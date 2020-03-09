London Stock Exchange : De-listing of the Subordinated Notes

EURONEXT DUBLIN ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release 9 March 2020
A Voce CLO, Ltd.
A Voce CLO, LLC
(the 'Co-Issuers')
U.S.$60,550,000 Subordinated Notes Due 2026
('the Subordinated Notes')
De-listing of the Subordinated Notes
The Co-Issuers wish to announce that the Subordinated Notes have been redeemed in full and are to be de-listed with immediate effect.
|
Enquiries:
|
|
|
|
Tony Spratt
|
+ 353 1 607 1367
|
McCann FitzGerald Listing Services Limited
|
This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.