London Stock Exchange : Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

02/13/2020 | 10:37am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
-
Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
Released 15:30 13-Feb-2020

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

13-Feb-2020 / 15:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TO: InvestmentCommunity FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

DATE: February 13,2020

The second coupon rate of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 1,000,000,000 with a maturity of 96 days with 32 days coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; is determined as %0,9698

Board Decision Date

04.10.2018

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit

TRY

TRY

Limit

20,000,000,000

20.000.000.000

Issue Limit Security Type

Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities

DeptSecurities

Sale Type

Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors

Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor

Domestic / Oversea

Domestic

Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type

Bill

Maturity Date

17.03.2020

Maturity (Day)

96

Interest Rate Type

FRN

Sale Type

Sale To Qualified Investors

ISIN Code

TRFGRAN32011

Starting Date of Sale

11.12.2019

Ending Date of Sale

11.12.2019

Maturity Starting Date

12.12.2019

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold

1.000.000.000

Coupon Number

3

Redemption Date

17.03.2020

Payment Date

17.03.2020

Was The Payment Made? No

No

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold

Coupon Number

Payment Date

Record Date

Payment Date

Interest Rate (%)

Interest Rate - Yearly Simple (%)

Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%)

Payment Amount

Exchange Rate

Was The Payment Made?

1

13.01.2020

10.01.2020

13.01.2020

1,0079

2

14.02.2020

13.02.2020

14.02.2020

0,9698

3

17.03.2020

16.03.2020

17.03.2020

Principal/Maturity Date Payment Amount

17.03.2020

16.03.2020

17.03.2020

1.000.000.000

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

ISIN: US9001487019
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TGBD
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 46711
EQS News ID: 975339

End of Announcement EQS News Service



London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 15:36:05 UTC
