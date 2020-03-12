London Stock Exchange : De-Listing

Company Name: PREMIUM GREEN P.L.C.

Headline: De-Listing

12 March 2020

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

For immediate release

PREMIUM GREEN P.L.C.

(the 'Issuer')

(a public company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Ireland)

Announcement of Delisting

The Issuer hereby wishes to announce that it has requested the Irish Stock Exchange plc, trading as Euronext Dublin ('Euronext Dublin') to remove from the Main Securities Market of Euronext Dublin:

1. JPY 1,000,000,000 10 Year Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2023 (Series 2014-1) (ISIN: XS1002973706) with effect from 21 March 2019; and

2. EUR 3,500,000 22.5 Year Formula-Linked Notes due 2041(Series 2019-02) (ISIN: XS1962598725) with effect from 12 February 2020.

This Notice is given by:

PREMIUM GREEN P.L.C.

Fourth Floor

76 Lower Baggot Street

Dublin 2

Ireland

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.