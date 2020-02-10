London Stock Exchange : Dividend Payment

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release 10th February, 2020
Neuberger Berman Investment Funds Plc
(the 'Fund')
Re: Dividend Payment
The Directors of the Fund wish to announce the following dividend payment per share for week ending 7th January 2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
ISIN
|
Record Date
|
Total Distribution per share
|
Payment Date
|
|
Neuberger Berman High Yield Bond Fund AUD B (Weekly) Distributing Class
|
IE00B7TQ7849
|
02/07/20
|
0.009387
|
02/12/20
|
|
Neuberger Berman High Yield Bond Fund AUD C2 (Weekly) Distributing Class
|
IE00B7L3WM21
|
02/07/20
|
0.009386
|
02/12/20
|
|
Neuberger Berman High Yield Bond Fund AUD T (Weekly) Distributing Class
|
IE00B95QHL52
|
02/07/20
|
0.010048
|
02/12/20
|
|
Neuberger Berman High Yield Bond Fund CNY A (Weekly) Distributing Class
|
IE00B7X4QQ52
|
02/07/20
|
0.101340
|
02/12/20
|
|
Neuberger Berman High Yield Bond Fund USD A (Weekly) Distributing Class
|
IE00B88XV589
|
02/07/20
|
0.009595
|
02/12/20
|
|
Neuberger Berman High Yield Bond Fund USD B (Weekly) Distributing Class
|
IE00B8HWN052
|
02/07/20
|
0.009875
|
02/12/20
|
|
Neuberger Berman High Yield Bond Fund USD C2 (Weekly) Distributing Class
|
IE00B7VT9G37
|
02/07/20
|
0.009860
|
02/12/20
|
|
Neuberger Berman High Yield Bond Fund USD T (Weekly) Distributing Class
|
IE00B8B5Y742
|
02/07/20
|
0.010542
|
02/12/20
|
Enquiries:
|
Neuberger Berman Europe Limited
|
Funds_CSEurope@nb.com
|
+442032149096
|
Matheson
|
Yvonne Lappin
|
+353 1 232 2000
This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.
