For Immediate Release 10 February 2020

iShares VI plc

Directorate Change

The board of directors of the Company (the 'Board') wish to announce that Ms. Teresa O'Flynn has resigned from the Board with effect from 10 February 2020.

The Board also wish to announce that Deirdre Somers has been appointed as Chair of the Board with effect from 10 February 2020.

