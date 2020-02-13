London Stock Exchange : Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)

Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors



13-Feb-2020 / 15:30 GMT/BST

TO:

I

nvestment

C

ommunity

FROM

: G

aranti

BBVA

/ Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Coupon Rate of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

DATE: February 13,2020

The second coupon rate of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 1,000,000,000 with a maturity of 96 days with 32 days coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; is determined as %0,9698

Board Decision Date 04.10.2018 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 20,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities DeptSecurities Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic Domestic Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info Type Bill Maturity Date 17.03.2020 Maturity (Day) 96 Interest Rate Type FRN Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRFGRAN32011 Starting Date of Sale 11.12.2019 Ending Date of Sale 11.12.2019 Maturity Starting Date 12.12.2019 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 1.000.000.000 Coupon Number 3 Redemption Date 17.03.2020 Payment Date 17.03.2020 Was The Payment Made? No No

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold Coupon Number Payment Date Record Date Payment Date Interest Rate (%) Interest Rate - Yearly Simple (%) Interest Rate - Yearly Compound (%) Payment Amount Exchange Rate Was The Payment Made? 1 13.01.2020 10.01.2020 13.01.2020 1,0079 2 14.02.2020 13.02.2020 14.02.2020 0,9698 3 17.03.2020 16.03.2020 17.03.2020 Principal/Maturity Date Payment Amount 17.03.2020 16.03.2020 17.03.2020 1.000.000.000

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

Garanti BBVA

