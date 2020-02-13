London Stock Exchange : De-listing of the Notes

EURONEXT DUBLIN ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release 13 February 2020
ICG US CLO 2015-2, Ltd.
ICG US CLO 2015-2, LLC
(the 'Co-Issuers')
U.S.$256,000,000 Class A-R Senior Term Notes due 2028
U.S.$49,250,000 Class B-R Senior Term Notes due 2028
U.S.$19,000,000 Class C-R Deferrable Mezzanine Term Notes due 2028
U.S.$23,750,000 Class D-R Deferrable Mezzanine Term Notes due 2028
U.S.$20,000,000 Class E-R Deferrable Junior Term Notes due 2028
U.S.$40,000,000 Subordinated Notes due 2028
(the 'Notes')
De-listing of the Notes
The Co-Issuers wish to announce that the Notes have been redeemed in full and are to be de-listed with immediate effect.
Enquiries:
Tony Spratt
+ 353 1 607 1367
McCann FitzGerald Listing Services Limited
This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.