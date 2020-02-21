Log in
London Stock Exchange : Delisting of GDRs and Ordinary B Shares

02/21/2020 | 05:17am EST
Regulatory Story
-
Delisting of GDRs and Ordinary B Shares
Released 10:11 21-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 7467D
AFI Development PLC
21 February 2020

Not for release, publication or distribution (in whole or in part, directly or indirectly) in, into or from the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

21 February 2020

AFI Development Plc('AFI Development Plc' or the 'Company')

THE COMPANY'S DELISTING OF ITS GDRS AND B ORDINARY SHARES

Further to the Company's announcement of 23 January 2020 in respect of submission of notices to the Financial Conduct Authority to cancel the listing of GDRs and B Ordinary Shares on the Official List and to the London Stock Exchange (the 'LSE') to cancel the admission of the GDRs and the B Ordinary Shares to trading on the Main Market of the LSE (the 'Delisting'), the Company announces that the Delisting is now effective as of 8.00 a.m. (London time) today, 21 February 2020.

For more information, please contact:

Natalia Pirogova

Deputy CEO Strategic Development and Investments, AFI RUS LLC

+7 965 3920595

Important Notice

THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IN JURISDICTIONS OTHER THAN THE UNITED KINGDOM MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THEREFORE ANY PERSONS WHO ARE SUBJECT TO THE LAWS OF ANY JURISDICTION OTHER THAN THE UNITED KINGDOM SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT, AND OBSERVE, ANY APPLICABLE REQUIREMENTS. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAS BEEN PREPARED FOR THE PURPOSES OF COMPLYING WITH ENGLISH LAW AND THE INFORMATION DISCLOSED MAY NOT BE THE SAME AS THAT WHICH WOULD HAVE BEEN DISCLOSED IF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAD BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAWS AND REGULATIONS OF ANY JURISDICTION OUTSIDE OF ENGLAND.

THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IN JURISDICTIONS MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW AND THEREFORE PERSONS SHOULD INFORM THEMSELVES ABOUT THE LAWS OF THEIR JURISDICTION AND OBSERVE ANY APPLICABLE REQUIREMENTS.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
MSCPPURUPUPUGUG
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Delisting of GDRs and Ordinary B Shares - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 10:16:03 UTC
