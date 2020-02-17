London Stock Exchange : Digi Notification - Buyback 10-14 February 2020

Name: Digi Communications N.V.

Date: 17th February 2020

Re: Digi Notification - Buyback 10-14 February 2020

Please click on the following link to view the document:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2555D_1-2020-2-17.pdf

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.