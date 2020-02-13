London Stock Exchange : De-listing of the Notes

EURONEXT DUBLIN ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release 13 February 2020

ICG US CLO 2015-2, Ltd.

ICG US CLO 2015-2, LLC

(the 'Co-Issuers')



U.S.$256,000,000 Class A-R Senior Term Notes due 2028

U.S.$49,250,000 Class B-R Senior Term Notes due 2028

U.S.$19,000,000 Class C-R Deferrable Mezzanine Term Notes due 2028

U.S.$23,750,000 Class D-R Deferrable Mezzanine Term Notes due 2028

U.S.$20,000,000 Class E-R Deferrable Junior Term Notes due 2028

U.S.$40,000,000 Subordinated Notes due 2028

(the 'Notes')

De-listing of the Notes

The Co-Issuers wish to announce that the Notes have been redeemed in full and are to be de-listed with immediate effect.

Enquiries:





Tony Spratt + 353 1 607 1367 McCann FitzGerald Listing Services Limited



This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.