and conditions of the 2021 Notes as set out in Part 3 of Schedule 1 to the 2021 Trust Deed 2021 Notes Extraordinary Resolution The extraordinary resolution in respect of the 2021 Notes as set out in the relevant Notice of Meeting, a form of which is set out in Part A of Appendix I of this Memorandum 2021 Notes Principal Paying Agent Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch 2021 Notes Registrar Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A. 2021 Notes Trustee Deutsche Trustee Company Limited 2021 Trust Deed The trust deed dated 28 January 2011 entered into by the Issuer and the 2021 Notes Trustee 2022 Notes U.S.$750,000,000 5.50 per cent. notes due 2022 issued by the Issuer (Regulation S ISIN: XS0867478124, Common Code: 086747812; Rule 144A ISIN: XS0867573890, Common Code: 086757389 2022 Note Conditions The terms and conditions of the 2022 Notes as set out in Schedule 4 to the 2022 Trust Deed 2022 Notes Extraordinary Resolution The extraordinary resolution in respect of the 2022 Notes as set out in the relevant Notice of Meeting, a form of which is set out in Part B of Appendix I of this Memorandum 2022 Notes Principal Paying Agent The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch 2022 Notes Registrar The Bank of New York Mellon S.A./N.V., Luxembourg Branch 2022 Notes Trustee BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited 2022 Trust Deed The trust deed dated 21 December 2012 between 'BTA Bank' JSC and the 2022 Notes Trustee, as supplemented by a supplemental trust deed dated 14 November 2014 between 'BTA Bank' JSC, JSC Kazkommertsbank and the 2022 Notes Trustee and as further supplemented by a supplemental trust deed dated 27 July 2018 between JSC Kazkommertsbank, the Issuer and the 2022 Notes Trustee. Adjourned Final Consent Date Such date (as notified to the Noteholders in the notice of the relevant Adjourned Meeting (as applicable)) on or prior to which Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy (as applicable) must be received by the Tabulation Agent in order to be valid in respect of any Adjourned Meeting (as applicable) Adjourned Meeting Any Meeting which is adjourned in accordance with the provisions of Schedule 3 of the relevant Trust Deed Beneficial Owner Has the meaning set out in 'Terms of the Solicitation - Voting and Quorum' Business Day A day, other than a Saturday or a Sunday or a public holiday, on which commercial banks and foreign exchange markets are open for business in New York, London and Astana Clearing Systems Each of DTC, Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg Clearstream, Luxembourg Clearstream Banking, S.A. Conditions Together, the 2021 Note Conditions and the 2022 Note Conditions Consent Fee Subject to the terms of this Memorandum and the passing of all Extraordinary Resolutions (unless such condition is waived by the Issuer), a fee payable to a Qualifying Noteholder being an amount equal to 0.25 per cent. of the principal amount of the Qualifying Notes held by such Noteholder. The term 'applicable Consent Fee' shall be construed accordingly Consents and Amendments The consents and amendments sought to be made to the Conditions, as more fully described under 'Terms of the Solicitation - General' Direct Participant A Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participant and/or a DTC Direct Participant, as applicable DTC The Depository Trust Company DTC Direct Participant Each person who is shown in the records of DTC as a holder of an interest in the DTC Notes DTC Notes 2021 Notes held through DTC, interests in which are represented by the applicable Rule 144A Global Note Early Consent Date 3 March 2020 Early Consent Expiration Time 5:00 p.m. (EST) / 10:00 p.m. (London time) on the Early Consent Date EC/ CS Notes Notes held through Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg interests in which are represented by the applicable Regulation S Global Note Effective Date The date on which the Proposed Supplemental Trust Deeds shall be executed and delivered and become effective, which (provided that no Meeting is adjourned and subject to the passing of all Extraordinary Resolutions, unless such condition is waived by the Issuer) is expected to be no later than 2 days after all Extraordinary Resolutions have been passed Electronic Voting Instruction In respect of EC/CS Notes, an electronic voting and blocking instruction in the form specified by the applicable Clearing System for submission by Direct Participants to the Tabulation Agent via the relevant Clearing System and in accordance with the requirements of such Clearing System in order for holders of EC/CS Notes to be able to participate in the Solicitation prior to the deadlines set out in this Memorandum EST Eastern Standard Time Euroclear Euroclear Bank SA/NV Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participant Each person who is shown in the records of Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg as a holder of an interest in the EC/CS Notes Final Consent Date 10 March 2020 Final Consent Expiration Time 11:00 a.m. (EST) / 4:00 p.m. (London time) on the Final Consent Date Extraordinary Resolutions Together, the 2021 Notes Extraordinary Resolution and the 2022 Notes Extraordinary Resolution FNS The news distribution service operated by the Luxembourg Stock Exchange Form of Proxy Means, in relation to any meeting, a document in the English language available from the relevant Registrar signed by the relevant Noteholder or, in the case of a corporation, executed under its seal or signed on its behalf by its duly authorised officer and delivered to the relevant Registrar at least 24 hours before the time fixed for the relevant Meeting, appointing a named individual or individuals (a 'proxy') to vote in respect of the Notes held by such Noteholder at the relevant Meeting (or any adjourned such Meeting) Form of Sub-Proxy In case of DTC Notes, a properly completed Form of Sub-Proxy (in the form contained in Appendix II 'Form of Sub-Proxy') signed by or on behalf of a Noteholder who is shown in the records of Cede & Co. or DTC as a DTC Participant at the Record Date in relation to such Notes to procure that the votes attributable to such Note(s) should be cast at the Meeting in respect of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution, as applicable, and delivered by the relevant DTC Participant by registered mail, hand delivery, overnight courier or by e-mail or facsimile (provided that in the case of delivery by e-mail or facsimile, an original must subsequently be delivered on or prior to the Final Consent Expiration Time on the Final Consent Date, forms of Sub-Proxy sent via electronic means not being accepted by the Tabulation Agent on the Final Consent Date) to the Tabulation Agent at its address, e-mail address or facsimile number set forth in Annex II to this Memorandum, which sub-proxy shall appoint the Tabulation Agent (or one of more of its employees nominated by it) as sub-proxy in respect of the Notes in relation to the relevant Meeting Issuer JSC Halyk Bank Meetings The initial meeting (in respect of the 2021 Notes) will commence at 10:00 a.m. (London time), for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the 2021 Notes Extraordinary Resolution with the subsequent meeting in respect of the 2022 Notes (each a 'Meeting') being held at 10:15 a.m. (London time) for the purposes of considering and, if thought fit, passing the 2022 Notes Extraordinary Resolution. Each Meeting will be held on 12 March 2020 Notes The 2021 Notes and/or the 2022 Notes and the term 'relevant Notes' shall be construed accordingly Notice of Meeting Each notice to the Noteholders of (i) the 2021 Notes and (ii) the 2022 Notes, each dated 19 February 2020 convening the Meetings, a form of which is set out in Parts A and B respectively of Appendix I to this Memorandum and 'Notices of Meetings' shall be construed accordingly Principal Paying Agents Together, the 2021 Notes Principal Paying Agent and the 2022 Notes Paying Agent and 'Principal Paying Agent' shall mean any one of them and 'relevant Principal Paying Agent' shall be construed accordingly Proposal The Consents and Amendments relating to the Conditions pursuant to this Memorandum Proposed 2021 Supplemental Trust Deed The supplemental trust deed to be entered into and delivered by the Issuer and the 2021 NotesTrustee, supplementing the 2021 Trust Deed in respect of the 2021 Notes, a draft of which will be available for inspection as described under 'Documents Incorporated By Reference' Proposed 2022 Supplemental Trust Deed The supplemental trust deed to be entered into and delivered by the Issuer and the 2022 Notes Trustee, supplementing the 2022 Trust Deed in respect of the 2022 Notes, a draft of which will be available for inspection as described under 'Documents Incorporated By Reference' Proposed Supplemental Trust Deeds Collectively, the Proposed 2021 Supplemental Trust Deed and the Proposed 2022 Supplemental Trust Deed Qualifying Noteholder An EC/CS Noteholder who validly votes via an Electronic Voting Instruction transmitted (and not validly revoked) to the relevant Clearing System, which is received by the Tabulation Agent, or a DTC Noteholder who validly votes via a Form of Sub-Proxy delivered (and not validly revoked) to the Tabulation Agent, in each case on or before the Early Consent Expiration Time or the Final Consent Expiration Time, as the case may be, in favour of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution set out in the relevant Notice of Meeting Qualifying Notes The aggregate principal amount of Notes of a Qualifying Noteholder in respect of which such Noteholder has validly delivered an Electronic Voting Instruction or Form of Sub-Proxy, as applicable, on or before the Early Consent Expiration Time or the Final Consent Expiration Time and not subsequently unblocked,voting in favour of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution set out in the relevant Notice of Meeting Record Date 2 March 2020, being the date on which DTC will appoint DTC Direct Participants as its proxies under an omnibus proxy in respect of the principal amount of the DTC Notes shown on its records as being held by them on the Record Date Registrars Together, the 2021 Notes Registrar and the 2022 Notes Registrar, and 'Registrar' shall mean any of them and 'relevant Registrar' shall be construed accordingly Regulation S Regulation S under the Securities Act Regulation S Global Note an unrestricted global note, in fully registered form, without interest coupons, deposited with Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (in the case of 2021 Notes) or The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch (in the case of 2022 Notes), each as a common depositary for, and registered in the name of BT Globenet Nominees Limited (in the case of 2021 Notes) or The Bank of New York Depositary (Nominees) Limited (in the case of 2022 Notes), each as a nominee for, Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg, in respect of each Series of Notes Revocation Instruction In respect of EC/CS Notes, an electronic instruction sent by a Direct Participant in Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg on the instruction of a Beneficial Owner of a particular nominal amount of the Notes to the relevant Clearing System in respect of which an Electronic Voting Instruction was previously submitted, withdrawing such Electronic Voting Instruction or, in respect of DTC Notes, a written instruction sent by a DTC Participant on the instruction of a Beneficial Owner of a particular nominal amount of the Notes delivered to the Tabulation Agent in respect of which a Form of Sub-Proxy was previously submitted, withdrawing such Form of Sub-Proxy RNS The news distribution service operated by the London Stock Exchange plc Rule 144A Rule 144A under the Securities Act Rule 144A Global Note A restricted global note, in fully registered form, without interest coupons, (i) deposited with Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas as custodian for, and registered in the name of Cede & Co. as nominee of DTC, in respect of the 2021 Notes, or (ii) deposited with The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch as common depositary for, and registered in the name of The Bank of New York Depository (Nominees) Limited as a nominee for, Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg, in respect of the 2022 Notes Sanctions Authority the United States of America, the United Nations, the European Union, the United Kingdom or any governmental or regulatory authority, institution or agency of any of the foregoing including, without limitation, the U.S. Department of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control or the United States Department of State, the United Nations Security Council, the E.U., Her Majesty's Treasury, or other relevant sanctions authority Sanctions Restricted Person a person: (i) that is, or is directly or indirectly owned or controlled by a person that is, described or designated in (a) the most current 'Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons' list (which as of the date hereof can be found at: https://www.treasury.gov/ofac/downloads/sdnlist.pdf) (the 'SDN List') or the Foreign Sanctions Evaders List (which as of the date hereof can be found at: https://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/sanctions/SDN-List/Pages/fse_list.aspx, the 'FSE List') or (b) the most current 'Consolidated list of persons, groups and entities subject to EU financial sanctions' (which as of the date hereof can be found at: https://eeas.europa.eu/topics/sanctions-policy/8442/consolidated-list-sanctions_en); or (ii) that is otherwise the subject or target of any Sanctions, other than solely by virtue of their inclusion in: (i) the most current 'Sectoral Sanctions Identifications' list (which as of the date hereof can be found at: http://www.treasury.gov/resource-center/sanctions/SDN-List/Pages/ssi_list.aspx) (the 'SSI List'), (ii) Annexes III, IV, V and VI of Council Regulation No.833/2014, as amended by Council Regulation No.960/2014 (the 'EU Annexes'), or (iii) any other list maintained by a Sanctions Authority, with similar effect to the SSI List or the EU Annexes Securities Act U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended Series Each of the 2021 Notes and the 2022 Notes Settlement Date The date on which the Consent Fee is to be paid (if any), which is expected to be on or around [16 March] 2020, provided that none of the Meetings have been adjourned. Solicitation The invitation to each of the Noteholders to consider and vote in favour of the Extraordinary Resolutions in respect of all or some only of their respective Notes by submitting Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy (as applicable) pursuant to the terms of this Memorandum Solicitation Agency Agreement The solicitation agency agreement entered into between the Issuer and the Solicitation Agents and dated on or around 19 February 2020 Solicitation Agents Together, Citigroup Global Markets Limited and JSC Halyk Finance Tabulation Agent Citibank, N.A., London Branch Trust Deeds Together, the 2021 Trust Deed and the 2022 Trust Deed and 'Trust Deed' shall mean any one of them and 'relevant Trust Deed' shall be construed accordingly Trustees Together, the 2021 Notes Trustee and the 2022 Notes Trustee and 'Trustee' shall mean any one of them and 'relevant Trustee' shall be construed accordingly



DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE This Memorandum contains important information, which Noteholders should read carefully before making any decision with respect to giving Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy, as applicable. This Memorandum should be read and construed in conjunction with the following documents, each of which is expressly incorporated by reference herein. References to this Memorandum shall mean this memorandum together with each document listed below. The following documents incorporated by reference herein are available, along with additional copies of this Memorandum, for inspection and/or collection, as indicated below, at any time during normal business hours on any weekday (Saturdays, Sundays and bank and other public holidays excepted) prior to and during the relevant Meeting, at (A)the offices of the Solicitation Agents: (i) at the office of Citigroup Global Markets Limited at Citigroup Centre, Canada Square, London E14 5LB, United Kingdom and (ii) at the office of JSC Halyk Finance at: 109V Abay Ave., 5th Floor, Almaty A05A1B9, the Republic of Kazakhstan; and (B) the office of the the Tabulation Agent at: Citigroup Centre, Canada Square, London E14 5LB, United Kingdom: · the Trust Deeds In addition, the following documents are available for inspection and collection during the times and at the addresses stated above: · this Memorandum; · the annual audited consolidated financial statements of the Issuer as at and for the years ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018 and the interim unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Issuer as at and for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (collectively, the 'Financial Statements'); · the draft Proposed Supplemental Trust Deeds in the respective forms thereof to be tabled at the Meetings; and · each Notice of Meeting. The Financial Statements are available in electronic form at the following websitehttps://halykbank.kz/storage/app/media/Investers%20ang/Financial%20press-releases/Consolidated%20financial%20results%20for%20the%20nine%20months%20ended%2030%20September%202019.pdf EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF EVENTS This timetable assumes that (i) all Meetings in respect of all Series of Notes are quorate on the date on which they are first convened and, accordingly, no Adjourned Meetings are required and (ii) new meetings are not convened in respect of the Notes. The Early Consent Date and the Final Consent Date, inter alia, can be amended under the terms of the Proposal. Accordingly, the actual timetable may differ significantly from the expected timetable set out below. The Issuer will publicly announce any such amendment in the manner described in this Memorandum.The times stated below refer to the relevant time in London on the relevant date. Noteholders are advised to check with any broker, dealer, commercial bank, custodian, trust company or accountholder or other intermediary or nominee through which they hold Notes whether such intermediary or nominee would require receiving any notice or instructions prior to the deadlines set out below. All of the below dates are subject to earlier deadlines that may be set by the Clearing Systems or any intermediary. Event

Date and Time Launch Date/Announcement of the Solicitation Announcement of the Solicitation and each Notice of Meeting given to Noteholders of each Series through the Clearing Systems. Memorandum made available to Noteholders via the Tabulation Agent (free of charge).

19 February 2020 Record Date Record Date in respect of DTC Notes. Only Direct Participants in DTC at this time and date will be entitled to submit a Form of Sub-Proxy

5:00 p.m. (EST) /10:00 p.m. (London time) on 2 March 2020 Early Consent Expiration Time and Early Consent Date Deadline for Noteholders to deliver or procure delivery of Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy in favour of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution to the Tabulation Agent to be eligible to receive the applicable Consent Fee.

5:00 p.m. (EST) / 10:00 p.m. (London time) on 3 March 2020 Final Consent Expiration Time and Final Consent Date Deadline for Noteholders to deliver or procure delivery of Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy in favour of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution to the Tabulation Agent to be eligible to vote but not to receive the Consent Fee. Latest time for Noteholders to appoint the Tabulation Agent (or its nominee) as proxy to attend the relevant Meeting and vote in respect of the applicable Extraordinary Resolution or to appoint another proxy to attend and vote at the relevant Meeting in accordance with the provisions of the relevant Trust Deed and the relevant Notice of Meeting.

11:00 a.m. (EST) / 4:00 p.m. (London time) on 10 March 2020



Date of the Meetings

12 March 2020 Announcement of results The announcement via the Clearing Systems of the results or notice of adjournment of the Meetings, as the case may be.

12 March 2020, or as soon as reasonably practicable after the Meetings Effective Date If all Extraordinary Resolutions are passed, without requiring any adjourned meetings, the date on which all Proposed Supplemental Trust Deeds shall be executed and delivered and become effective

Not later than 2 days after all Extraordinary Resolutions have been passed Settlement Date

On or about [16] March 2020 Settlement in respect of the Consent Fee.





The above times and dates are indicative only and will depend, among other things, on timely receipt (and non-revocation) of instructions and the passing of the Extraordinary Resolutions. If any of the Meetings is adjourned, the relevant times and dates set out above will be modified accordingly and will be set out in the notice(s) convening such Adjourned Meeting(s). The Issuer will make (or cause to be made) announcements in connection with the Solicitation in accordance with applicable law by delivery of notices to the Clearing Systems for communication to Direct Participants, through RNS (in the case of the 2021 Notes) and through FNS (in the case of the 2022 Notes). Copies of all announcements, notices and press releases may also be obtained from the Tabulation Agent at its address and telephone number as set forth on the back cover of this Memorandum. Delays may be experienced in respect of notices delivered to the Clearing Systems and Noteholders are urged to contact the Solicitation Agents or the Tabulation Agent for the relevant announcements during the course of the Solicitation, the contact details for which are on the last page of this Memorandum. Unless such condition is waived by the Issuer, if either of the Extraordinary Resolutions that is the subject of this Proposal shall not have been passed at a Meeting, or, as the case may be, at an Adjourned Meeting, then the remaining Extraordinary Resolution that is the subject of this Proposal shall not be adopted, even if such Extraordinary Resolution shall have been duly passed at the relevant Meeting or Adjourned Meeting for the applicable Series and the Effective Date shall not occur. Unless such condition is waived by the Issuer, the applicable Consent Fee will be paid as consideration for the relevant Noteholders' approval of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution only if, and provided that, the Extraordinary Resolutions relating to both Series are passed. Unless such condition is waived by the Issuer, no Consent Fee shall be payable to any Noteholder to the extent either of the Extraordinary Resolutions is not duly passed at the relevant Meeting or, as the case may be, Adjourned Meeting, notwithstanding that the remaining Extraordinary Resolution was duly passed at the relevant Meeting or, as the case may be, Adjourned Meeting. BACKGROUND TO THE PROPOSAL Capitalised terms used, but not defined in this section or elsewhere in this Memorandum, shall have the meanings given to them in the Conditions or the Trust Deeds. Introduction The Issuer, on 28 January 2011, issued U.S.$500,000,000 7.25% Notes due 2021 (the '2021 Notes'), of which U.S.$500,000,000 are currently outstanding. The 2021 Notes were constituted by a trust deed dated 28 January 2021 between the Issuer and the 2021 Notes Trustee. On 21 December 2012, JSC BTA Bank ('BTA') issued U.S.$750,000,000 5.50% Notes due 2022 (the '2022 Notes' and together with the 2021 Notes, the 'Notes'), of which U.S.$548,012,457 are currently outstanding. The 2022 Notes were constituted by a trust deed dated 21 December 2012 between BTA and the 2022 Notes Trustee (the 'Original Trust Deed'). The obligations of BTA under the 2022 Notes were transferred on 14 November 2014 to JSC Kazkommertsbank ('KKB') pursuant to a first supplemental trust deed supplementing the Original Trust Deed, and further transferred from KKB to the Issuer on 27 July 2018 following the merger of KKB into the Issuer (with the Issuer being the surviving entity) pursuant to a second supplemental trust deed, (together with the Original Trust Deed and the first supplemental trust deed, the '2022 Trust Deed'). The Issuer consequently became the issuer of the 2022 Notes. The Issuer is proposing hereby to (i) make certain amendments to the 'Limitation on Payment of Dividends' covenant in both the 2021 Notes Conditions and the 2022 Notes Conditions (Condition 5.2 and Condition 5(c) respectively) (the '2021 Covenant' and the '2022 Covenant' and together, the 'Covenants'), in order to, inter alia, align the Covenants with the Issuer's current dividend policy and (ii) to amend the definition of 'Fair Market Value' in the 2022 Note Conditions so that it is aligned with the corresponding definition in the 2021 Note Conditions, all as further set out below in the Proposal below. The Proposal (1) Limitation on Payment of Dividends Covenant The Issuer's dividend policy is set out in its updated dividend policy published on 24 June 2019. Chapter 3, clause 4 of this policy provides as follows: 'When determining dividend amounts to be recommended to the general meeting (one per common share), the Bank's Board of Directors shall consider the Bank's equity as well as proceed from the precondition that the amount used for payment of dividends on common shares shall be from 50% to 100% of total net profits for the reporting year in accordance with the Bank's audited consolidated financial statements. To ensure the dividends payment, the Bank shall additionally use monetary resources from dividend payments received by the Bank from its subsidiaries.' In additional to its stated dividend policy, the Issuer, when determining its dividend pay-out ratio, takes into account certain other considerations such as dividend limitations under Kazakh law and the Issuer's other contractual obligations towards third parties, as well as maintenance of international credit ratings and capital adequacy ratios. The Issuer is currently restricted under the Covenants from paying dividends or other distributions in excess of 50% of the Issuer's net income for the period in respect of which the dividends are paid. In order to align the provisions of the Covenants with its updated dividend policy, the Issuer proposes that the Covenants should be amended to allow payment of up to 100% of the Issuer's net income for the period in respect of which the dividends are being paid or the distribution is being made. The Issuer also proposes to clarify that the calculation of the net income will be based on the audited consolidated financial statements of the Issuer and its consolidated Subsidiaries. Furthermore, the Covenants currently prohibit the Issuer from making any other distributions (whether by way of redemption, acquisition or otherwise) in respect of share capital more frequently than once during any calendar year. This currently limits the Issuer's ability to conduct share redemptions and buybacks during the course of the year as and when opportunities or requirements present themselves or as part of operations involving the Issuer's equity. The Issuer therefore proposes to remove the restriction on its ability to make such other distributions more than once a year. This will not, however, affect the frequency with which the Issuer may make dividend payments, which will continue to be restricted to not more than once during the calendar year. Moreover, the Issuer's ability to make other distributions, whether by redemption, acquisition or otherwise in respect of share capital, when combined with any dividend payments, will continue to be capped by virtue of the Covenants (as amended pursuant to this Proposal) at 100% of the Issuer's and its consolidated Subsidiaries' consolidated net income for the period in respect of which the dividends are being paid or the distribution is being made. The 2021 Covenant currently reads as follows: 'Limitation on Payment of Dividends: The Issuer shall not pay any dividends, in cash or otherwise, or make any other distributions (whether by way of redemption, acquisition or otherwise) in respect of its share capital (i) at any time when there exists an Event of Default (as defined in Condition 10 (Events of Default)) or a Potential Event of Default (as defined in the Trust Deed) or (ii) at any time when no such Event of Default or Potential Event of Default exists, (A) more frequently than once during any calendar year and (B) in an aggregate amount exceeding 50 per cent. of the Issuer's net income for the period in respect of which the dividends are being paid or the distribution is being made, calculated in accordance with IFRS, for which purpose, the amount of the Issuer's net income shall be determined by reference to its audited financial statements in accordance with IFRS for the period in respect of which the dividend is being paid. The foregoing limitation shall not apply to the payment of any dividends in respect of any preferred shares of the Issuer, which may be issued by the Issuer from time to time, or to any dividends in respect of any common shares of the Issuer, which are paid by way of issuance of additional common or preferred shares;' The 2022 Covenant currently reads as follows: 'So long as any Note remains outstanding, the Bank will not pay any dividends, in cash or otherwise, or make any other distributions (whether by way of redemption, acquisition or otherwise) in respect of its share capital (i) at any time when there exists an Event of Default (as defined in Condition 11) or an event which, with the passage of time or the giving of notice, or both, would constitute an Event of Default or (ii) at any time when no such Event of Default or event exists, (a) more frequently than once during any calendar year or (b) in an aggregate amount exceeding 50 per cent. of the Bank's net income for the period in respect of which the dividends are being paid or the distribution is being made, calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, for which purpose, the amount of the Bank's net income shall be determined by reference to its financial statements of the period in respect of which the dividend is being paid. The foregoing limitation shall not apply to the payment of (i) any dividends in respect of any preferred shares of the Bank, which may be issued by the Bank from time to time or (ii) any dividends in respect of any common shares of the Bank, which are paid through the issuance of additional common shares.' If the holders of the 2021 Notes agree to the Proposal, the 2021 Covenant will read as follows, with deletions shown in strike-through and additions shown in underlining:



'Limitation on Payment of Dividends: The Issuer shall not (x)pay any dividends, in cash or otherwise, or (y)make any other distributions (whether by way of redemption, acquisition or otherwise) in respect of its share capital (i) at any time when there exists an Event of Default (as defined in Condition 10 (Events of Default)) or a Potential Event of Default (as defined in the Trust Deed) or (ii) at any time when no such Event of Default or Potential Event of Default exists, (A) in the case of (x) above only,more frequently than once during any calendar year and (B) in the case of both (x) and (y) above,in an aggregate amount exceeding 50100per cent. of the Issuer'snet income of the Issuer and its consolidated Subsidiariesfor the period in respect of which the dividends are being paid or the distribution is being made, calculated in accordance with IFRS, for which purpose, the amount of the Issuer'snet income shall be determined by reference to itsthe Issuer'saudited consolidatedfinancial statements in accordance with IFRS for the period in respect of which the dividend is being paid. The foregoing limitation shall not apply to the payment of any dividends in respect of any preferred shares of the Issuer, which may be issued by the Issuer from time to time, or to any dividends in respect of any common shares of the Issuer, which are paid by way of issuance of additional common or preferred shares;' If the holders of the 2022 Notes agree to the Proposal, the 2022 Covenant will read as follows, with deletions shown in strike-through and additions shown in underlining: 'So long as any Note remains outstanding, the Bank will not (x)pay any dividends, in cash or otherwise, or (y)make any other distributions (whether by way of redemption, acquisition or otherwise) in respect of its share capital (i) at any time when there exists an Event of Default (as defined in Condition 11) or an event which, with the passage of time or the giving of notice, or both, would constitute an Event of Default or (ii) at any time when no such Event of Default or event exists, (a) in the case of (x) above only,more frequently than once during any calendar year or (b) in the case of both (x) and (y) above,in an aggregate amount exceeding 50100per cent. of the Bank'snet income of the Bank and its consolidated Subsidiariesfor the period in respect of which the dividends are being paid or the distribution is being made, calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, for which purpose, the amount of the Bank'snet income shall be determined by reference to itsthe Bank's audited consolidatedfinancial statements of the period in respect of which the dividend is being paid. The foregoing limitation shall not apply to the payment of (i) any dividends in respect of any preferred shares of the Bank, which may be issued by the Bank from time to time or (ii) any dividends in respect of any common shares of the Bank, which are paid through the issuance of additional common shares.' (2) Limitations on Certain Transactions Covenant - Definition of 'Fair Market Value' (2022 Notes only) In order to rationalise the terms of its different outstanding debt securities and to facilitate the day-to-day management of its obligations, the Issuer wishes to align the definition of 'Fair Market Value' in the 2022 Note Conditions with the equivalent definition in the 2021 Note Conditions such that the determination of the Fair Market Value for the purposes of Condition 5(b) (Limitations on Certain Transactions) of the 2022 Note Conditions will be made by the Auditors of the Issuer or other independent appraiser of international repute if the 2022 Notes Trustee requires such determination to be made. It therefore proposes that the current definition of 'Fair Market Value' in the 2022 Note Conditions, which reads as follows: ''Fair Market Value' of a transaction means the value that would be obtained in an arm's length transaction between an informed and willing seller under no compulsion to sell and an informed and willing buyer. A report of the Independent Valuer or certificate of the Bank of the Fair Market Value of a transaction, shall, in the absence of manifest error, be conclusive and binding on all parties; and the Trustee shall be entitled to rely upon any such report prepared by such Independent Valuer and shall not be responsible for any loss occasioned by acting on any such report or certificate.' be amended to replicate the text in the 2021 Note Conditions as follows, with deletions shown in strike-through and additions shown in underlining: ''Fair Market Value' means, with respect to a transaction, the value that would be obtained in an arm's length transaction between an informed and willing seller under no compulsion to sell and an informed and willing buyer under no compulsion to buy. If requested by the Trustee (which shall be under no duty to make such a request), a report of the Auditors (as defined in the Trust Deed) of the Issuer or of any other independent appraiser of international repute appointed by the issuer with the approval of the Trustee (such approval not to be unreasonably withheld) determining such Fair Market Value may be relied upon by the Trustee without further enquiry or evidence and without liability to Noteholders for so doing, and, if so relied upon, shall be conclusive and binding on all parties.A report of the Independent Valuer or certificate of the Bank of the Fair Market Value of a transaction, shall, in the absence of manifest error, be conclusive and binding on all parties; and the Trustee shall be entitled to rely upon any such report prepared by such Independent Valuer and shall not be responsible for any loss occasioned by acting on any such report or certificate.'



Summary of the Proposal Set out below is a summary of the key changes that are the subject of the Proposal. It is not intended to be a full description of all the changes and Noteholders are referred to, and should carefully review, the Proposal in full, as set out under 'Terms of the Consent Solicitation - General'. (1) Limitation on Payment of Dividends Covenant · Each of Condition 5.2 (Limitation on Payment of Dividends) of the 2021 Note Conditions and Condition 5(c) (Limitation on Payment of Dividends) of the 2022 Note Conditions will be amended such that (i) the IFRS net income threshold is increased from 50% to 100%; (ii) such threshold is calculated by reference to the IFRS net income of the Issuer and its consolidated Subsidiaries for the relevant period and (iii) the restriction on the frequency of payments of dividends (in cash or otherwise) and making of other distributions (whether by way of redemption, acquisition or otherwise) will now only apply to payments of dividends (in cash or otherwise). (2) Limitations on Certain Transactions Covenant - Definition of 'Fair Market Value' (2022 Notes only) · Definition of 'Fair Market Value' in the 2022 Note Conditions will be aligned with the respective definition in the 2021 Note Conditions such that the determination of the Fair Market Value for the purposes of Condition 5(b) (Limitations on Certain Transactions) of the 2022 Note Conditions will be made by the Auditors of the Issuer or other independent appraiser of international repute if the 2022 Notes Trustee requires such determination to be made. RISK FACTORS The following section does not describe all of the risks for Noteholders participating in the Solicitation. Prior to making a decision as to whether to participate in the Solicitation, Noteholders should consider carefully, in light of their own financial circumstances and investment objectives, all the information set out in this Memorandum and, in particular, the following risk factors. Noteholders should make such enquiries as they think appropriate and consult their own professional advisers regarding the terms of the Proposal, the Solicitationand the Issuer, all without relying on the Issuer, the Solicitation Agents, the Trustees, the Principal Paying Agents or the Tabulation Agentor any other person. Risks relating to the Solicitation No assurance that the Meetings will be held The Issuer has the right to terminate or withdraw the Solicitation at any time prior to the Final Consent Date or the Adjourned Final Consent Date (as applicable), and there can be no assurance that the Issuer will decide to proceed with the Meetings. In that case, the Solicitation will not proceed and no Consent Fee will be due to any Noteholder. Blocking of EC/CS Notes With respect to EC/CS Notes, following the submission of Electronic Voting Instructions, the Notes which are the subject of such Electronic Voting Instruction, will be blocked from trading by the relevant Clearing System until (i) the date of the relevant Meeting or (ii) if applicable, any earlier date on which a holder of the EC/CS Notes becomes entitled to withdraw, and does withdraw, its vote in respect of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution, in the circumstances set out in 'Terms of the Solicitation-Revocation of instructions'. If any of the Meetings is adjourned, the Settlement Date in respect of all Series may be delayed until after such Adjourned Meeting, and the EC/CS Notes in respect of all Series will consequently remain blocked until such Adjourned Meeting. Limited Ability to Revoke instructions Noteholders who have submitted Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy, as applicable, have a right to revoke such instruction in the following circumstances only: (i) if required by law or permitted by the relevant Trust Deed (as applicable); or (ii) if any modification or amendment (excluding any material modification or amendment to the relevant Extraordinary Resolution which may not be made during the relevant Meeting notice period) is materially prejudicial to Noteholders compared with the initial terms of the Proposal and Solicitation (as further described in 'Amendment and Termination of the Solicitation and the Proposal'), by submitting a Revocation Instruction to the relevant Clearing System or the Tabulation Agent, as the case may be. As such, a Noteholder will be able to withdraw its vote on the relevant Extraordinary Resolution only in limited circumstances. Responsibility for Complying with the Procedures of the Solicitation Noteholders are solely responsible for complying with all of the terms and procedures of the Solicitation, including those relating to submitting Electronic Voting Instructions or (as applicable) Forms of Sub-Proxy as well as all other terms and procedures described in this Memorandum. None of the Issuer, the Solicitation Agents, the Trustees, the Principal Paying Agents or the Tabulation Agent assumes any responsibility for informing Noteholders of any irregularities with respect to Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy or otherwise in connection with the Solicitation. In order to receive the Consent Fee Noteholders must vote in favour of the Consents and Amendments by the Early Consent Expiration Time on the Early Consent Date. Responsibility for Information Relating to the Issuer and the Notes Noteholders are responsible for independently investigating the position of the Issuer, the nature of the Notes and the implications of the Proposal and/or the Consents and Amendments. Each Noteholder must make its own decision as to whether to vote in favour of the Proposal pursuant to the Solicitation. None of the Issuer, the Solicitation Agents, the Trustees, the Principal Paying Agents or the Tabulation Agent assumes any responsibility for informing Noteholders as to the position of the Issuer, the nature of the Notes and/or the implications of the Proposal and/or the Consents and Amendments. If all Extraordinary Resolutions are passed at the Meetings, the Proposal will be binding on all Noteholders of the relevant Series (on the terms set forth in this Memorandum), including those Noteholders who do not consent to the Proposal or who do not participate in the relevant Meeting Noteholders who do not consent to the Proposal or who do not participate in the relevant Meeting will be bound by the relevant Extraordinary Resolution (on the terms set forth in this Memorandum), but will not be entitled to any Consent Fee. Noteholders who do not consent to the Proposal or who do not participate in the relevant Meeting will not be entitled to any rights of appraisal or similar rights of dissenters with respect to the adoption of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution. If either of the Extraordinary Resolutions is not duly passed at the relevant Meeting (or any Adjourned Meeting), then the remaining Extraordinary Resolution will not become effective (unless such condition is waived by the Issuer) and no Consent Fee will be payable in respect of Notes in either Series Unless such condition is waived by the Issuer, the passing of each Extraordinary Resolution is conditional on the passing of both Extraordinary Resolutions at the relevant Meeting or, as the case may be, at an Adjourned Meeting for the applicable Series. As such, unless such conditions is waived by the Issuer if either of the Extraordinary Resolutions is not duly passed at the relevant Meeting or, as the case may be, at an Adjourned Meeting, then neither Extraordinary Resolution will become effective and no Consent Fee shall be payable to any Noteholder (notwithstanding that the remaining Extraordinary Resolution shall have been duly passed at the relevant Meeting or Adjourned Meeting for the applicable Series). Poll voting At a meeting of Noteholders where voting takes place by way of a poll, every holder of Notes who is present in person or any person who is a proxy or a representative shall have one vote in respect of (i) each U.S.$1,000 in aggregate face amount of the outstanding 2021 Notes represented or held by it and (ii) each U.S.$1 in aggregate face amount of the outstanding 2022 Notes represented or held by it. As long as the Notes are represented by either a Regulation S Global Note or a Rule 144A Global Note,the Noteholder shall be treated at any meeting of Noteholders as having one vote (i) in respect of each U.S.$1,000 principal amount of the 2021 Notes and (ii) in respect of each U.S.$1 in principal amount of the 2022 Notes, in the case of each (i) and (ii) above, for which either the Regulation S Global Note or Rule 144A Global Note, as the case may be, may be exchanged. Consequently, Noteholders are entitled to vote only with respect to each (i) full U.S.$1,000 principal amount of the 2021 Notes they hold or (ii) full U.S.$1 in principal amount of the 2022 Notes they hold. Responsibility for assessing the merits of the Solicitation and complying with the procedures of the Solicitation Each Noteholder is responsible for independently investigating the position of the Issuer and the nature of the Notes and for assessing the merits of the Solicitation. None of the Issuer, the Solicitation Agents, the Trustees, the Principal Paying Agents or the Tabulation Agent has made or will make any assessment of the merits of the Solicitation, the legality of any Noteholder's participation in the Solicitation or of the impact of the Solicitation on the interests of the Noteholders either as a class or as individuals. Tax Consequences; Responsibility to Consult Advisers Each Noteholder should consult its own tax, accounting, financial, legal and other advisers regarding the suitability to it of the tax, accounting and other consequences of participating or declining to participate in the Solicitation. Each Noteholder must determine, based on its own independent review and such professional advice as it deems appropriate under the circumstances, that voting in favour of or against the Proposal is fully consistent with its objectives and condition, complies and is fully consistent with all internal policies, guidelines and restrictions applicable to it and is a fit, proper and suitable action for it. Each Noteholder is solely liable for any taxes and similar or related payments in connection with the Proposal or the Solicitation, including (if applicable) its receipt of the Consent Fee, which may be imposed under the laws of any applicable jurisdiction and no Noteholder shall have any recourse to the Issuer, the Solicitation Agents, the Principal Paying Agents, the Trustees or the Tabulation Agent, or any of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees or agents,with respect to any such taxes or related payments arising in connection with the Proposal or the Solicitation. TAX CONSEQUENCES In view of the number of different jurisdictions where tax laws may apply to a Noteholder, this Memorandum does not discuss the tax consequences for Noteholders arising from their participation in the Proposal and the Solicitation or in relation to the Consents and Amendments, including (if applicable) the receipt of any Consent Fee. Noteholders are urged to consult their own professional advisers regarding these possible tax consequences under the laws of the jurisdictions that apply to them. Noteholders are liable for their own taxes and similar or related payments imposed under the laws of any applicable jurisdiction and have no recourse to the Issuer, the Solicitation Agents, the Principal Paying Agents, the Trustees or the Tabulation Agent, or any of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees or agents,with respect to any such taxes or related payments arising in connection with the Proposal or the Solicitation. TERMS OF THE SOLICITATION General The approval of the respective holders of each Series of Notes is being solicited to the Consents and Amendments in relation to the Conditions, by way of Extraordinary Resolutions. The holders of the 2021 Notes are being requested to provide their consent to, and approve, the following, with the Consents and Amendments (if approved) to take effect on the Effective Date: (1) Condition 5.2 (Limitation on Payment of Dividends) of the 2021 Notes Conditions shall be deleted in its entirety and replaced with the following: '5.2 Limitation on Payment of Dividends: The Issuer shall not (x) pay any dividends, in cash or otherwise, or (y) make any other distributions (whether by way of redemption, acquisition or otherwise) in respect of its share capital (i) at any time when there exists an Event of Default (as defined in Condition 10 (Events of Default)) or a Potential Event of Default (as defined in the Trust Deed) or (ii) at any time when no such Event of Default or Potential Event of Default exists, (A) in the case of (x) above only, more frequently than once during any calendar year and (B) in the case of both (x) and (y) above, in an aggregate amount exceeding 100 per cent. of the net income of the Issuer and its consolidated Subsidiaries for the period in respect of which the dividends are being paid or the distribution is being made, calculated in accordance with IFRS, for which purpose, the amount of the net income shall be determined by reference to the Issuer's audited consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS for the period in respect of which the dividend is being paid. The foregoing limitation shall not apply to the payment of any dividends in respect of any preferred shares of the Issuer, which may be issued by the Issuer from time to time, or to any dividends in respect of any common shares of the Issuer, which are paid by way of issuance of additional common or preferred shares;' The holders of the 2022 Notes are being requested to provide their consent to, and approve, the following, with the Consents and Amendments (if approved) to take effect on the Effective Date: (2) Condition 5(c) (Limitation on Payment of Dividends) of the 2022 Notes Conditions shall be deleted in its entirety and replaced with the following: '(c) Limitation on Payment of Dividends So long as any Note remains outstanding, the Bank will not (x) pay any dividends, in cash or otherwise, or (y) make any other distributions (whether by way of redemption, acquisition or otherwise) in respect of its share capital (i) at any time when there exists an Event of Default (as defined in Condition 11) or an event which, with the passage of time or the giving of notice, or both, would constitute an Event of Default or (ii) at any time when no such Event of Default or event exists, (a) in the case of (x) above only, more frequently than once during any calendar year or (b) in the case of both (x) and (y) above, in an aggregate amount exceeding 100 per cent. of the net income of the Bank and its consolidated Subsidiaries for the period in respect of which the dividends are being paid or the distribution is being made, calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, for which purpose, the amount of the net income shall be determined by reference to the Bank's audited consolidated financial statements of the period in respect of which the dividend is being paid. The foregoing limitation shall not apply to the payment of (i) any dividends in respect of any preferred shares of the Bank, which may be issued by the Bank from time to time or (ii) any dividends in respect of any common shares of the Bank, which are paid through the issuance of additional common shares.' (3) The definition of 'Fair Market Value' in Condition 20 (Definitions) of the 2022 Notes Conditions shall be deleted in its entirety and replaced with the following: ''Fair Market Value' means, with respect to a transaction, the value that would be obtained in an arm's length transaction between an informed and willing seller under no compulsion to sell and an informed and willing buyer under no compulsion to buy. If requested by the Trustee (which shall be under no duty to make such a request), a report of the Auditors (as defined in the Trust Deed) of the Issuer or of any other independent appraiser of international repute appointed by the issuer with the approval of the Trustee (such approval not to be unreasonably withheld) determining such Fair Market Value may be relied upon by the Trustee without further enquiry or evidence and without liability to Noteholders for so doing, and, if so relied upon, shall be conclusive and binding on all parties.' Time and date of Meetings Each Notice of Meeting convening the Meetings at the offices of Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London EC2Y 8HQ, United Kingdom, at which the Extraordinary Resolutions to approve the Proposal and its implementation will be considered and, if thought fit, passed, has been published in accordance with the relevant Conditions. The initial meeting (in respect of the 2021 Notes) will commence at 10:00 a.m. (London time) on 12 March2020, with the subsequent Meeting in respect of the 2022 Notes being held at 10:15 a.m. (London time) on 12 March2020. Consent Fee In consideration, Qualifying Noteholders who validly submit an Electronic Voting Instruction or who validly submit a Form of Sub-Proxy, as applicable (see further 'Voting and Quorum' below), in favour of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution (and who have not validly revoked their Electronic Voting Instruction or Form of Sub-Proxy, as applicable) that is received by the Tabulation Agent on or prior to the Early Consent Expiration Time will be entitled to receive the applicable Consent Fee (unless such condition is waived by the Issuer), provided that all Extraordinary Resolutions that are the subject of the Proposal are duly passed and become effective in accordance with their terms such that the Effective Date has occurred. Unless such condition is waived by the Issuer, the applicable Consent Fee will be paid as consideration for the relevant Noteholders' approval of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution only if, and provided that, the Extraordinary Resolutions relating to both Series are passed. Unless such condition is waived by the Issuer, no Consent Fee shall be payable to any Noteholder to the extent either of the Extraordinary Resolutions is not duly passed at the relevant Meeting or, as the case may be, Adjourned Meeting, notwithstanding that the remaining Extraordinary Resolution was duly passed at the relevant Meeting or, as the case may be, Adjourned Meeting. If either of the Proposed Supplemental Trust Deeds is entered into and delivered by the Issuer and the relevant Trustee, the applicable Consent Fee will be paid as consideration for the relevant Noteholders' approval of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution. Noteholders will not be eligible to receive the applicable Consent Fee if (i) they vote against the relevant Extraordinary Resolution, (ii) they vote other than by delivery of a valid Electronic Voting Instruction or a Form of Sub-Proxy, as the case may be (including attending and voting at the relevant Meeting in person), (iii) they vote after the Early Consent Date, (iv) they do not vote at all, (v) they abstain from voting, (vi) they revoke their Electronic Voting Instruction or Form of Sub-Proxy, as the case may be or unblock their Notes, (vii) either of the Extraordinary Resolutions is not duly passed at the relevant Meeting (including any adjournment thereof), or (viii) when submitting the Electronic Voting Instruction or Form of Sub-Proxy, as the case may be, such Noteholder is unable to make the representations set out in 'Representations, Warranties and Undertaking.' Settlement Payment of the Consent Fee will be made on the Settlement Date. Voting and Quorum Holders of EC/CS Notes who wish to vote either for or against the relevant Extraordinary Resolution by way of Electronic Voting Instructions must provide their Electronic Voting Instructions by transmitting them or procuring their transmission to, and vote in accordance with, the other procedures of the relevant Clearing System. Noteholders should note that they must allow sufficient time for compliance with the standard operating procedures of the Clearing Systems. Holders of DTC Notes wishing to vote either for or against the relevant Extraordinary Resolution must vote via a Form of Sub-Proxy and not through an Electronic Voting Instruction. General (1) A Noteholder may vote in respect of the Extraordinary Resolutions and appoint the Tabulation Agent as its proxy (with respect to an Electronic Voting Instruction in relation to the EC/CS Notes) or sub-proxy (with respect to the Form of Sub-Proxy in relation to the DTC Notes) to attend the relevant Meeting and vote on the relevant Extraordinary Resolution, on the terms and conditions set out in this Memorandum, in respect of all or some only of the outstanding Notes held by it, by submitting or arranging for the submission of a duly completed and valid (i) with respect to the EC/CS Notes, Electronic Voting Instruction to Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg (as applicable) in accordance with the requirements of Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg (as applicable) and in the manner specified herein (ii) with respect to the DTC Notes, a Form of Sub-Proxy. Noteholders may submit an Electronic Voting Instruction or the Form of Sub-Proxy (as applicable) at any time on or prior to the Final Consent Expiration Time on the Final Consent Date, or until such later date and time as the Issuer may determine, subject always to applicable law, the provisions of Schedule 3 of each Trust Deed (Provisions for Meetings of Noteholders) and the provisions of 'Amendment and Termination of the Solicitation and the Proposal'below. (2) The submission by or on behalf of a Noteholder of an Electronic Voting Instruction or Form of Sub-Proxy (as applicable), which is not validly withdrawn or revoked, will automatically appoint the Tabulation Agent (or its nominee) as its proxy (with respect to an Electronic Voting Instructions) or sub-proxy (with respect to a Form of Sub-Proxy) to attend the relevant Meeting (and any Adjourned Meeting) and to vote on the relevant Extraordinary Resolution in respect of the Notes which are the subject of the Electronic Voting Instruction or Form of Sub-Proxy (as applicable). Electronic Voting Instructions and Form of Sub-Proxy (1) Electronic Voting Instructions (a) A Noteholder must clearly state in its Electronic Voting Instruction: (i) the aggregate principal amount of the Notes in respect of which it wishes the Tabulation Agent (or its nominee) as proxy to vote on the relevant Extraordinary Resolution; and (ii) the name of the Direct Participant and the securities account number at Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg (as applicable) in which the Notes are held. (b) Each Electronic Voting Instruction must appoint the Tabulation Agent (or its nominee) as its proxy to attend the relevant Meeting (and any relevant Adjourned Meeting) and to vote on the relevant Extraordinary Resolution in respect of the Notes which are the subject of the Electronic Voting Instruction and in accordance with the terms of the Solicitation. Subject to sub-paragraph (1)(c) below, the authorisations, instructions and requests in this sub-paragraph (1)(b) are irrevocable. Noteholders submitting Electronic Voting Instructions must also procure that Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg (as applicable) blocks the Notes which are the subject of the Electronic Voting Instruction in accordance with the procedures set out in 'Procedures in Respect of the Clearing Systems' and 'Amendment and Termination of the Solicitation and the Proposal' below. (c) An Electronic Voting Instruction submitted by or on behalf of a Noteholder may be revoked by that Noteholder by submission to the Tabulation Agent of a Revocation Instruction, by a properly transmitted message, in accordance with the procedures of Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg (as applicable), in the following circumstances only: (i) if required by law or permitted by the relevant Trust Deed (as applicable); or (ii)in the circumstances described in 'Amendment and Termination of the Solicitation and the Proposal'below. Following such revocation the vote shall lapse and the Tabulation Agent will advise Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg (as applicable) that the relevant Notes should be unblocked. Any such revocation will render the Noteholder revoking such Electronic Voting Instruction ineligible to receive the applicable Consent Fee unless a valid Electronic Instruction in favour of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution is delivered to and received by the Tabulation Agent on or prior to the Early Consent Date and not validly revoked on or prior to the conclusion of the Meeting and which remains in full force and effect until the conclusion of the Meeting (and any adjourned Meeting). (d) By submitting an Electronic Voting Instruction, the Noteholder is deemed to represent, warrant and undertake to the Issuer, the Tabulation Agent and the Solicitation Agents that with effect from, and including, the date on which the Electronic Voting Instruction was submitted until the Settlement Date or, in the case of Notes in respect of which the vote has been revoked under sub-paragraph (1)(c) above, following the receipt by the Tabulation Agent of the relevant Revocation Instruction that: (i) such Notes are, at the time of submission of the Electronic Voting Instruction, and will continue to be, held by it or on its behalf at Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg (as applicable); and (ii) such Notes have been blocked (and will remain blocked) in the securities account to which such Notes are credited in Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg (as applicable). The receipt of an Electronic Voting Instruction (as applicable) by Euroclear or Clearstream (as applicable) will be acknowledged in accordance with the standard practices of Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg (as applicable) and will result in the blocking of the relevant Notes in the Noteholder's account at Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg (as applicable) so that no transfers may be effected in relation to such Notes. By blocking such Notes in Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg (as applicable), each Direct Participant will be deemed to have consented to Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg (as applicable) providing details concerning such Direct Participant's identity to the Tabulation Agent, the Issuer, the relevant Trustee, the relevant Principal Paying Agentand the Solicitation Agents. (2) Form of Sub-Proxy (a) A Noteholder must clearly state in its Form of Sub-Proxy the aggregate principal amount of the Notes in respect of which it wishes the Tabulation Agent (or its nominee) as sub-proxy to vote in respect of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution. (b) Each Form of Sub-Proxy must appoint the Tabulation Agent (or its nominee) as its sub-proxy to attend the relevant Meeting (and any relevant Adjourned Meeting) and to vote in respect of the Extraordinary Resolution in respect of the Notes which are the subject of the Form of Sub-Proxy and in accordance with the terms of the Solicitation. Subject to sub-paragraph (2)(c) below, the authorisations, instructions and requests in this sub-paragraph (2)(b) are irrevocable. (c) A Form of Sub-Proxy submitted by or on behalf of a Noteholder may be revoked by that Noteholder by submission to the Tabulation Agent of a Revocation Instruction, by a properly transmitted message, in the following circumstances only: (i) if required by law or permitted by the relevant Trust Deed (as applicable); or (ii)in the circumstances described in 'Amendment and Termination of the Solicitation and the Proposal'below. Following such revocation the vote in favour shall lapse. Any such revocation will render the Noteholder revoking such Form of Sub-Proxy ineligible to receive the applicable Consent Fee unless a valid Form of Sub-Proxy is delivered to and received by the Tabulation Agent on or prior to the Early Consent Date and not validly revoked on or prior to the conclusion of the relevant Meeting and which remains in full force and effect until the conclusion of the relevant Meeting (and any relevant Adjourned Meeting). (d) Subject to sub-paragraph (2)(c) above, the submission by or on behalf of a Noteholder of a Form of Sub-Proxy shall constitute an irrevocable and binding instruction to appoint the Tabulation Agent (or its nominee) as its sub-proxy to attend the relevant Meeting (and any relevant Adjourned Meeting) and to vote on the relevant Extraordinary Resolution in respect of the Notes which are the subject of the relevant Form of Sub-Proxy, subject to the terms and conditions set out herein. (3) DTC Execution Requirements (a) In order for a Form of Sub-Proxy to be effective, it must be properly executed and received by the Tabulation Agent on or prior to the Early Consent Date or the Final Consent Date, as the case may be (and, in order to be eligible to receive the applicable Consent Fee, to be so executed and received on or prior to the Early Consent Date). (b) Each DTC Direct Participant wishing to submit a Form of Sub-Proxy must complete, sign and date the Form of Sub-Proxy in accordance with the instructions set forth herein and therein, have the signature thereon medallion guaranteed and mail, hand deliver or send by overnight courier the sub-proxy to the Tabulation Agent. The method of delivery of the Form of Sub-Proxy is at the election and risk of the DTC Direct Participant. Such delivery will be deemed made only when original executed Form of Sub-Proxy is actually received by the Tabulation Agent. A signature guarantee must be by a recognised participant in the Securities Transfer Agents Medallion Program, the New York Stock Exchange Medallion Signature Program or the Stock Exchanges Medallion Program (each an 'Eligible Institution'). TheTabulation Agent will not accept any Form of Sub-Proxy via electronic means on the Final Consent Date. The original executed Form of Sub-Proxy must be received by the Tabulation Agent on or prior to11:00 a.m. (EST) / 4:00 p.m. (London time) on the Final Consent Date. Procedures in Respect of the Clearing Systems (1) Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg Procedures (a) Each Noteholder must procure that Notes subject to an Electronic Voting Instruction and held in either Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg have been blocked in the securities account to which they are credited in the relevant Clearing System with effect from, and including, the day on which the Electronic Voting Instruction is delivered to the Tabulation Agent, so that no transfers of such Notes may be effected at any time after such date until such date that such Notes are unblocked pursuant to the terms herein. Notes should be blocked in accordance with the procedures of Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg, as applicable, and the deadlines required by the relevant Clearing System. The Issuer and the Tabulation Agent shall be entitled to treat the submission of an Electronic Voting Instruction as a confirmation that such Notes have been so blocked. The Tabulation Agent may require the relevant Clearing System to confirm in writing that such Notes have been blocked with effect from the date of submission of the Electronic Voting Instruction. In the event that the relevant Clearing System fails to provide such confirmation, the Tabulation Agent shall inform the Issuer and the Issuer shall be entitled, but not obliged, to reject the Electronic Voting Instruction and if rejected, the vote in favour in respect thereof shall be treated as not having been made. (b) Beneficial Owners who are not Direct Participants in Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg must contact their broker, dealer, commercial bank, custodian, trust company or accountholder, or other intermediary or nomineethrough which they hold Notes to arrange for their Direct Participant in Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg, as the case may be, through which they hold Notes to submit an Electronic Voting Instruction on their behalf to be received by the Tabulation Agent on or prior to the Final Consent Date (and, in order to be eligible to receive the applicable Consent Fee, to be so received on or prior to the Early Consent Date). The Beneficial Owners of Notes that are held in the name of a broker, dealer, commercial bank, custodian, trust company or accountholder, or other intermediary or nominee should contact such entity sufficiently in advance of the Early Consent Date or Final Consent Date, as applicable, if they wish to vote on the Extraordinary Resolution and procure that the Notes are blocked in accordance with the procedures of the relevant Clearing System and the deadlines imposed by such Clearing System. (c) Direct Participants in Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg shall be deemed to have given authority to Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg to disclose their identity to the Tabulation Agent, the Issuer, the relevant Trustee, the relevant Principal Paying Agentand the Solicitation Agents upon submission of an Electronic Voting Instruction. (d) Noteholders and Beneficial Owners who are not Direct Participants in Euroclear or Clearstream who wish to withdraw their Electronic Voting Instruction should contact the relevant Clearing System or their broker, dealer, commercial bank, custodian, trust company or accountholder, or other intermediary or nominee,as applicable, in sufficient time before the relevant Meeting is held. (2) DTC procedures (a) For the purposes of Notes held through DTC, each DTC Direct Participant holding a principal amount of the Notes, as reflected in the records of DTC, as at the Record Date will be considered to be a Noteholder upon DTC granting an omnibus proxy authorising such Direct Participants of DTC to vote at the relevant Meeting (by delivering a Form of Sub-Proxy to the Tabulation Agent). (b) The Record Date has been fixed as the date for the determination of the Noteholders entitled to vote at the relevant Meeting. The delivery of a Form of Sub-Proxy will not affect a Noteholder's right to sell or transfer any of the Notes, and a sale or transfer of any Notes after the Record Date will not have the effect of revoking a Form of Sub-Proxy properly delivered by any Noteholder. Therefore, each properly delivered Form of Sub-Proxy will remain valid notwithstanding any sale or transfer of any Notes to which such Form of Sub-Proxy relates. (c) A Direct Participant of DTC, duly authorised by an omnibus proxy from DTC, may, by submitting a duly completed Form of Sub-Proxy to the Tabulation Agent, in the manner specified herein, before the Final Consent Date (and, in order to be eligible to receive the applicable Consent Fee, on or prior to the Early Consent Date), appoint the Tabulation Agent (or one or more of its employees nominated by it) as its sub-proxy to act on his or its behalf in connection with the relevant Meeting and any relevant Adjourned Meeting. (d) The Tabulation Agent (or one or more of its employees nominated by it) so appointed as a sub-proxy pursuant to the Form of Sub-Proxy shall so long as such appointment remains in force, be deemed, for all purposes in connection with the relevant Meeting (or any relevant Adjourned Meeting), to be the holder of the Notes to which such appointment relates and the relevant Noteholder shall be deemed for such purposes not to be the holder. (e) Only Direct Participants of DTC may submit Form of Sub-Proxy. Beneficial Owners who are not Direct Participants in DTC must contact their broker, dealer, commercial bank, custodian, trust company or accountholder, or other intermediary or nominee to arrange for the Direct Participant in DTC through which they hold Notes to submit a Form of Sub-Proxy on their behalf to be received by the Tabulation Agent on or prior to the Final Consent Date (and, in order to be eligible to receive the applicable Consent Fee, to be so received on or on or prior to the Early Consent Date). The Beneficial Owners of Notes that are held in the name of a broker, dealer, commercial bank, custodian, trust company or accountholder, or other intermediary or nomineeshould contact such entity sufficiently in advance of the Early Consent Date or Final Consent Date, as applicable, if they wish to vote on of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution, to check whether such intermediary will apply different deadlines for participation to those set out in this Memorandum and, if so, should follow those deadlines. (f) A Direct Participant of DTC or Beneficial Owner wishing to participate in the Solicitation must submit, or arrange to have submitted on its behalf, at or before the Final Consent Date (and, in order to be eligible to receive the applicable Consent Fee, on or prior to the Early Consent Date) a duly completed Form of Sub-Proxy to the Tabulation Agent in the manner specified herein. (g) Each Beneficial Owner or Direct Participant of DTC acknowledges and agrees that submitting a Form of Sub-Proxy constitutes its written consent to vote on the relevant Extraordinary Resolution, and shall form part of the form of sub-proxy, appointing the Tabulation Agent or any employees nominated by it as sub-proxy to attend, and to cast the votes corresponding to the Notes which are the subject of the Form of Sub-Proxy in accordance therewith at, the relevant Meeting. (h) The delivery of Form of Sub-Proxy by a Direct Participant of DTC will be deemed to have occurred upon receipt by the Tabulation Agent of a valid Form of Sub-Proxy (which is medallion guaranteed). (i) Direct Participants of DTC who have submitted Form of Sub-Proxy in respect of Notes should not transfer their holdings of such Notes prior to the Record Date. Form of Sub-Proxy submitted prior to the Record Date will be counted notwithstanding transfers after the Record Date. However, in the event that a sub-proxy issued by a Direct Participant of DTC is in respect of an aggregate principal amount of Notes (alone or when aggregated with any sub-proxy previously issued by the relevant DTC Direct Participant and not validly withdrawn) exceeding that shown to be held by it on the Record Date under the omnibus proxy issued by DTC on the Record Date, any such sub-proxy will be discounted and such Direct Participant of DTC (and the relevant Beneficial Owners) will not receive any Consent Fee in relation to such sub-proxy for which they may otherwise have been eligible. (j) Direct Participants of DTC or Beneficial Owners who have not submitted or delivered or arranged for the submission or delivery of a Form of Sub-Proxy as provided above but who wish to attend and vote at the relevant Meeting or appoint someone else to do so should issue, or (if a Beneficial Owner) request that the relevant Direct Participant of DTC issue, a sub-proxy naming either it or such other person in accordance with the voting and quorum procedures set out in the relevant parts of Appendix I contained herein. Such Noteholders, Direct Participants of DTC or Beneficial Owners will not be eligible to receive any Consent Fee. (k) Form of Sub-Proxy must be medallion guaranteed and delivered to the Tabulation Agent as is set out in the paragraph entitled 'DTC Execution Requirements'. (l) There are no guaranteed delivery procedures provided by the Issuer in connection with the applicable Consent Fee. No Other Means of Delivering Votes Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy (as applicable) should not be delivered to the Issuer, the Trustees, the Principal Paying Agents or the Solicitation Agents. Holders of EC/CS Notes who wish to vote either for or against the relevant Extraordinary Resolution by way of Electronic Voting Instructions must provide their Electronic Voting Instructions by transmitting them or procuring their transmission to the relevant Clearing System. Holders of DTC Notes wishing to vote either for or against the Extraordinary Resolutions must vote via a Form of Sub-Proxy and not through an Electronic Voting Instruction. Form and Content of Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy Electronic Voting Instructions and Forms of Sub-Proxy (as applicable) should clearly specify whether the Noteholder wishes to: (a) vote in favour of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution; or (b) vote against the relevant Extraordinary Resolution; or (c) attend and vote in favour of or against the relevant Extraordinary Resolution (including all of the separate resolutions set out therein) at the relevant Meeting in person; or (d) abstain from voting in respect of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution; or (e) take no action in respect of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution. Noteholders may only submit Electronic Voting Instructions or, in the case of the 2021 Notes, Forms of Sub-Proxy in principal amounts of: (i) in respect of the 2021 Notes, U.S.$200,000 and integral multiples of U.S.$1,000 in excess thereof; and (ii) in respect of the 2022 Notes, U.S.$1 and integral multiples of U.S.$1 in excess thereof. Notes held for the benefit of the Issuer Notwithstanding (but without prejudice to) the provisions of each Trust Deed, Notes held by any person for the benefit of the Issuer shall be deemed not to be outstanding for the purposes of (i) proviso to of the definition of 'outstanding' in the 2021 Trust Deed and (ii) paragraphs (a), (b), (c) and (d) of the definition of 'outstanding' in the 2022 Trust Deed. Acceptance of Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy Upon the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Trust Deed, this Memorandum and applicable law, the Issuer will accept all relevant Electronic Voting Instructions and/or Forms of Sub-Proxy (as applicable) validly given and all votes cast at the relevant Meeting representing such Electronic Voting Instructions and/or Forms of Sub-Proxy (as applicable). Attending the Relevant Meeting and Voting in Person Those Noteholders who hold Notes through the Clearing Systems and who have not submitted or delivered or arranged for the submission or delivery of an Electronic Voting Instruction or Form of Sub-Proxy as provided above but who wish to attend and vote at the relevant Meeting (or any relevant Adjourned Meeting) may do so in accordance with the voting and quorum procedures set out below. Noteholders who have not submitted an Electronic Voting Instruction or a Form of Sub-Proxy in favour of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution but who wish to attend and vote at the relevant Meeting will not be eligible to receive the applicable Consent Fee notwithstanding that they shall have voted in favour of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution pursuant to the procedures in the relevant Notice of Meeting. Required Quorum The quorum required at the Meeting in respect of the 2021 Notes shall be one or more holders of the 2021 Notes or agents (as defined in Schedule 3 to the 2021 Trust Deed) present in person representing a simple majority of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 2021 Notes. The quorum required at the Meeting in respect of the 2022 Notes shall be two or more holders of the 2022 Notes or their agents (as defined in Schedule 3 to the 2022 Trust Deed) present in person representing a clear majority of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 2022 Notes. If, within 15 minutes after the time fixed for the relevant Meeting, a quorum is not present, the relevant Meeting shall be adjourned (unless the Issuer and the relevant Trustee agree for it to be dissolved) until such date, being not less than 14 days nor more than 42 days, and to such time and place as the chairman may determine. If a quorum is not present within 15 minutes from the time fixed for a meeting so adjourned, the meeting shall be dissolved. Notice of any Adjourned Meeting shall be given in the same manner as notice of the original Meeting, save that ten days' notice shall be sufficient and such notice shall contain the quorum requirements which will apply when the relevant Meeting resumes. At any Adjourned Meeting in respect of the 2021 Notes, the quorum shall be one or more holders of the 2021 Notes or agents (as defined in Schedule 3 to the 2021 Trust Deed) present in person whatever the proportion of the Notes they represent. At any Adjourned Meeting in respect of the 2022 Notes, the quorum shall be two or more holders of the 2022 Notes or their agents (as defined in Schedule 3 to the 2022 Trust Deed) present in person whatever the proportion of the Notes they represent. Required Majority To be passed in relation to the Notes, the relevant Extraordinary Resolution must be passed at the relevant Meeting duly convened and held in accordance with the provisions of Schedule 3 to each Trust Deed by a majority of not less than 75 per cent. of the votes cast. Voting at the relevant Meeting Pursuant to the provisions of Schedule 3 of each Trust Deed, each question submitted to the relevant Meeting shall be decided by a show of hands, unless a poll is (before, or on the declaration of the result of, the show of hands) demanded by the chairman, the Issuer, the relevant Trustee or one or more persons representing two per cent. of the relevant Series of Notes. Unless a poll is validly demanded before or at the time that the result is declared, the chairman's declaration that on a show of hands the relevant Extraordinary Resolution has been passed, passed by a particular majority, rejected or rejected by a particular majority shall be conclusive, without proof of the number of votes cast for, or against, the relevant Extraordinary Resolution. A demand for a poll shall be valid if it is made by the chairman, the Issuer, the relevant Trustee or one or more persons representing or holding not less than two per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes. If a poll is demanded, it shall be taken in such manner and either at once or after such adjournment as the chairman directs, provided that a poll demanded on the election of a chairman or on a question of adjournment shall be taken at once. On a show of hands every Person (as defined in Schedule 3 of each Trust Deed) who is present in person and who produces, in the case of the 2021 Notes, a Certificate (as defined in the 2021 Trust Deed) of which he is the registered holder or is a proxy or representative, or, in the case of the 2022 Notes, a Note (as defined in the 2022 Trust Deed) or a voting certificate or a is a proxy, has one vote. On a poll every such Person shall have one vote in respect of (i) each U.S.$1,000 in principal amount of the Notes so produced or for which he is a proxy or representative (in the case of the 2021 Notes) or (ii) each U.S.$1 in principal amount (in the case of the 2022 Notes) of principal amount of the Notes so produced or represented by the voting certificate so produced or for which he is proxy or representative. Without prejudice to the obligations of the proxies, a person entitled to more than one vote need not use them all or cast them all in the same way. Revocation of instructions Save as set out below, submissions of Electronic Voting Instructions by holders of EC/CS Notes or Forms of Sub-Proxy by holders of DTC Notes (as applicable) shall be irrevocable. Noteholders who have submitted Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy, as applicable, have a right to revoke such instruction in the following circumstances only: (i) if required by law or permitted by the relevant Trust Deed (as applicable); or (ii) if the Issuer considers that any modification or amendment (excluding any material modification or amendment to the relevant Extraordinary Resolution which may not be made during the relevant Meeting notice period) is materially prejudicial to Noteholders compared with the initial terms of the Proposal and Solicitation. In the case of (ii) above, the Issuer will give notice to Noteholders via a public announcement and specify a time period of not less than three London Business days from the date of such announcement during which Noteholders will have the right to revoke their Electronic Voting Instructions or their Forms of Sub-Proxy, as applicable. For the avoidance of doubt, any waiver by the Issuer of the condition that all Extraordinary Resolutions must be duly passed at the relevant Meeting (or any Adjourned Meeting), in order for any of the Extraordinary Resolutions to become effective and for any Consent Fee to be payable, shall not be deemed to be materially prejudicial to the Noteholders. Any Noteholder that revokes its Electronic Voting Instruction or Form of Sub-Proxy (as applicable) and does not subsequently validly vote in favour of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution via an Electronic Voting Instruction (not revoked) or Form of Sub-Proxy (not revoked) by the Early Consent Expiration Time on the Early Consent Date will not be entitled to receive the applicable Consent Fee. The Issuer will make (or cause to be made) announcements in connection with the Solicitation in accordance with applicable law by delivery of notices to the Clearing Systems for communication to Direct Participants and through RNS (in the case of the 2021 Notes) and FNS (in the case of the 2022 Notes). Copies of all announcements, notices and press releases may also be obtained from the Tabulation Agent at its address and telephone number as set forth on the back cover of this Memorandum. Delays may be experienced in respect of notices delivered to the Clearing Systems and Noteholders are urged to contact the Solicitation Agents or the Tabulation Agent for the relevant announcements during the course of the Solicitation, the contact details for which are on the last page of this Memorandum. Consequences of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution being Approved If the relevant Extraordinary Resolution is duly passed at the relevant Meeting duly convened and held in accordance with the relevant Trust Deed (as applicable) then, provided the conditions set out in this Memorandum are satisfied or waived, such Extraordinary Resolution shall be binding on all the relevant Noteholders of such Series, whether or not present at the relevant Meeting. Unless such condition is waived by the Issuer, if either of the Extraordinary Resolutions that is the subject of this Proposal shall not have been passed at a Meeting, or, as the case may be, at an Adjourned Meeting, then the remaining Extraordinary Resolution that is the subject of this Proposal shall not be adopted, even if such Extraordinary Resolution shall have been duly passed at the relevant Meeting or Adjourned Meeting for the applicable Series.

Representations, Warranties and Undertaking By delivering or submitting, or arranging for delivery or submission of, an Electronic Voting Instruction and/or a Form of Sub-Proxy in accordance with the procedures described herein, a Noteholder shall, in each case, be deemed to agree, and acknowledge, represent, warrant and undertake, to the Issuer, the relevant Trustee, the Solicitation Agents, the relevant Principal Paying Agent and the Tabulation Agent, the following, at the time of (i) delivery of such Electronic Voting Instructions and/or Form of Sub-Proxy, (ii) the Early Consent Date, (iii) the Final Consent Date, (iv) the Effective Date and (v) settlement on the Settlement Date (if applicable) that: (a) it has received this Memorandum, and has reviewed, understands and accepts the terms, conditions, risk factors and other considerations and implications of the Solicitation set out in this Memorandum, and has undertaken an appropriate analysis of the implications of the Solicitation without reliance on the Issuer, the relevant Trustee, the Solicitation Agents, the relevant Principal Paying Agentor the Tabulation Agent; (b) it is assuming all the risks inherent in participating in the Solicitation and has undertaken all the appropriate analyses of the implications of the Solicitation without reliance on the Issuer, the relevant Trustee, the Solicitation Agents, the relevant Principal Paying Agentor the Tabulation Agent or any of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees or agents; (c) it acknowledges that none of the Issuer, the Solicitation Agents, the relevant Trustee, the relevant Principal Paying Agent or the Tabulation Agent or any of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees or agents has made any recommendation as to whether to vote in favour of the Extraordinary Resolutions and it has made its own decision with regard to voting in favour of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution based on any independent financial, legal and tax advice that it has deemed necessary to seek; (d) it shall indemnify each of the Issuer, the Solicitation Agents, the relevant Trustee, the relevant Principal Paying Agent and the Tabulation Agent and any of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees or agents, against all and any losses, costs, claims, liabilities, expenses, charges, actions or demands which any of them may incur or which may be made against any of them as a result of any breach of any of the terms of, or any of the agreements, representations, warranties and/or undertakings given pursuant to, the Solicitation by such Noteholder; (e) with respect to EC/CS Notes only, it agrees and consents to the relevant Notes being blocked in the relevant Clearing System; (f) by blocking the relevant Notes in the relevant Clearing System, it will be deemed to consent and authorise the relevant Clearing System to provide details concerning its identity and holdings to the Tabulation Agent (and for the Tabulation Agent to provide such details to the Issuer, the relevant Trustee, the relevant Principal Paying Agent, the Registered Holder and the Solicitation Agents and their respective legal advisers); (g) it acknowledges that (i) it will be paid all amounts owed to it (if any) in U.S. dollars and (ii) such amounts (if any) will be paid on the Settlement Date by the Issuer's nominee with (x) in respect of EC/CS Notes, the relevant Clearing System or (y) in respect of DTC Notes, the account specified in the Form of Sub-Proxy, and that such deposit will be good discharge for the Issuer; (h) it agrees to ratify and confirm each and every act or thing that may be done or effected by the Issueror the relevant Trustee, or any of their respective directors or any person nominated by the Issueror the relevant Trustee, in the proper exercise of his or her powers and/or authority hereunder; (i) it agrees to do all such acts and things as shall be necessary and execute any additional documents deemed by the relevant Trustee or the Issuer to be desirable, in each case to perfect any of the authorities expressed to be given hereunder; (j) all authority conferred or agreed to be conferred pursuant to its representations, warranties and undertakings and all of its obligations shall be binding upon its successors, assigns, heirs, executors, trustee in bankruptcy and legal representatives and shall not be affected by, and shall survive, its death or incapacity; (k) it has full power and authority to attend and vote at the relevant Meeting; (l) it will, upon request, execute and deliver any additional documents and/or do such other things deemed by the Issuerto be necessary or desirable to effect delivery of the Electronic Voting Instructions and/or Forms of Sub-Proxy related to such Notes or to evidence such power and authority; (m) with respect to EC/CS Notes only, it holds and will hold, at least until (i) the later of the date of the relevant Meeting or the Settlement Date, as the case may be, or (ii) if applicable, any earlier date on which the Solicitation is terminated or withdrawn, the Notes blocked in the relevant Clearing System and, in accordance with the requirements of the relevant Clearing System and by the deadline required by the relevant Clearing System, it has submitted, or has caused to be submitted, an Electronic Voting Instruction to the relevant Clearing System, as the case may be, to authorise the blocking of the submitted Notes with effect on and from the date thereof so that no transfers of such Notes may be effected at least until (i) the later of the date of the relevant Meeting or the Settlement Date, as the case may be, or (ii) if applicable, any earlier date on which the Solicitation is terminated or withdrawn; (n) with respect to the DTC Notes only, it holds and will hold the relevant Notes in its account in DTC and will not effect any transfers of such Notes at least until (i) the later of the date of the relevant Meeting or the Settlement Date, as the case may be, or (ii) if applicable, any earlier date on which the Solicitation is terminated or withdrawn; (o) it has observed the laws of all relevant jurisdictions, obtained all requisite governmental, exchange control or other required consents, complied with all requisite formalities and paid any issue, transfer or other taxes or requisite payments due from it, in each respect, in connection with the Solicitation, in any jurisdiction and that it has not taken or omitted to take any action in breach of these representations or which will or may result in the Issueror any other person acting in breach of the legal or regulatory requirements of any such jurisdiction in connection with the Solicitation; (p) each Electronic Voting Instruction or Form of Sub-Proxy (as applicable) is being submitted in compliance with all applicable law and/or regulations of the jurisdiction in which the Noteholder is located and/or in which it is resident and no registration, approval or filing with any regulatory authority of such jurisdiction is required in connection with each such Electronic Voting Instruction or Form of Sub-Proxy (as applicable); (q) no information has been provided to it by the Issuer, the relevant Trustee, the Solicitation Agents, the relevant Principal Paying Agentor the Tabulation Agent or any of their respective affiliates, directors or employees with regard to the tax consequences to Noteholders or Beneficial Owners of the Notes arising from the receipt of the applicable Consent Fee and it hereby acknowledges that it is solely liable for any taxes and similar or related payments imposed on it under the laws of any applicable jurisdiction as a result of its participation in the Solicitation and agrees that it will not and does not have any right of recourse (whether by way of reimbursement, indemnity or otherwise) against the Issuer, the relevant Trustee, the Solicitation Agents, the relevant Principal Paying Agentor the Tabulation Agent or any of their affiliates, directors or employees or any other person in respect of such taxes and payments; (r) it acknowledges that none of the Issuer, the Solicitation Agents, the relevant Trustee, the relevant Principal Paying Agentor the Tabulation Agentor any of their respective affiliates, directors, officers, employees or agents has given it any information with respect to the Solicitation save as expressly set out in this Memorandum and any notice in relation thereto; (s) it is not a person from whom it is unlawful to seek approval of the Consents and Amendments; (t) it is not a Sanctions Restricted Person; and (u) the terms and conditions of the Solicitation shall be deemed to be incorporated in, and form a part of, the Electronic Voting Instruction or Form of Sub-Proxy (as applicable) which shall be read and construed accordingly and that the information given by or on behalf of such Noteholder in the Electronic Voting Instruction or Form of Sub-Proxy (as applicable) is true and will be true in all respects at the time of the relevant Meeting (and any Adjourned Meeting). If any Noteholder is unable to give any of the representations and warranties set out in (a) to (u) above, such Noteholder should contact the Solicitation Agents. Issuer's Interpretation Final The Issuer's interpretation of the terms and conditions of the Proposal and the relevant Solicitation shall be final and binding. No alternative, conditional or contingent giving of Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy (as applicable) will be accepted. Unless waived by the Issuer, any defects or irregularities in connection with the giving of Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy (as applicable) must be cured within such time as is permitted in accordance with the procedures of the relevant Clearing System. None of the Issuer, the Solicitation Agents, the Trustees, the Principal Paying Agents or the Tabulation Agent or any other person will be under any duty to give notification of any defects or irregularities in such Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy nor will such entities incur any liability for failure to give such notification. Such Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy will not be deemed to have been delivered until such defects or irregularities have been cured or waived. All questions as to the validity, form and eligibility (including timing of receipt) in relation to Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy (as applicable) will be determined by the Issuer in its sole discretion, which determination shall be conclusive and binding. The Issuer reserves the right to reject any or all Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy that are not in proper form or the acceptance of which could, in the opinion of the Issuer or its counsel, be unlawful. The Issuer also reserves the right (but shall have no obligation) to waive any and all defects or irregularities in connection with deliveries of particular Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy, including, without limitation, with respect to the timing of delivery of such Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy, whether or not similar defects or irregularities are waived in respect of other Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy (as applicable). For the avoidance of doubt, the Issuer may appoint an agent to act on its behalf in connection with the exercise of its rights described above, but is not under an obligation to do so. Any such appointment will be at the Issuer's sole discretion and, if made, may be terminated and/or modified at any time. The Solicitation Agents Citigroup Global Markets Limited and JSC Halyk Finance have been retained to act as solicitation agents in connection with the Solicitation pursuant to the terms of the Solicitation Agency Agreement. The Solicitation Agents and their respective affiliates may contact Noteholders regarding the Solicitation, and may request brokers, dealers, commercial banks, custodians, trust companies or other nominees, to forward this Memorandum, any notice in relation thereto and related materials to Noteholders. The Solicitation Agency Agreement contains certain provisions regarding payment of fees, expense reimbursement and indemnity arrangements relating to the Solicitation. The Solicitation Agents and their respective affiliates have provided and continue to provide certain investment banking services to the Issuer, which they have received and will receive compensation that is customary for services of such nature. None of the Solicitation Agents or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates assumes any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the information concerning the Solicitation, the Notes, the Issueror any of its affiliates contained in this Memorandum or for any failure by it to disclose events that may have occurred and may affect the significance or accuracy of such information. None of the Solicitation Agents or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates makes any representation or recommendation whatsoever regarding the Solicitation, or expresses any opinion as to whether Noteholders should participate in the Solicitation or vote in favour of or against the relevant Extraordinary Resolution. The Solicitation Agents are acting exclusively for the Issuerand nobody else in relation to the Solicitation and will not be responsible pursuant to the Solicitation Agency Agreement or otherwise for giving advice or other investment services in relation to the Solicitation to any party. Citigroup Global Markets Limited is regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority. JSC Halyk Finance is regulated in the Republic of Kazakhstan by [the National Bank of Kazakhstan] [HALYK FINANCE TO CONFIRM]. The Solicitation Agents and/or their respective affiliates may have a holding in, or may from time-to-time provide advice or other investment services in relation to, or engage in transactions involving, the Notes. At any given time, the Solicitation Agents may trade the Notes for their own account or for the accounts of customers and, accordingly, may hold a long or short position in the Notes. If a jurisdiction requires that the Solicitation be made by a licenced broker or dealer and either of the Solicitation Agents or any of its affiliates is such a licenced broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the Solicitation shall be deemed to be made by such Solicitation Agent or such affiliate(s), as the case may be, on behalf of each of the Issuerin such jurisdiction where it is so licenced and the Solicitation is not being made in any such jurisdiction where the Solicitation Agents or any of their respective affiliates are not so licenced. Disclaimer of the Issuer, the Solicitation Agents, the Trustees, the Principal Paying Agents and the Tabulation Agent In accordance with normal and accepted practice, none of the Issuer, the Solicitation Agents, the Trustees, the Principal Paying Agents or the Tabulation Agent expresses any opinion as to the merits of the Consents and Amendments or the Proposal. None of the Trustees, the Principal Paying Agents or the Tabulation Agent has been involved in formulating the Consents and Amendments or the Proposal or makes any representation that all relevant information has been disclosed to Noteholders in or pursuant to this Memorandum and/or each Notice of Meeting. Any Noteholder that is in doubt as to the impact of the implementation of the Consents and Amendments or the Proposal should seek its own legal and financial advice. Amendment and Termination of the Solicitation and the Proposal The Issuer reserves the right at any time prior to the Final Consent Date or the Adjourned Final Consent Date, as the case may be, to extend, modify or waive any of the terms of the Proposal or the Solicitation, including to (i) amend, vary or waive the terms of the Solicitation (other than the Extraordinary Resolutions) (including the condition that all Extraordinary Resolutionsthat are the subject of the Proposal are duly passed and become effective in accordance with their terms); (ii) modify the form or amount of any Consent Fee relating to any Series (or the conditions relating to the payment thereof) (but without necessarily modifying the form or amount of the Consent Fee relating to any other Series); (iii) amend or vary the procedures related to the Proposal or the Solicitation (including any changes as to the relevant time limits and/or deadlines relating to the Electronic Voting Instructions or the Forms of Sub-Proxy, as applicable) as set out in this Memorandum; or (iv) amend or modify any of the documents which have been made available for inspection by Noteholders as described in each Notice of Meeting, subject in each such case to applicable law and the relevant Trust Deed. If the Issuer considers that any modification or amendment (excluding any material modification or amendment to the relevant Extraordinary Resolution which may not be made during the relevant Meeting notice period) is materially less favourable to Noteholders compared with the initial terms of the Proposal and Solicitation, (i) the Issuer will give notice to Noteholders via a public announcement and specify a time period of not less than three London Business days from the date of such announcement during which Noteholders will have the right to revoke their Electronic Voting Instructions or their Forms of Sub-Proxy, as applicable, including the Electronic Voting Instructions or their Forms of Sub-Proxy, as applicable submitted on or prior to the Early Consent Date and the Final Consent Date, and (ii) the Early Consent Date and the Final Consent Date may be extended accordingly at the discretion of the Issuer. In addition, the Issuer reserves the right at any time prior to the Meetings to terminate the Proposal or the Solicitation in relation to one or all Series. Any such termination, amendment, extension, modification or waiver will be followed as promptly as practicable by a public announcement thereof by or on behalf of the Issuer. In the event that the Proposal or the Solicitation is terminated, the relevant Meeting will still be held; however, the Issuer will not be obliged to pay or procure payment of the applicable Consent Fee, whether or not the relevant Extraordinary Resolution is passed. For the avoidance of doubt, any waiver by the Issuer of the condition that all Extraordinary Resolutions must be duly passed at the relevant Meeting (or any Adjourned Meeting), in order for any of the Extraordinary Resolutions to become effective and for any Consent Fee to be payable, shall not be deemed to be materially prejudicial to the Noteholders. The Issuer will make (or cause to be made) announcements in connection with the Solicitation in accordance with applicable law by delivery of notices to the Clearing Systems for communication to Direct Participants and through RNS (in the case of the 2021 Notes) and through FNS (in the case of the 2022 Notes). Copies of all announcements, notices and press releases may also be obtained from the Tabulation Agent at its address and telephone number as set forth on the back cover of this Memorandum. Delays may be experienced in respect of notices delivered to the Clearing Systems and Noteholders are urged to contact the Solicitation Agents or the Tabulation Agent for the relevant announcements during the course of the Solicitation, the contact details for which are on the last page of this Memorandum. Governing Law and Jurisdiction This Memorandum, and the Solicitation, including without limitation each Electronic Voting Instruction and Form of Sub-Proxy and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with any of the aforesaid, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. By submitting an Electronic Voting Instruction or Form of Sub-Proxy (as applicable), a Noteholder irrevocably and unconditionally agrees for the benefit of the Issuer, the relevant Trustee, the Solicitation Agents and the Tabulation Agent that the courts of England and Wales are to have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any disputes which may arise out of or in connection with the Solicitation and/or any Electronic Voting Instruction and/or any Form of Sub-Proxy (or any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection therewith) and that, accordingly, any suit, action or proceedings arising out of or in connection with the foregoing may be brought in such courts. GENERAL/CONTACT DETAILS Any questions from any person regarding the terms of the Proposal or the Solicitation may be directed to the Solicitation Agents at the addresses and telephone numbers specified below:

MARKETS LIMITED Citigroup Centre

Canada Square

London E14 5LB United Kingdom Attention: Liability Management Group

Tel: +44 20 7986 8969

Email: liabilitymanagement.europe@citi.com KAZAKH SOLICITATION AGENT

JSC HALYK FINANCE 109V Abay Ave., 5th Floor Almaty A05A1B9 The Republic of Kazakhstan Attention: [●] Tel: [●] Email: [●] Questions, or requests for additional copies of this Memorandum or announcements made in connection with the Solicitation or for assistance in connection with voting at the meetings and/or the delivery of Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy, as the case may be, must be directed to the Tabulation Agent at the address and telephone number specified below: CITIBANK, N.A., LONDON BRANCH Citigroup Centre Canada Square Canary Wharf London E14 5LB United Kingdom By telephone: +44 20 7508 3867

By email: Citiexchanges@citi.com



APPENDIX I

PART A

FORM OF NOTICE OF MEETING IN RESPECT OF THE 2021 NOTES THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. IF YOU ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION YOU SHOULD TAKE, YOU SHOULD CONSULT YOUR OWN STOCKBROKER, BANK MANAGER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER APPROPRIATELY AUTHORISED INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER IMMEDIATELY. JSC HALYK BANK (the 'Issuer')



NOTICE OF MEETING of the holders of those of the Issuer's outstanding U.S.$ 500,000,000 7.25 per cent. notes due 2021 (Regulation S ISIN: XS0583796973, Common Code: 058379697; Rule 144A ISIN: US46627JAB08, Common Code: 058444251, CUSIP: 46627JAB0 (the '2021 Notes') NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to the provisions of Schedule 3 (Provisions for Meetings of Noteholders) to the 2021 Trust Deed (as defined herein) in relation to the 2021 Notes made between the Issuer and the 2021 Notes Trustee, as trustee for the holders of the 2021 Notes (the 'Noteholders'), a meeting of the Noteholders (the 'Meeting') will be held on 12 March 2020 at the offices of Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London EC2Y 8HQ, United Kingdom, at 10:00 a.m. (London time) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolution which will be proposed as an Extraordinary Resolution in accordance with the provisions of the 2021 Trust Deed. A Noteholder may do any one (but not more than one) of the following: (I) vote in favour of the Extraordinary Resolution (including all of the separate resolutions set out therein) by voting or communicating voting instructions by way of Electronic Voting Instructions in the case of EC/CS Notes or, in the case of DTC Notes, by way of a Form of Sub-Proxy by the Early Consent Expiration Time on the Early Consent Date in favour of the Extraordinary Resolution and be eligible to receive the Consent Fee subject as set out in the section 'Consent Fee' in this Extraordinary Resolution); (II) vote in favour of the Extraordinary Resolution (including all of the separate resolutions set out therein) by voting or communicating voting instructions by way of Electronic Voting Instructions in the case of EC/CS Notes or, in the case of DTC Notes, by way of a Form of Sub-Proxy by the Final Consent Expiration Time on the Final Consent Date but after the Early Consent Expiration Time on the Early Consent Date in favour of the Extraordinary Resolution (in such case, the Noteholder will not be eligible to receive the Consent Fee); (III) vote against the relevant Extraordinary Resolution (including all of the separate resolutions set out therein) by voting, or communicating voting instructions by way of Electronic Voting Instructions in the case of EC/CS Notes or, in the case of DTC Notes, by way of a Form of Sub-Proxy by the Final Consent Expiration Time on the Final Consent Date, against the Extraordinary Resolution (in such case, the Noteholder will not be eligible to receive the Consent Fee); or (IV) attend and vote in favour of or against the Extraordinary Resolution (including all of the separate resolutions set out therein) at the Meeting in person in accordance with the procedures set out in this Notice of Meeting, provided that those Noteholders who wish to attend and vote at the Meeting in person will not be eligible to receive the Consent Fee; (V) abstain from voting in respect of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution (in such case, the Noteholder will not be eligible to receive the Consent Fee); or (VI) take no action in respect of the Extraordinary Resolution (in such case, the Noteholder will not be eligible to receive the Consent Fee). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this notice shall bear the meanings given to them in the Memorandum (as defined herein). EXTRAORDINARY RESOLUTION 'THAT THIS MEETING (the 'Meeting') of the holders (the 'Noteholders') of the U.S.$500,000,000 7.25 per cent. notes due 2021 (the '2021 Notes') issued by JSC Halyk Bank(the 'Issuer') and constituted by a trust deed dated 28 January 2011 (the '2021 Trust Deed'), entered into by the Issuer and Deutsche Trustee Company Limited (the '2021 NotesTrustee'), HEREBY: (1) assents to and approves, authorises and directs and empowers the 2021 Notes Trustee to agree to, the following modifications to the 2021 Note Conditions, by amending Part 3 of Schedule 1 to the 2021 Trust Deed by way of a supplemental trust deed which, subject to the terms hereof, will be entered into between, the Issuer and the 2021 Notes Trustee (the 'Proposed 2021 Supplemental Trust Deed'): (A) Condition 5.2 (Limitation on Payment of Dividends) of the 2021 Notes Conditions shall be deleted in its entirety and replaced with the following: '5.2 Limitation on Payment of Dividends: The Issuer shall not (x) pay any dividends, in cash or otherwise, or (y) make any other distributions (whether by way of redemption, acquisition or otherwise) in respect of its share capital (i) at any time when there exists an Event of Default (as defined in Condition 10 (Events of Default)) or a Potential Event of Default (as defined in the Trust Deed) or (ii) at any time when no such Event of Default or Potential Event of Default exists, (A) in the case of (x) above only, more frequently than once during any calendar year and (B) in the case of both (x) and (y) above, in an aggregate amount exceeding 100 per cent. of the net income of the Issuer and its consolidated Subsidiaries for the period in respect of which the dividends are being paid or the distribution is being made, calculated in accordance with IFRS, for which purpose, the amount of the net income shall be determined by reference to the Issuer's audited consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS for the period in respect of which the dividend is being paid. The foregoing limitation shall not apply to the payment of any dividends in respect of any preferred shares of the Issuer, which may be issued by the Issuer from time to time, or to any dividends in respect of any common shares of the Issuer, which are paid by way of issuance of additional common or preferred shares;' The Proposed 2021 Supplemental Trust Deed shall be substantially in the form of the draft submitted to the Meeting and, subject to the passing of all Extraordinary Resolutions (unless such condition is waived by the Issuer) and the terms hereof, will be entered into on the Effective Date.



and the terms hereof, will be entered into on the Effective Date. (2) authorises, directs and empowers the 2021 Notes Trustee to agree all other such modifications to the 2021 Note Conditions and the 2021 Trust Deed as are necessary and/or expedient to give effect to the consents, amendments and modifications set out in paragraph (1) of this Extraordinary Resolution. (3) authorises the 2021 Notes Trustee to concur in and execute all such deeds, instruments, acts and things that may be necessary, appropriate or desirable in the opinion of the 2021 Notes Trustee to carry out and give effect to this Extraordinary Resolution and the implementation of the consents, amendments and modifications referred to in paragraphs (1) and (2) of this Extraordinary Resolution. (4) assents to and approves, authorises, directs and empowers the 2021 Notes Trustee to agree to the consents, amendments and modifications referred to in paragraphs (1) and (2) of this Extraordinary Resolution and, in order to give effect to them, to execute and deliver the Proposed 2021 Supplemental Trust Deed to effect the consents, amendments and modifications referred to in paragraphs (1) and (2) of this Extraordinary Resolution in the form of the draft produced to this Meeting and for the purpose of identification signed by the chairman thereof, with such amendments (if any) thereto as the 2021 Notes Trustee shall require or agree to and concur in, and to execute and do, all such other deeds, instruments, acts and things as may be necessary to carry out and give effect to this Extraordinary Resolution. (5) discharges, holds harmless, indemnifies and exonerates the Issuer, the 2021 Notes Trustee, the 2021 Notes Principal Paying Agent, the Tabulation Agent and the holder of the 2021 Notes from all liability for which it or they may have become or may become liable under the 2021 Trust Deed or the 2021 Notes in respect of any act or omission including, without limitation, in connection with this Extraordinary Resolution or their implementation, the consents, amendments and modifications referred to in paragraphs (1) and(2), and, in the case of the 2021 Notes Trustee, any act or omission taken in connection with paragraphs (3) and (4), of this Extraordinary Resolution or the implementation of those consents, amendments and modifications. (6) sanctions and assents to every abrogation, amendment, modification, compromise or arrangement in respect of the rights of the Noteholders against the Issuer whether such rights shall arise under the 2021 Trust Deed or otherwise involved in or resulting from the consents, amendments and modifications referred to in paragraphs (1), (2) and (3)of this Extraordinary Resolution. (7) acknowledges and agrees that, unless such condition is waived by the Issuer, if the 2022 Notes Extraordinary Resolution (as defined in the Memorandum (defined below)) shall not have been passed at the meeting of the relevant noteholders, or, as the case may be, at any adjourned meetings, then this Extraordinary Resolution shall not be adopted, even if it has been duly passed at the Meeting or any Adjourned Meeting. (8) acknowledges and declares that unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this Extraordinary Resolution shall bear the meanings given to them in the 2021 Trust Deed and the consent solicitation memorandum relating to the 2021 Notes dated 19 February 2020 (the 'Memorandum'). Consent Fee Subject to the following paragraph, the Consent Fee, if applicable, will be paid to each Noteholder from whom valid Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy (as applicable) in favour of the Proposal are received by the Tabulation Agent (and not revoked) as more fully described in the Memorandum. Unless such condition is waived by the Issuer, if the 2022 Notes Extraordinary Resolution shall not have been passed at the meeting of the relevant noteholders or, as the case may be, at any meeting so adjourned, no Consent Fee shall be payable to any Noteholder of the 2021 Notes, notwithstanding that the Extraordinary Resolution has been duly passed at the Meeting or any Adjourned Meeting. Documents Available for Inspection Noteholders may, at any time during normal business hours on any weekday (Saturdays, Sundays and bank and other public holidays excepted) prior to the Meeting, inspect copies of the documents set out below at the specified offices of the Tabulation Agent and the Solicitation Agents set out below: Documents available for inspection: · the 2021 Trust Deed; In addition, the following documents are available for inspection and collection during the times and at the addresses stated above: · the Memorandum; · the annual audited consolidated financial statements of the Issuer as at and for the years ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018 and the interim unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Issuer as at and for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (collectively, the 'Financial Statements'); · the final draft Proposed 2021 Supplemental Trust Deed; and · the Notice of Meeting. The Financial Statements will be available in electronic form at the following website https://halykbank.kz/storage/app/media/Investers%20ang/Financial%20press-releases/Consolidated%20financial%20results%20for%20the%20nine%20months%20ended%2030%20September%202019.pdf General The attention of Noteholders is particularly drawn to the quorum required for the Meeting and for an Adjourned Meeting which is set out in 'Voting and Quorum' below. Having regard to such requirements, Noteholders are strongly urged either to attend the Meeting or to take steps to be represented at the Meeting, as referred to below, as soon as possible. NOTEHOLDERS SHOULD CONTACT THEIR BROKER, DEALER, COMMERCIAL BANK, CUSTODIAN, TRUST COMPANY OR ACCOUNTHOLDER, AS THE CASE MAY BE, TO CONFIRM THE DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF THEIR ELECTRONIC VOTING INSTRUCTIONS AND/OR FORM OF SUB-PROXY (AS APPLICABLE) SO THAT SUCH ELECTRONIC VOTING INSTRUCTIONS AND/OR FORM OF SUB-PROXY MAY BE PROCESSED AND DELIVERED TO THE TABULATION AGENT IN A TIMELY MANNER AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE RELEVANT DEADLINE. HOLDERS OF EC/CS NOTES WHO WISH TO VOTE BY WAY OF ELECTRONIC VOTING INSTRUCTIONS MUST PROVIDE THEIR ELECTRONIC VOTING INSTRUCTIONS BY TRANSMITTING THEM OR PROCURING THEIR TRANSMISSION TO THE RELEVANT CLEARING SYSTEM. HOLDERS OF DTC NOTES WILL NEED TO ENSURE THEY HAVE PROCURED THAT THE RELEVANT DTC PARTICIPANT HAS SUBMITTED ITS ORIGINAL FORM OF SUB-PROXY TO THE TABULATION AGENT ON OR PRIOR TO 11:00 A.M. (EST) / 4:00 P.M. (LONDON TIME) ON THE FINAL CONSENT DATE. ***FORMS OF SUB-PROXY SENT VIA ELECTRONIC MEANS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY THE TABULATION AGENT ON THE FINAL CONSENT DATE.***



4:00 P.M. (LONDON TIME) ON THE FINAL CONSENT DATE. ***FORMS OF SUB-PROXY SENT VIA ELECTRONIC MEANS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY THE TABULATION AGENT ON THE FINAL CONSENT DATE.*** Direct Participants in Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg by submission of Electronic Voting Instructions authorise such Clearing System to disclose their identity to the Issuer, Citigroup Global Markets Limited (the 'Solicitation Agent'), JSC Halyk Finance (the 'Kazakh Solicitation Agent' and, together with the Solicitation Agent, the 'Solicitation Agents'), the 2021 Notes Principal Paying Agent, the Tabulation Agent and the 2021 Notes Trustee. Only Direct Participants may submit or deliver Electronic Voting Instructions and/or Forms of Sub-Proxy. Noteholders whose 2021 Notes are held on their behalf by a broker, dealer, commercial bank, custodian, trust company or accountholder, or other intermediary or nomineemust contact and request broker, dealer, commercial bank, custodian, trust company or accountholder, or other intermediary or nomineeto effect the relevant Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy (as applicable) on their behalf sufficiently in advance of the Early Consent Expiration Time on the Early Consent Date and in any event not later than the Final Consent Expiration Time on the Final Consent Date in order for such Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy (as applicable) to be delivered in accordance with any deadlines as described in the Memorandum. If Electronic Voting Instructions or Forms of Sub-Proxy (as applicable) are not received from or on behalf of a Noteholder in accordance with the voting instructions set out herein (and such Noteholder does not otherwise make arrangements to vote at the Meeting or to attend in person by appointing a proxy also in advance of the Final Consent Expiration Time on the Final Consent Date), such Noteholder will be deemed to have declined to vote in respect of the Extraordinary Resolution. None of the Issuer, the 2021 Notes Trustee, the Solicitation Agents, the 2021 Notes Principal Paying Agent or the Tabulation Agent expresses any view as to the merits of the consents, amendments and modifications referred to in the Extraordinary Resolution but the 2021 Notes Trustee has authorised it to be stated that it has no objection to the consents, amendments and modifications referred to in the Extraordinary Resolution being put to Noteholders for their consideration. None of the 2021 Notes Trustee, the 2021 Notes Principal Paying Agent, the Solicitation Agents or the Tabulation Agent has been involved in negotiating the consents, amendments and modifications referred to in the Extraordinary Resolution and none of them makes any representation that all relevant information has been disclosed to the Noteholders in or pursuant to the Memorandum and this Notice of Meeting. Noteholders who are unsure of the impact of the consents, amendments and modifications referred to in the Extraordinary Resolution should seek their own financial, legal and tax advice. The Issuerwill bear legal and other professional fees and expenses associated with the consents, amendments and modifications referred to in the Extraordinary Resolution, as more particularly agreed between the Issuerand the Solicitation Agents. Voting and Quorum 1 The relevant provisions governing the convening and holding of meetings of Noteholders are set out in Schedule 3 (Provisions for Meetings of Noteholders) to the 2021 Trust Deed, copies of which are available for inspection as described herein. See 'Documents Incorporated by Reference' above. IMPORTANT: The 2021 Notes are currently represented by a Regulation S Global Note and a Rule 144A Global Note (together, the 'Global Notes'). The Regulation S Global Note is deposited with Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch as common depositary for, and registered in the name of BT Globenet Nominees Limited (the 'Registered Holder') as nominee for, Euroclear Bank SA/NV ('Euroclear') and Clearstream Banking, S.A. ('Clearstream, Luxembourg'). The Rule 144A Global Note is deposited with Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas as custodian for, and registered in the name of Cede & Co., as nominee of, The Depository Trust Company ('DTC' and, together with Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg, the 'Clearing Systems' and each a 'Clearing System'). Each person (a 'Beneficial Owner') who is the owner of a particular nominal amount of the 2021 Notes, as shown in the records of Euroclear, Clearstream, Luxembourg or their respective account holders ('Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participants') or as shown in the records of DTC or DTC's participants ('DTC Direct Participants'), should note that such person will not be a Noteholder for the purposes of this Notice and will only be entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting or appoint a proxy or sub-proxy to do so in accordance with the procedures set out below. Accordingly, Beneficial Owners should convey their Voting Instructions, directly or through the Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participant or DTC Direct Participant through whom they hold their interest in the 2021 Notes. On this basis, the only Noteholder for the purposes of the Notice of Meeting will be the Registered Holder in the case of the Regulation S Global Notes and Cede &Co. in the case of the Rule 144A Global Notes.



as common depositary for, and registered in the name of BT Globenet Nominees Limited (the 'Registered Holder') as nominee for, Euroclear Bank SA/NV ('Euroclear') and Clearstream Banking, S.A. ('Clearstream, Luxembourg'). The Rule 144A Global Note is deposited with Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas as custodian for, and registered in the name of Cede & Co., as nominee of, The Depository Trust Company ('DTC' and, together with Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg, the 'Clearing Systems' and each a 'Clearing System'). Each person (a 'Beneficial Owner') who is the owner of a particular nominal amount of the 2021 Notes, as shown in the records of Euroclear, Clearstream, Luxembourg or their respective account holders ('Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participants') or as shown in the records of DTC or DTC's participants ('DTC Direct Participants'), should note that such person will not be a Noteholder for the purposes of this Notice and will only be entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting or appoint a proxy or sub-proxy to do so in accordance with the procedures set out below. Accordingly, Beneficial Owners should convey their Voting Instructions, directly or through the Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participant or DTC Direct Participant through whom they hold their interest in the 2021 Notes. On this basis, the only Noteholder for the purposes of the Notice of Meeting will be the Registered Holder in the case of the Regulation S Global Notes and Cede &Co. in the case of the Rule 144A Global Notes. Only the Registered Holders (in respect of a Regulation S Global Note) and DTC Direct Participants (in respect of a Rule 144A Global Note) who have been appointed proxies by DTC are entitled to complete a Form of Proxy or sub-proxy, as the case may be. A Form of Proxy or sub-proxy is not required to be completed by Beneficial Owners (unless they are also DTC Direct Participants) or Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participants who must instead vote or instruct electronically in accordance with the procedures of Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg. The forms of proxy and forms of sub-proxy as the case may be, will be made available to the Registered Holders and to DTC Direct Participants. 2 EC/CS Notes (1) A Registered Holder may by an instrument in the English language (a 'Form of Proxy') in the form available from the specified offices of the Registrar specified below signed by such Registered Holder or, in the case of a corporation, executed under its seal or signed on its behalf by its duly authorised officer and delivered to the Registrar at least 24 hours before the time fixed for the Meeting, appoint any person (a 'proxy') to act on his or its behalf in connection with the Meeting. (2) A proxy so appointed shall, so long as such appointment remains in force, be deemed, for all purposes in connection with the Meeting, to be the holder of the 2021 Notes to which such appointment relates and the Registered Holder shall be deemed for such purposes not to be the holder. (3) Beneficial Owners or Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participants who do not wish to attend and vote at the Meeting (or any adjourned Meeting) should contact Euroclear or Clearstream (as applicable) to make arrangements for the Noteholder to appoint the Tabulation Agent or one or more of its employees (as it shall determine) as proxy to cast the votes either for or against relating to the 2021 Notes in which he has an interest at the Meeting. (4) Alternatively, Beneficial Owners or Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participants who wish to attend and vote or who wish a different person to be appointed as their proxy to attend and vote at the Meeting should contact the relevant Clearing System to make arrangements for such person to be appointed as a proxy (by the Registered Holder) in respect of the 2021 Notes in which they have an interest for the purposes of attending and voting at the Meeting. (5) In either case, Beneficial Owners or their Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participants must have made arrangements to vote with the relevant Clearing System by not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for the Meeting and within the relevant time limit specified by the relevant Clearing System (who may set a significantly earlier deadline) and request or make arrangements for the relevant Clearing System to block the 2021 Notes in the relevant Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participant's account and to hold the same to the order or under the control of the 2021 Notes Registrar. (6) A Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participant whose 2021 Notes have been blocked will accordingly be able to procure that either (i) an electronic voting instruction (an 'Electronic Voting Instruction') is given in accordance with the procedures of the relevant Clearing System to instruct the relevant Clearing System that the vote(s) attributable to the 2021 Notes the subject of such Electronic Voting Instruction should be cast in a particular way (either in favour of or against) in relation to the Extraordinary Resolution in respect of such 2021 Notes, which instructions shall require the Registered Holder to appoint proxies as described above or (ii) it, or a person nominated by it, be appointed as a proxy in respect of such 2021 Notes to attend and vote at the Meeting. (7) Any EC/CS Note(s) so held and blocked for either of these purposes will not be released to the Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participant, until the earlier of (a) if the Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participant is not entitled to a Consent Fee, the conclusion of the Meeting (or Adjourned Meeting if the Meeting is adjourned), (b) if the Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participant is entitled to a Consent Fee, the earlier of (i) the payment of the Consent Fee or (ii) the day which is five business days following the passing of the Extraordinary Resolutions, as the case may be, and (c) upon such EC/CS Note(s) ceasing in accordance with the procedures of Euroclear or Clearstream, as applicable, to be held to its order or under its control, provided, however, in the case of (c) above, that if the Beneficial Owner or Direct Participant has caused a proxy to be appointed in respect of such EC/CS Note(s), such Note(s) will not be released to the relevant Direct Participant unless and until the Issuer has received notice of the necessary of or amendment to such proxy. (8) Any Electronic Voting Instructions given or Forms of Proxy submitted may not be revoked during the period starting 48 hours before the time fixed for the Meeting and ending at the conclusion of such Meeting and otherwise as provided for in the Memorandum. (9) The holder of a Form of Proxy attending the Meeting in person must bring with him evidence of his identity (in the form of a passport or driving licence) and provide his contact details. 3 DTC Notes (1) The procedures under this paragraph assume that in accordance with its usual procedures, DTC will appoint the DTC Direct Participants on 2 March2020 (the 'Record Date') as its proxies under an omnibus proxy (the 'Omnibus Proxy') in respect of the principal amount of each of the 2021 Notes and shown on its records as being held by them on the Record Date (in each case, their 'Recorded Principal Amount'). DTC Direct Participants (2) DTC Direct Participants may, in respect of their Recorded Principal Amount, either (i) attend and vote at the Meeting if they are individuals or (ii) appoint any employee of the Tabulation Agent (nominated by the Tabulation Agent) as their sub-proxy to attend and cast their votes at the Meeting in a particular way on their behalf or (iii) appoint any other person (including Beneficial Owners of the 2021 Notes) as sub-proxies and each, together with the sub-proxy referred to in sub-paragraph (ii), a 'Sub-Proxy', to attend and vote at the Meeting on their behalf, in the case of (ii) and (iii) by an instrument in writing in the form available from the specified office of the 2021 Notes Registrar (which form is also contained in Annex III of the Memorandum), and signed by such DTC Direct Participant or, in the case of a corporation, executed under its common seal or signed on its behalf by an attorney or duly authorised officer of the corporation which should be medallion guaranteed as described in the form of sub-proxy and the Memorandum and then delivered to the Tabulation Agent at the address set out in the Memorandum, at least 24 hours before the time fixed for the Meeting. Beneficial Owners (3) A Beneficial Owner who is not a DTC Direct Participant and who does not wish to attend the Meeting may arrange for the votes relating to the 2021 Notes of which he is a Beneficial Owner and which are currently represented by a Rule l44A Global Note to be cast at the Meeting by requesting the DTC Direct Participant through whom he holds his 2021 Notes to issue a form of sub-proxy, as described in paragraph (2) above, to a third person to attend and vote at the Meeting in accordance with the Beneficial Owner's instructions, provided that the 2021 Notes in respect of which the form of sub-proxy is to be given are 2021 Notes in respect of which the DTC Direct Participant was appointed as a proxy under the Omnibus Proxy on the Record Date. Such person must produce the form of sub-proxy to the Meeting. (4) A Beneficial Owner who is (a) not a DTC Direct Participant and who wishes to attend and vote at the Meeting in person or (b) the representative of a DTC Direct Participant who is not an individual but who wishes its representative to attend and vote at the Meeting in person must produce a form to the Meeting of sub-proxy issued by the DTC Direct Participant through whom he holds 2021 Notes appointing him as a Sub-Proxy, provided that the 2021 Notes in respect of which the sub-proxy is to be given are 2021 Notes in respect of which the DTC Direct Participant was appointed as a proxy under the Omnibus Proxy on the Record Date. (5) Beneficial Owners should contact the DTC Direct Participant through whom they hold their 2021 Notes in sufficient time to enable votes to be cast on their behalf and Sub-Proxies to be appointed. DTC Direct Participants or Beneficial Owners should direct any questions regarding appointing proxies or the voting procedures to the Tabulation Agent. Forms of sub-proxy (6) Sub-proxies may be appointed using the form of sub-proxy available from the 2021 Notes Registrar at its offices specified below. Duly completed forms of sub-proxy must be delivered to and received by the Tabulation Agent at least 24 hours before the time fixed for the Meeting and may not be revoked thereafter. (7) The Registrar has agreed that employees of the Tabulation Agent (to be identified by them) may be appointed as Sub-Proxies for the purposes of attending and voting at the Meeting. (8) In respect of the 2021 Notes currently represented by the Rule 144A Global Note, only those DTC Direct Participants shown in DTC's records on the Record Date as holding the Recorded Principal Amount will be entitled to vote on the Extraordinary Resolution or appoint Sub-Proxies to do so and shall remain so entitled notwithstanding any transfer of such holders of 2021 Notes after the Record Date, provided that votes submitted by any one DTC Direct Participant and any Sub-Proxies appointed by it shall not exceed the holding of such DTC Direct Participant as evidenced by the Omnibus Proxy issued as of such Record Date. In the event that such votes do exceed the holding of such DTC Direct Participant (alone or when aggregated with any Sub-Proxy previously issued by the DTC Direct Participant and not validly withdrawn), any Sub-Proxy appointed by it which exceeds such holding shall be invalid and any Consent Fee which may otherwise have been payable will not be paid. Transferees of the 2021 Notes after the Record Date will not be entitled to vote on the Extraordinary Resolution. Only a Beneficial Owner who procures that its DTC Direct Participant appoints the Tabulation Agent (or one of more of its employees nominated by it) as Sub-Proxy will be entitled to a Consent Fee. 4 Quorum requirements The quorum required at the Meeting in respect of the 2021 Notes shall be one or more holders of the 2021 Notes or agents (as defined in Schedule 3 to the 2021 Trust Deed) present in person representing a simple majority of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 2021 Notes. If within 15 minutes after the time fixed for the Meeting, a quorum is not present, the Meeting shall be adjourned (unless the Issuer and the 2021 Notes Trustee agree for it to be dissolved) until such date, being not less than 14 days nor more than 42 days, and to such time and place as the chairman determines. If a quorum is not present within 15 minutes from the time fixed for a meeting so adjourned, the meeting shall be dissolved. Notice of any Adjourned Meeting shall be given in the same manner as notice of the original Meeting, save that ten days' notice, shall be sufficient and such notice shall contain the quorum requirements which will apply when the Meeting resumes. 5 At any Adjourned Meeting in respect of the 2021 Notes, the quorum shall be one or more holders of the 2021 Notes or agents (as defined in Schedule 3 to the 2021 Trust Deed) present in person whatever the proportion of the Notes they represent. 6 To be passed in relation to the 2021 Notes, the Extraordinary Resolution must be passed at the Meeting duly convened and held in accordance with the provisions of Schedule 3 (Provisions for Meetings of Noteholders) of the 2021 Trust Deed by a majority of not less than 75 per cent. of the votes cast. 7 Pursuant to the provisions of Schedule 3 (Provisions for Meetings of Noteholders) of the 2021 Trust Deed, each question submitted to the Meeting shall be decided by a show of hands, unless a poll is (before, or on the declaration of the result of, the show of hands) demanded by the chairman, the Issuer, the 2021 Notes Trustee or one or more persons representing two per cent. of the 2021 Notes. 8 Unless a poll is validly demanded before or at the time that the result is declared, the chairman's declaration that on a show of hands the Extraordinary Resolution has or has not been passed shall be conclusive evidence of the fact, without proof of the number or proportion of votes cast for, or against, the Extraordinary Resolution. 9 A demand for a poll shall be valid if it is made by the chairman, the Issuer, the 2021 Notes Trustee or one or more persons representing not less than two per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 2021 Notes. If a poll is demanded, it shall be taken in such manner and either at once or after such adjournment as the chairman directs, provided that a poll demanded on the election of a chairman or on a question of adjournment shall be taken at once. 10 On a show of hands every Person (as defined in Schedule 3 to the 2021 Trust Deed) who is present in person and who produces a Certificate (as defined in the 2021 Trust Deed) of which he is the registered holder or is a proxy or representative, has one vote. On a poll every such Person shall have one vote in respect of each U.S.$1,000 in principal amount of the Notes so produced or for which he is a proxy or representative. Without prejudice to the obligations of the proxies, a Person entitled to more than one vote need not use them all or cast them all in the same way. 11 If the Extraordinary Resolution is duly passed at the Meeting duly convened and held in accordance with the 2021 Trust Deed, the Extraordinary Resolution shall be binding on all the Noteholders, whether or not present at the Meeting and each of them shall be bound to give effect to it accordingly. 12 This notice and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with it shall be governed by, and shall be construed in accordance with, English law. UNLESS SUCH CONDITION IS WAIVED BY THE ISSUER, IF THE 2022 NOTES EXTRAORDINARY RESOLUTION (AS DEFINED IN THE MEMORANDUM) SHALL NOT HAVE BEEN PASSED AT THE MEETING OF THE RELEVANT NOTEHOLDERS, OR, AS THE CASE MAY BE, AT ANY MEETING SO ADJOURNED, THEN THIS EXTRAORDINARY RESOLUTION SHALL NOT BE ADOPTED, EVEN IF IT HAS BEEN DULY PASSED AT THE MEETING OR ANY ADJOURNED MEETING. Any questions from any person regarding the terms of the Proposal or the Solicitation may be directed to the Solicitation Agents at the addresses and telephone numbers specified below.



The Solicitation Agent is: CITIGROUP GLOBAL

MARKETS LIMITED Citigroup Centre

Canada Square

London E14 5LB United Kingdom Attention: Liability Management Group

Tel: +44 20 7986 8969

Email: liabilitymanagement.europe@citi.com The Kazakh Solicitation Agent is: JSC HALYK FINANCE 109V Abay Ave., 5th Floor Almaty A05A1B9 The Republic of Kazakhstan Attention: [●] Tel: [●] Email: [●] The Tabulation Agent is: CITIBANK, N.A., LONDON BRANCH Citigroup Centre Canada Square Canary Wharf London E14 5LB United Kingdom By telephone: +44 20 7508 3867

By email: Citiexchanges@citi.com This notice is given by: JSC HALYK BANK 19 February 2020 APPENDIX I

PART B

FORM OF NOTICE OF MEETING IN RESPECT OF THE 2022 NOTES THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. IF YOU ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION YOU SHOULD TAKE, YOU SHOULD CONSULT YOUR OWN STOCKBROKER, BANK MANAGER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER APPROPRIATELY AUTHORISED INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVISER IMMEDIATELY. JSC HALYK BANK (the 'Issuer')



NOTICE OF MEETING of the holders of those of the Issuer's outstanding U.S.$750,000,000 5.50 per cent. notes due 2022 (Regulation S ISIN: XS0867478124, Common Code: 086747812; Rule 144A ISIN: XS0867573890, Common Code: 086757389 (the '2022 Notes') NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to the provisions of Schedule 3 (Provisions for Meetings of Noteholders) to the 2022 Trust Deed (as defined herein) in relation to the 2022 Notes made between the Issuer and the 2022 Notes Trustee, as trustee for the holders of the 2022 Notes (the 'Noteholders'), a meeting of the Noteholders (the 'Meeting') will be held on 12 March 2020 at the offices of Linklaters LLP, One Silk Street, London EC2Y 8HQ, United Kingdom, at 10:15 a.m. (London time) (or such later time as the immediately preceding meeting in respect of the Proposal shall have completed) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions which will be proposed as an Extraordinary Resolution in accordance with the provisions of the 2022 Trust Deed. A Noteholder may do any one (but not more than one) of the following: (I) vote in favour of the Extraordinary Resolution (including all of the separate resolutions set out therein) by voting or communicating voting instructions by way of Electronic Voting Instructions by the Early Consent Expiration Time on the Early Consent Date in favour of the Extraordinary Resolution and be eligible to receive the Consent Fee subject as set out in the section 'Consent Fee' in this Extraordinary Resolution); (II) vote in favour of the Extraordinary Resolution (including all of the separate resolutions set out therein) by voting or communicating voting instructions by way of Electronic Voting Instructions by the Final Consent Expiration Time on the Final Consent Date but after the Early Consent Expiration Time on the Early Consent Date in favour of the Extraordinary Resolution (in such case, the Noteholder will not be eligible to receive the Consent Fee); (III) vote against the relevant Extraordinary Resolution (including all of the separate resolutions set out therein) by voting, or communicating voting instructions by way of Electronic Voting Instructions by the Final Consent Expiration Time on the Final Consent Date, against the Extraordinary Resolution (in such case, the Noteholder will not be eligible to receive the Consent Fee); or (IV) attend and vote in favour of or against the Extraordinary Resolution (including all of the separate resolutions set out therein) at the Meeting in person in accordance with the procedures set out in this Notice of Meeting, provided that those Noteholders who wish to attend and vote at the Meeting in person will not be eligible to receive the Consent Fee; (V) abstain from voting in respect of the relevant Extraordinary Resolution (in such case, the Noteholder will not be eligible to receive the Consent Fee); or (VI) take no action in respect of the Extraordinary Resolution (in such case, the Noteholder will not be eligible to receive the Consent Fee). Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this notice shall bear the meanings given to them in the Memorandum (as defined herein). EXTRAORDINARY RESOLUTION 'THAT THIS MEETING (the 'Meeting') of the holders (the 'Noteholders') of the U.S.$750,000,000 5.50 per cent. notes due 2022 (the '2022 Notes') of JSC Halyk Bank (the 'Issuer') and constituted by a trust deed dated 21 December 2012, entered into between 'BTA Bank' JSC and BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Service Limited (the '2022 Notes Trustee'), as supplemented by a supplemental trust deed dated 14 November 2014, entered into between 'BTA Bank' JSC, JSC Kazkommertsbank and the 2022 Notes Trustee and as further supplemented by a supplemental trust deed dated 27 July 2018 (the '2022 Trust Deed'), entered into by the Issuer, JSC Kazkommertsbank and the 2022 Notes Trustee, HEREBY: (1) assents to and approves, authorises and directs and empowers the 2022 Notes Trustee to agree to, the following modifications to the 2022 Note Conditions, by amending Schedule 4 to the 2022 Trust Deed by way of a supplemental trust deed which, subject to the terms hereof, will be entered into between, the Issuer and the 2022 Notes Trustee (the 'Proposed 2022 Supplemental Trust Deed'): (A) Condition 5(c) (Limitation on Payment of Dividends) of the 2022 Notes Conditions shall be deleted in its entirety and replaced with the following: '(c) Limitation on Payment of Dividends So long as any Note remains outstanding, the Bank will not (x) pay any dividends, in cash or otherwise, or (y) make any other distributions (whether by way of redemption, acquisition or otherwise) in respect of its share capital (i) at any time when there exists an Event of Default (as defined in Condition 11) or an event which, with the passage of time or the giving of notice, or both, would constitute an Event of Default or (ii) at any time when no such Event of Default or event exists, (a) in the case of (x) above only, more frequently than once during any calendar year or (b) in the case of both (x) and (y) above, in an aggregate amount exceeding 100 per cent. of the net income of the Bank and its consolidated Subsidiaries for the period in respect of which the dividends are being paid or the distribution is being made, calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, for which purpose, the amount of the net income shall be determined by reference to the Bank's audited consolidated financial statements of the period in respect of which the dividend is being paid. The foregoing limitation shall not apply to the payment of (i) any dividends in respect of any preferred shares of the Bank, which may be issued by the Bank from time to time or (ii) any dividends in respect of any common shares of the Bank, which are paid through the issuance of additional common shares.' (B) The definition of 'Fair Market Value' in Condition 20 (Definitions) of the 2022 Notes Conditions shall be deleted in its entirety and replaced with the following: ''Fair Market Value' means, with respect to a transaction, the value that would be obtained in an arm's length transaction between an informed and willing seller under no compulsion to sell and an informed and willing buyer under no compulsion to buy. If requested by the Trustee (which shall be under no duty to make such a request), a report of the Auditors (as defined in the Trust Deed) of the Issuer or of any other independent appraiser of international repute appointed by the issuer with the approval of the Trustee (such approval not to be unreasonably withheld) determining such Fair Market Value may be relied upon by the Trustee without further enquiry or evidence and without liability to Noteholders for so doing, and, if so relied upon, shall be conclusive and binding on all parties.' The Proposed 2022 Supplemental Trust Deed shall be substantially in the form of the draft submitted to the Meeting and, subject to the passing of all Extraordinary Resolutions (unless such condition is waived by the Issuer) and the terms hereof, will be entered into on the Effective Date.



and the terms hereof, will be entered into on the Effective Date. (2) authorises, directs and empowers the 2022 Notes Trustee to agree all other such modifications to the 2022 Note Conditions and the 2022 Trust Deed as are necessary and/or expedient togive effect tothe consents, amendments and modifications set out in paragraph (1) of this Extraordinary Resolution. (3) authorises the 2022 Notes Trustee to concur in and execute all such deeds, instruments, acts and things that may be necessary, appropriate or desirable in the opinion of the 2022 Notes Trustee to carry out and give effect to this Extraordinary Resolution and the implementation of the consents, amendments and modifications referred to in paragraphs (1) and (2) of this Extraordinary Resolution. (4) assents to and approves, authorises, directs and empowers the 2022 Notes Trustee to agree to the consents, amendments and modifications referred to in paragraphs (1) and (2) of this Extraordinary Resolution and, in order to give effect to them, to execute and deliver the Proposed 2022 Supplemental Trust Deed to effect the consents, amendments and modifications referred to in paragraphs (1) and (2) of this Extraordinary Resolution in the form of the draft produced to this Meeting and for the purpose of identification signed by the chairman thereof, with such amendments (if any) thereto as the 2022 Notes Trustee shall require or agree to and concur in, and to execute and do, all such other deeds, instruments, acts and things as may be necessary to carry out and give effect to this Extraordinary Resolution. (5) discharges, holds harmless, indemnifies and exonerates the Issuer, the 2022 Notes Trustee, the 2022 Notes Principal Paying Agent, the Tabulation Agent and the holder of the 2022 Notes from all liability for which it or they may have become or may become liable under the 2022 Trust Deed or the 2022 Notes in respect of any act or omission including, without limitation, in connection with this Extraordinary Resolution or their implementation, the consents, amendments and modifications referred to in paragraphs (1) and (2), and, in the case of the 2022 Notes Trustee, any act or omission taken in connection with paragraphs (3) and (4), of this Extraordinary Resolution or the implementation of those consents, amendments and modifications. (6) sanctions and assents to every abrogation, amendment, modification, compromise or arrangement in respect of the rights of the Noteholders against the Issuer whether such rights shall arise under the 2022 Trust Deed or otherwise involved in or resulting from the consents, amendments and modifications referred to in paragraphs (1) and (2) of this Extraordinary Resolution. (7) acknowledges and agrees that, unless such condition is waived by the Issuer, if the 2021 Notes Extraordinary Resolution (as defined in the Memorandum (defined below)) shall not have been passed at the meeting of the relevant noteholders, or, as the case may be, at any adjourned meeting, then this Extraordinary Resolution shall not be adopted, even if it has been duly passed at the Meeting or any Adjourned Meeting. (8) acknowledges and declares that unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this Extraordinary Resolution shall bear the meanings given to them in the 2022 Trust Deed and the consent solicitation memorandum relating to the 2022 Notes dated 19 February 2020 (the 'Memorandum'). Consent Fee Subject to the following paragraph, the Consent Fee, if applicable, will be paid to each Noteholder from whom valid Electronic Voting Instructions in favour of the Proposal are received by the Tabulation Agent (and not revoked) as more fully described in the Memorandum. Unless such condition is waived by the Issuer, if the 2021 Notes Extraordinary Resolution shall not have been passed at the meeting of the relevant noteholders or, as the case may be, at any meeting so adjourned, no Consent Fee shall be payable to any Noteholder of the 2022 Notes, notwithstanding that the Extraordinary Resolution has been duly passed at the Meeting or any Adjourned Meeting. Documents Available for Inspection Noteholders may, at any time during normal business hours on any weekday (Saturdays, Sundays and bank and other public holidays excepted) prior to the Meeting, inspect copies of the documents set out below at the specified offices of the Tabulation Agent and the Solicitation Agents set out below: Documents available for inspection: · the 2022 Trust Deed; In addition, the following documents are available for inspection and collection during the times and at the addresses stated above: · the Memorandum; · the annual audited consolidated financial statements of the Issuer as at and for the years ended 31 December 2017 and 31 December 2018, the interim unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Issuer as at and for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (collectively, the 'Financial Statements'); · the final draft Proposed 2022 Supplemental Trust Deed; and · this Notice of Meeting. The Financial Statements will be available in electronic form at the following website https://halykbank.kz/storage/app/media/Investers%20ang/Financial%20press-releases/Consolidated%20financial%20results%20for%20the%20nine%20months%20ended%2030%20September%202019.pdf General The attention of Noteholders is particularly drawn to the quorum required for the Meeting and for an Adjourned Meeting which is set out in 'Voting and Quorum' below. Having regard to such requirements, Noteholders are strongly urged either to attend the Meeting or to take steps to be represented at the Meeting, as referred to below, as soon as possible. NOTEHOLDERS SHOULD CONTACT THEIR BROKER, DEALER, COMMERCIAL BANK, CUSTODIAN, TRUST COMPANY OR ACCOUNTHOLDER, AS THE CASE MAY BE, TO CONFIRM THE DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF THEIR ELECTRONIC VOTING INSTRUCTIONS SO THAT SUCH ELECTRONIC VOTING INSTRUCTIONS MAY BE PROCESSED AND DELIVERED TO THE TABULATION AGENT IN A TIMELY MANNER AND IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE RELEVANT DEADLINE. HOLDERS OF 2022 NOTES WHO WISH TO VOTE BY WAY OF ELECTRONIC VOTING INSTRUCTIONS MUST PROVIDE THEIR ELECTRONIC VOTING INSTRUCTIONS BY TRANSMITTING THEM OR PROCURING THEIR TRANSMISSION TO THE RELEVANT CLEARING SYSTEM. Direct Participants in Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg by submission of Electronic Voting Instructions authorise such Clearing System to disclose their identity to the Issuer, Citigroup Global Markets Limited (the 'Solicitation Agent'), JSC Halyk Finance (the 'Kazakh Solicitation Agent' and, together with the Solicitation Agent, the 'Solicitation Agents') the 2022 Notes Principal Paying Agent, the Tabulation Agent and the 2022 Notes Trustee. Only Direct Participants may submit or deliver Electronic Voting Instructions. Noteholders whose 2022 Notes are held on their behalf by a broker, dealer, commercial bank, custodian, trust company or accountholder, or other intermediary or nomineemust contact and request such broker, dealer, commercial bank, custodian, trust company or accountholder, or other intermediary or nomineeto effect the relevant Electronic Voting Instructions on their behalf sufficiently in advance of the Early Consent Expiration Time on the Early Consent Date and in any event not later than the Final Consent Expiration Time on the Final Consent Date in order for such Electronic Voting Instructions to be delivered in accordance with any deadlines as described in the Memorandum. If Electronic Voting Instructions are not received from or on behalf of a Noteholder in accordance with the voting instructions set out herein (and such Noteholder does not otherwise make arrangements to vote at the Meeting or to attend in person by appointing a proxy also in advance of the Final Consent Expiration Time on the Final Consent Date), such Noteholder will be deemed to have declined to vote in respect of the Extraordinary Resolution. None of the Issuer, the 2022 Notes Trustee, the Solicitation Agents, the 2022 Notes Principal Paying Agent or the Tabulation Agent expresses any view as to the merits of the consents, amendments and modifications referred to in the Extraordinary Resolution but the 2022 Notes Trustee has authorised it to be stated that it has no objection to the consents, amendments and modifications referred to in the Extraordinary Resolution being put to Noteholders for their consideration. None of the 2022 Notes Trustee, the 2022 Notes Principal Paying Agent, the Solicitation Agents or the Tabulation Agent has been involved in negotiating the consents, amendments and modifications referred to in the Extraordinary Resolution and none of them makes any representation that all relevant information has been disclosed to the Noteholders in or pursuant to the Memorandum and this Notice of Meeting. Noteholders who are unsure of the impact of the consents, amendments and modifications referred to in the Extraordinary Resolution should seek their own financial, legal and tax advice. The Issuer will bear legal and other professional fees and expenses associated with the consents, amendments and modifications referred to in the Extraordinary Resolution, as more particularly agreed between the Issuer and the Solicitation Agents. Voting and Quorum 1 The relevant provisions governing the convening and holding of meetings of Noteholders are set out in Schedule 3 (Provisions for Meetings of Noteholders) to the 2022 Trust Deed, copies of which are available for inspection as described herein. See 'Documents Incorporated by Reference' above. IMPORTANT: The 2022 Notes are currently represented by a Regulation S Global Note and a Rule 144A Global Note (together, the 'Global Notes'). Each Global Note is deposited with The Bank of New York Mellon, London Branch as common depositary for, and registered in the name of The Bank of New York Depositary (Nominees) Limited (the 'Registered Holder') as nominee for, Euroclear Bank SA/NV ('Euroclear') and Clearstream Banking, S.A . ('Clearstream, Luxembourg'). Accordingly, Beneficial Owners should convey their Voting Instructions, directly or through the Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participant through whom they hold their interest in the 2022 Notes. On this basis, the only Noteholder for the purposes of the Notice of Meeting will be the Registered Holder.



as common depositary for, and registered in the name of The Bank of New York Depositary (Nominees) Limited (the 'Registered Holder') as nominee for, Euroclear Bank SA/NV ('Euroclear') and Clearstream Banking, S.A('Clearstream, Luxembourg'). Accordingly, Beneficial Owners should convey their Voting Instructions, directly or through the Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participant through whom they hold their interest in the 2022 Notes. On this basis, the only Noteholder for the purposes of the Notice of Meeting will be the Registered Holder. Only the Registered Holders are entitled to complete a Form of Proxy. A Form of Proxy is not required to be completed by Beneficial Owners or Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participants who must instead vote or instruct electronically in accordance with the procedures of Euroclear or Clearstream, Luxembourg. The forms of proxy, will be made available to the Registered Holders. 2 Arrangements for voting (1) A Registered Holder may by an instrument in the English language (a 'Form of Proxy') in the form available from the specified offices of the Registrar specified below signed by such Registered Holder or, in the case of a corporation, executed under its seal or signed on its behalf by its duly authorised officer and delivered to the Registrar not less than 48 hours before the time fixed for the Meeting, appoint any person (a 'proxy') to act on his or its behalf in connection with the Meeting. (2) A proxy so appointed shall, so long as such appointment remains in force, be deemed, for all purposes in connection with the Meeting, to be the holder of the 2022 Notes to which such appointment relates and the Registered Holder shall be deemed for such purposes not to be the holder. (3) Beneficial Owners or Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participants who do not wish to attend and vote at the Meeting (or any adjourned Meeting) should contact Euroclear or Clearstream (as applicable) to make arrangements for the Noteholder to appoint the Tabulation Agent or one or more of its employees (as it shall determine) as proxy to cast the votes either for or against relating to the 2022 Notes in which he has an interest at the Meeting. (4) Alternatively, Beneficial Owners or Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participants who wish to attend and vote or who wish a different person to be appointed as their proxy to attend and vote at the Meeting should contact the relevant Clearing System to make arrangements for such person to be appointed as a proxy (by the Registered Holder) in respect of the 2022 Notes in which they have an interest for the purposes of attending and voting at the Meeting. (5) In either case, Beneficial Owners or their Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participants must have made arrangements to vote with the relevant Clearing System by not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for the Meeting and within the relevant time limit specified by the relevant Clearing System (who may set a significantly earlier deadline) and request or make arrangements for the relevant Clearing System to block the 2022 Notes in the relevant Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participant's account and to hold the same to the order or under the control of the 2022 Notes Registrar. (6) A Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participant whose 2022 Notes have been blocked will accordingly be able to procure that either (i) an electronic voting instruction (an 'Electronic Voting Instruction') is given in accordance with the procedures of the relevant Clearing System to instruct the relevant Clearing System that the vote(s) attributable to the 2022 Notes the subject of such Electronic Voting Instruction should be cast in a particular way (either in favour of or against) in relation to the Extraordinary Resolution in respect of such 2022 Notes, which instructions shall require the Registered Holder to appoint proxies as described above or (ii) it, or a person nominated by it, be appointed as a proxy in respect of such 2022 Notes to attend and vote at the Meeting. (7) Any EC/CS Note(s) so held and blocked for either of these purposes will not be released to the Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participant, until the earlier of (a) if the Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participant is not entitled to a Consent Fee, the conclusion of the Meeting (or Adjourned Meeting if the Meeting is adjourned), (b) if the Euroclear/Clearstream Direct Participant is entitled to a Consent Fee, the earlier of (i) the payment of the Consent Fee or (ii) the day which is five business days following the passing of the Extraordinary Resolutions, as the case may be, and (c) upon such EC/CS Note(s) ceasing in accordance with the procedures of Euroclear or Clearstream, as applicable, to be held to its order or under its control, provided, however, in the case of (c) above, that if the Beneficial Owner or Direct Participant has caused a proxy to be appointed in respect of such EC/CS Note(s), such Note(s) will not be released to the relevant Direct Participant unless and until the Issuer has received notice of the necessary of or amendment to such proxy. (8) Any Electronic Voting Instructions given or Forms of Proxy submitted may not be revoked during the period starting 48 hours before the time fixed for the Meeting and ending at the conclusion of such Meeting and otherwise as provided for in the Memorandum. (9) The holder of a Form of Proxy attending the Meeting in person must bring with him evidence of his identity (in the form of a passport or driving licence) and provide his contact details. 3 Quorum requirements The quorum required at the Meeting in respect of the 2022 Notes shall be two or more holders of the 2022 Notes or their agents (as defined in Schedule 3 to the 2022 Trust Deed) present in person representing a clear majority of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 2022 Notes. If within 15 minutes after the time fixed for the Meeting, a quorum is not present, the Meeting shall be adjourned (unless the Issuer and the 2022 Notes Trustee agree for it to be dissolved) until such date, being not less than 14 days nor more than 42 days, and to such time and place as the chairman determines. If a quorum is not present within 15 minutes from the time fixed for a meeting so adjourned, the meeting shall be dissolved. Notice of any Adjourned Meeting shall be given in the same manner as notice of the original Meeting, save that ten days' notice, shall be sufficient and such notice shall contain the quorum requirements which will apply when the Meeting resumes. 4 At any Adjourned Meeting in respect of the 2022 Notes, the quorum shall be two or more holders of the 2022 Notes or their agents (as defined in Schedule 3 to the 2022 Trust Deed) present in person whatever the proportion of the Notes they represent. 5 To be passed in relation to the 2022 Notes, the Extraordinary Resolution must be passed at the Meeting duly convened and held in accordance with the provisions of Schedule 3 (Provisions for Meetings of Noteholders) to the 2022 Trust Deed by a majority of not less than 75 per cent. of the votes cast. 6 Pursuant to the provisions of Schedule 3 (Provisions for Meetings of Noteholders) of the 2022 Trust Deed, each question submitted to the Meeting shall be decided by a show of hands, unless a poll is (before, or on the declaration of the result of, the show of hands) demanded by the chairman, the Issuer, the 2022 Notes Trustee or one or more persons representing two per cent. of the 2022 Notes. 7 Unless a poll is validly demanded before or at the time that the result is declared, the chairman's declaration that on a show of hands the Extraordinary Resolution has or has not been passed shall be conclusive evidence of the fact, without proof of the number or proportion of votes cast for, or against, the Extraordinary Resolution. 8 A demand for a poll shall be valid if it is made by the chairman, the Issuer, the 2022 Notes Trustee or one or more persons representing or holding not less than two per cent. of the aggregate principal amount of the outstanding 2022 Notes. If a poll is demanded, it shall be taken in such manner and either at once or after such adjournment as the chairman directs, provided that a poll demanded on the election of a chairman or on a question of adjournment shall be taken at once. 9 On a show of hands every Person (as defined in Schedule 3 to the 2022 Trust Deed) who is present in person and who produces a Note (as defined in the 2022 Trust Deed) or a voting certificate or is a proxy, has one vote. On a poll every such Person shall have one vote in respect of each U.S.$1 in principal amount of the Notes so produced or represented by the voting certificate so produced or for which he is proxy or representative. Without prejudice to the obligations of the proxies, a Person entitled to more than one vote need not use them all or cast them all in the same way. 10 If the Extraordinary Resolution is duly passed at the Meeting duly convened and held in accordance with the 2022 Trust Deed, the Extraordinary Resolution shall be binding on all the Noteholders, whether or not present at the Meeting and each of them shall be bound to give effect to it accordingly. 11 This notice and any non-contractual obligations arising out of or in connection with it shall be governed by, and shall be construed in accordance with, English law. UNLESS SUCH CONDITION IS WAIVED BY THE ISSUER, IF THE 2021 NOTES EXTRAORDINARY RESOLUTION (AS DEFINED IN THE MEMORANDUM) SHALL NOT HAVE BEEN PASSED AT THE MEETING OF THE RELEVANT NOTEHOLDERS, OR, AS THE CASE MAY BE, AT ANY MEETING SO ADJOURNED, THEN THIS EXTRAORDINARY RESOLUTION SHALL NOT BE ADOPTED, EVEN IF IT HAS BEEN DULY PASSED AT THE MEETING OR ANY ADJOURNED MEETING. Any questions from any person regarding the terms of the Proposal or the Solicitation may be directed to the Solicitation Agent at the addresses and telephone numbers specified below. The Solicitation Agent is: CITIGROUP GLOBAL

MARKETS LIMITED Citigroup Centre

Canada Square

London E14 5LB United Kingdom Attention: Liability Management Group

Tel: +44 20 7986 8969 Email: liabilitymanagement.europe@citi.com The Kazakh Solicitation Agent is: JSC HALYK FINANCE 109V Abay Ave., 5th Floor Almaty A05A1B9 The Republic of Kazakhstan Attention: [●] Tel: [●] Email: [●] The Tabulation Agent is: CITIBANK, N.A., LONDON BRANCH Citigroup Centre Canada Square Canary Wharf London E14 5LB United Kingdom By telephone: +44 20 7508 3867

By email: Citiexchanges@citi.com This notice is given by: JSC HALYK BANK 19 February 2020 APPENDIX II - FORM OF SUB-PROXY JSC HALYK BANK (the 'Issuer')



for use in connection with a meeting of the holders of the Issuer's outstanding U.S.$500,000,000 7.25 per cent. notes due 2021(Regulation S ISIN: XS0583796973, Common Code: 058379697; Rule 144A ISIN: US46627JAB08, Common Code: 058444251, CUSIP: 46627JAB0 (the 'Notes') (To be completed by a DTC Direct Participant only) This form of sub-proxy should be completed and signed by a DTC Direct Participant and delivered to the Tabulation Agent by mail, hand delivery or overnight courier to Citibank, N.A., London Branch, Agency and Trust Citigroup CentreMaildrop 06-09, Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5LB, United Kingdom, Attention:Christopher Hagger on or prior to the Final Consent Date (11:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time)) / 4:00 p.m. (London Time)) to appoint the relevant Beneficial Owner, or another nominee as a sub-proxy, to attend and vote at the Meeting or Adjourned Meeting. A pdf or facsimile version will be accepted with a subsequent original hard copy version sent next day overnight and received by the Tabulation Agent on or prior to 11:00 a.m. (EST) / 4:00 p.m. (London Time) on the Final Consent Date. ***A PDF OR FACSIMILE WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED ON THE FINAL CONSENT DATE. AN ORIGINAL, EXECUTED VERSION OF THIS FORM OF SUB-PROXY MUST BE RECEIVED ON OR PRIOR TO 11:00 A.M. (EST) / 4:00 P.M. (LONDON TIME) (THE FINALCONSENTEXPIRATION TIME) ON 10 MARCH 2020 (FINAL CONSENT DATE).*** We hereby certifythat: (1) Notes of aggregate principal amount specified below are held by the DTCDirect Participant specified below on 2 March 2020 being the Record Date for the purposes of the Meeting: DTC Participant Number: ............................................................. Principal Amount ofNotes: [U.S.$]................................................. (2) We a pp o i nt [ A U T HO R I S E D I ND I V I DU AL O F PR O X Y ] o r [ A U T HO R I SED I ND I V I DU AL OF PR O X Y ] of [ CO M PA N Y N A M E ] / [two employees of the Tabulation Agent nominated by it] t o a ct as o u r s u b - p r oxy and t o a t t end t he Me e ti ng on o u r beha l f a n d t o ca s t t h e v o t e s i n r es p ect of t he Notes des c ri b ed b e low i n t he m anner s et ou t be l o w . (3) The total principal amount of Notes in respect of which the votes attributable to them should be cast by such sub-proxy [IN FAVOUR OF/AGAINST/AS IT SHALL CHOOSE]* in respect of the Extraordinary Resolution are: Total principal amount ofNotes: U.S.$[ ] Name of Authorised Individual of Proxy: Passport Number: Issuing State: (4) No other person has been appointed as a sub-proxy in respect of the above Notes and no voting ortender instruction has been given in relation to such Notes. (5) [Having selected 'IN FAVOUR OF' in the above paragraph, we hereby include our account detailsfor the payment of any Consent Feefor which we may be eligible. AccountName: Account Number: Swift Code ofCorrespondent Bank: Name of Correspondent Bank: ABA: Contact details of relevantDTCDirect ParticipantforQueries:]* Capitalised terms used but not defined in thisform of sub-proxy shall have the meanings given to them in the Notice of Meetings in respect of the Notes dated 19 February 2020. ………………………………………………. Signed by a duly authorised officer on behalf of the DTCDirect Participant Name of DTCDirect Participant: ……………………………………………… Date: ………………………………………………. MEDALLION SIGNATUREGUARANTEE Authorised Signature of Guarantor: Name: (please print) Name of Firm Address: Telephone Number with Area Code Date: Place Seal Here ______________________________________ * Delete as applicable



CITIGROUP GLOBAL

MARKETS LIMITED Citigroup Centre

Canada Square

London E14 5LB United Kingdom



Attention: Liability Management Group

Tel: +44 20 7986 8969

Email: liabilitymanagement.europe@citi.com TABULATION AGENT CITIBANK, N.A., LONDON BRANCH

Citigroup Centre

Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5LB

United Kingdom



By telephone: +44 20 7508 3867

By email: Citiexchanges@citi.com

