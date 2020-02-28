London Stock Exchange : Contemplated Refinancing of Certain Classes

Contemplated Refinancing of Certain Classes

Name:MIDOCEAN CREDIT CLO II

Date: 28th February 2020

Re: Contemplated Refinancing of Certain Classes

Please click on the following link to view the document:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4794E_1-2020-2-28.pdf

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.