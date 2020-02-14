London Stock Exchange : Disclosure Table

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
Disclosure Table
The following companies are deemed to be in an offer period for the purposes of disclosure under the Rules of the Irish Takeover Panel:
___________________________________________________________
Offeree: Allergan plc
Offer period commenced: 25 June 2019
US$0.0001 ordinary shares ; ISIN: IE00BY9D5467; NSI:328,763,705
Offeror: AbbVie Inc.
US$0.01 common stock; ISIN: US00287Y1091; NSI: 1,479,156,683
___________________________________________________________
Irish Takeover Panel 14 February 2020
