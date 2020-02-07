London Stock Exchange : Delisting of Units

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT



Immediate Release 07 February 2020 Principal Global Investors Funds (the 'Trust') High Yield Fund (the 'Fund') Re: Delisting of Units

The directors of Principal Global Investors (Ireland) Limited (the Manager), as Manager of the Trust, wishes to announce that they have applied to Euronext Dublin to remove the N Class Accumulation Units of the Fund from the Official List and from trading on the Global Exchange Market of Euronext Dublin.

Euronext Dublin has agreed to delist the Funds with immediate effect.

Enquiries to:

Maples and Calder Clare McIntyre +353 1 619 7003

