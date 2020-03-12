Log in
London Stock Exchange : De-Listing

03/12/2020 | 01:15pm EDT
Regulatory Story
Premium Green PLC - IRSH
De-Listing
Released 16:54 12-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 0070G
Premium Green PLC
12 March 2020

Company Name: PREMIUM GREEN P.L.C.

Headline: De-Listing

12 March 2020

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

For immediate release

PREMIUM GREEN P.L.C.

(the 'Issuer')

(a public company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Ireland)

Announcement of Delisting

The Issuer hereby wishes to announce that it has requested the Irish Stock Exchange plc, trading as Euronext Dublin ('Euronext Dublin') to remove from the Main Securities Market of Euronext Dublin:

1. JPY 1,000,000,000 10 Year Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2023 (Series 2014-1) (ISIN: XS1002973706) with effect from 21 March 2019; and

2. EUR 3,500,000 22.5 Year Formula-Linked Notes due 2041(Series 2019-02) (ISIN: XS1962598725)with effect from 12 February 2020.

This Notice is given by:

PREMIUM GREEN P.L.C.

Fourth Floor

76 Lower Baggot Street

Dublin 2

Ireland

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEKZGMFVZFGGZM
Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 17:14:03 UTC
