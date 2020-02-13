London Stock Exchange : Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)
Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
13-Feb-2020 / 15:30 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
TO: InvestmentCommunity
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations
SUBJECT: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors
DATE: February 13,2020
The issuance of the structured notes in the nominal value of TRY 25,000,000 with a maturity of 63 days to be sold to qualified investors has been realized as of (13.02.2020).
|
Board Decision Date
|
07.11.2019
Related Issue Limit Info
|
Currency Unit
|
TRY
|
TRY
|
Limit
|
20,000,000,000
|
20.000.000.000
|
Issue Limit Security Type
|
Debt Securities
|
DeptSecurities
|
Sale Type
|
Sale To Qualified Investors
|
Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor
|
Domestic / Overseas
|
Domestic
|
Domestic
Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info
|
Maturity Date
|
16.04.2020
|
Maturity (Day)
|
63
|
Interest Rate Type
|
|
Sale Type
|
Sale To Qualified Investors
|
ISIN Code
|
TR0GRAN018P3
|
Starting Date of Sale
|
12.02.2020
|
Ending Date of Sale
|
12.02.2020
|
Maturity Starting Date
|
13.02.2020
|
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold
|
25,000,000
|
Coupon Number
|
|
Redemption Date
|
16.04.2020
|
Payment Date
|
16.04.2020
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.
.
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.
Yours sincerely,
Garanti BBVA
