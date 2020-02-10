Log in
London Stock Exchange : Dividend Payment

02/10/2020 | 12:43pm EST
Regulatory Story
Neuberger Berman Investment Funds - IRSH
Dividend Payment
Released 17:37 10-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5454C
Neuberger Berman Investment Funds
10 February 2020

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release 10th February, 2020

Neuberger Berman Investment Funds Plc

(the 'Fund')

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of the Fund wish to announce the following dividend payment per share for week ending 7th January 2020.






Shares

ISIN

Record Date

Total Distribution per share

Payment Date


Neuberger Berman High Yield Bond Fund AUD B (Weekly) Distributing Class

IE00B7TQ7849

02/07/20

0.009387

02/12/20


Neuberger Berman High Yield Bond Fund AUD C2 (Weekly) Distributing Class

IE00B7L3WM21

02/07/20

0.009386

02/12/20


Neuberger Berman High Yield Bond Fund AUD T (Weekly) Distributing Class

IE00B95QHL52

02/07/20

0.010048

02/12/20


Neuberger Berman High Yield Bond Fund CNY A (Weekly) Distributing Class

IE00B7X4QQ52

02/07/20

0.101340

02/12/20


Neuberger Berman High Yield Bond Fund USD A (Weekly) Distributing Class

IE00B88XV589

02/07/20

0.009595

02/12/20


Neuberger Berman High Yield Bond Fund USD B (Weekly) Distributing Class

IE00B8HWN052

02/07/20

0.009875

02/12/20


Neuberger Berman High Yield Bond Fund USD C2 (Weekly) Distributing Class

IE00B7VT9G37

02/07/20

0.009860

02/12/20


Neuberger Berman High Yield Bond Fund USD T (Weekly) Distributing Class

IE00B8B5Y742

02/07/20

0.010542

02/12/20




















Enquiries:

Neuberger Berman Europe Limited

Funds_CSEurope@nb.com

+442032149096

Matheson

Yvonne Lappin

+353 1 232 2000


















This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.






This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEBRGDDUXBDGGG
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Dividend Payment - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 17:42:25 UTC
