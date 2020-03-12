London Stock Exchange : De-Listing

Company Name: PREMIUM GREEN P.L.C.
Headline: De-Listing
12 March 2020
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
PREMIUM GREEN P.L.C.
Announcement of Delisting
The Issuer hereby wishes to announce that it has requested the Irish Stock Exchange plc, trading as Euronext Dublin ('Euronext Dublin') to remove from the Main Securities Market of Euronext Dublin:
1. JPY 1,000,000,000 10 Year Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2023 (Series 2014-1) (ISIN: XS1002973706) with effect from 21 March 2019; and
2. EUR 3,500,000 22.5 Year Formula-Linked Notes due 2041(Series 2019-02) (ISIN: XS1962598725)with effect from 12 February 2020.
This Notice is given by:
PREMIUM GREEN P.L.C.
Fourth Floor
76 Lower Baggot Street
Dublin 2
Ireland
This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.