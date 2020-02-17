Log in
London Stock Exchange : Coupon Payment Announcement

02/17/2020 | 05:29am EST
Regulatory Story
EEW Capital Finance - IRSH
Coupon Payment Announcement
Released 10:20 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2038D
EEW Capital Finance PLC
17 February 2020

EEW CAPITAL FINANCE PLC

(the 'Issuer')

(incorporated with limited liability in England and Wales with registration number 12093964)

Level 37, 25 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5LQ

EEW Capital Finance plc - Coupon Payment Announcement

17th February 2020

EEW Capital Finance Plc 8.00% Bonds due 2024 (ISIN: GB00BK5S2353)

(the 'Bonds')

The Issuer is pleased to announce that it has paid a coupon to bondholders due on 15th February 2020 under its secured Medium Term Note Bond Programme.

The next coupon payment is due on 15th May 2020.

The bonds are listed on the Official List and admitted to trading on the Global Exchange Market of Euronext Dublin.

Contacts

For the arranger: Ross Clarke

rc@zenzicpartners.com

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This announcement is not itself an offer for the sale of any Bonds. Investors should not subscribe for any Bonds referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information in the programme listing particulars which are available on request. The distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with any offer in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons who come into possession of this announcement or any document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any jurisdiction.

This announcement does not constitute or form any offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase any Bonds.

Any Bonds referred to herein will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the 'Securities Act'). Subject to certain exceptions, such Bonds may not be offered, sold or delivered within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons. Any bonds referred to herein are expected to be offered and sold outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering in the United States.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.
END
MSCBGGDDIBBDGGR
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Coupon Payment Announcement - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 10:26:08 UTC
