London Stock Exchange : Delisting of GDRs and Ordinary B Shares

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

21 February 2020

AFI Development Plc('AFI Development Plc' or the 'Company')

THE COMPANY'S DELISTING OF ITS GDRS AND B ORDINARY SHARES

Further to the Company's announcement of 23 January 2020 in respect of submission of notices to the Financial Conduct Authority to cancel the listing of GDRs and B Ordinary Shares on the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange (the 'LSE') to cancel the admission of the GDRs and the B Ordinary Shares to trading on the Main Market of the LSE (the 'Delisting'), the Company announces that the Delisting is now effective as of 8.00 a.m. (London time) today, 21 February 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Natalia Pirogova Deputy CEO Strategic Development and Investments, AFI RUS LLC +7 965 3920595

Important Notice

