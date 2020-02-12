London Stock Exchange : Delisting Notice Series EMTN6270

Euronext Dublin Announcement

12 February 2020

CITIGROUP INC.

(the 'Issuer')

U.S. $30,000,000,000 Global Medium Term Note Programme (Rates Base Prospectus)

Series EMTN6270 Issue of SGD 25,000,000 Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 25 February 2045

(ISIN: XS1190655008)







Re: Delisting Notice

The Issuer wishes to announce that it has requested Euronext Dublin to remove the notes detailed above from the Regulated Market of Euronext Dublin with immediate effect.

For further information please contact: mtndesk@citi.com

