London Stock Exchange : Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD)

Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors



13-Feb-2020 / 15:30 GMT/BST

TO:

I

nvestment

C

ommunity

FROM

: G

aranti

BBVA

/ Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Distribution Results of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

DATE: February 13,2020

The issuance of the structured notes in the nominal value of TRY 25,000,000 with a maturity of 63 days to be sold to qualified investors has been realized as of (13.02.2020).



Board Decision Date 07.11.2019

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 20,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities DeptSecurities Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor Domestic / Overseas Domestic Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Maturity Date 16.04.2020 Maturity (Day) 63 Interest Rate Type Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TR0GRAN018P3 Starting Date of Sale 12.02.2020 Ending Date of Sale 12.02.2020 Maturity Starting Date 13.02.2020 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 25,000,000 Coupon Number Redemption Date 16.04.2020 Payment Date 16.04.2020

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

