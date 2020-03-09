London Stock Exchange : De-listing of the Subordinated Notes

EURONEXT DUBLIN ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release 9 March 2020

A Voce CLO, Ltd.

A Voce CLO, LLC

(the 'Co-Issuers')

U.S.$60,550,000 Subordinated Notes Due 2026

('the Subordinated Notes')

De-listing of the Subordinated Notes

The Co-Issuers wish to announce that the Subordinated Notes have been redeemed in full and are to be de-listed with immediate effect.

