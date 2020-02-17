London Stock Exchange : Coupon Payment Announcement

EEW CAPITAL FINANCE PLC

(the 'Issuer')

(incorporated with limited liability in England and Wales with registration number 12093964)

Level 37, 25 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5LQ

EEW Capital Finance plc - Coupon Payment Announcement

17th February 2020

EEW Capital Finance Plc 8.00% Bonds due 2024 (ISIN: GB00BK5S2353)

(the 'Bonds')

The Issuer is pleased to announce that it has paid a coupon to bondholders due on 15th February 2020 under its secured Medium Term Note Bond Programme.

The next coupon payment is due on 15th May 2020.

The bonds are listed on the Official List and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market of Euronext Dublin.

Contacts

For the arranger: Ross Clarke

rc@zenzicpartners.com

