London Stock Exchange : De-listing of the Subordinated Notes

03/09/2020 | 06:09am EDT
Regulatory Story
A Voce CLO, Ltd - IRSH
De-listing of the Subordinated Notes
Released 10:04 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 4269F
A Voce CLO, Ltd
09 March 2020

EURONEXT DUBLIN ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release 9 March 2020

A Voce CLO, Ltd.

A Voce CLO, LLC

(the 'Co-Issuers')

U.S.$60,550,000 Subordinated Notes Due 2026

('the Subordinated Notes')

De-listing of the Subordinated Notes

The Co-Issuers wish to announce that the Subordinated Notes have been redeemed in full and are to be de-listed with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Tony Spratt

+ 353 1 607 1367

McCann FitzGerald Listing Services Limited

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEUKRRRRRUORAR
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



De-listing of the Subordinated Notes - RNS

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 10:07:08 UTC
