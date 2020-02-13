Log in
London Stock Exchange : De-listing of the Notes

02/13/2020 | 09:12am EST
Regulatory Story
ICG US CLO 2015-2 Ltd - IRSH
De-listing of the Notes
Released 14:08 13-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 9573C
ICG US CLO 2015-2 Ltd
13 February 2020

EURONEXT DUBLIN ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release 13 February 2020

ICG US CLO 2015-2, Ltd.

ICG US CLO 2015-2, LLC

(the 'Co-Issuers')


U.S.$256,000,000 Class A-R Senior Term Notes due 2028

U.S.$49,250,000 Class B-R Senior Term Notes due 2028

U.S.$19,000,000 Class C-R Deferrable Mezzanine Term Notes due 2028

U.S.$23,750,000 Class D-R Deferrable Mezzanine Term Notes due 2028

U.S.$20,000,000 Class E-R Deferrable Junior Term Notes due 2028

U.S.$40,000,000 Subordinated Notes due 2028

(the 'Notes')

De-listing of the Notes

The Co-Issuers wish to announce that the Notes have been redeemed in full and are to be de-listed with immediate effect.

Enquiries:




Tony Spratt

+ 353 1 607 1367

McCann FitzGerald Listing Services Limited


This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISESFWFLDESSESE
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



De-listing of the Notes - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 14:11:09 UTC
