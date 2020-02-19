Log in
London Stock Exchange : Disclosure Table

02/19/2020 | 09:25am EST
Regulatory Story
Irish Takeover Panel - IRSH
Disclosure Table
Released 14:20 19-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5069D
Irish Takeover Panel
19 February 2020

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
Disclosure Table

The following companies are deemed to be in an offer period for the purposes of disclosure under the Rules of the Irish Takeover Panel:

___________________________________________________________

Offeree: Allergan plc

Offer period commenced: 25 June 2019

US$0.0001 ordinary shares ; ISIN: IE00BY9D5467; NSI:328,998,524

Offeror: AbbVie Inc.

US$0.01 common stock; ISIN: US00287Y1091; NSI: 1,479,512,883

___________________________________________________________

Irish Takeover Panel 19 February 2020

Lower Ground Floor

76 Merrion Square

Dublin D02 NY76

Telephone: + 353-1-678 9020


Disclosure Table - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 14:24:01 UTC
