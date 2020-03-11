Log in
London Stock Exchange : Dividend Payment

03/11/2020 | 06:49am EDT
Regulatory Story
HSBC Global Liquidity Funds Plc - IRSH
Dividend Payment
Released 10:43 11-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 7739F
HSBC Global Liquidity Funds Plc
11 March 2020

Stock Exchange Announcement

For immediate release 11th March 2020 HSBC Global Liquidity Funds plc

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of HSBC Global Liquidity Funds plc (the 'Fund') wish to announce the following dividends paid by the Fund.

The Company made the following dividend transactions on the 2nd March 2020.

Share Class

Record Date

Payment Date

Monthly Distribution Rate


HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund

Class A

28/02/2020

02/03/2020

0.000486779

Class B

28/02/2020

02/03/2020

0.000328405

Class G

28/02/2020

02/03/2020

0.000550147

Class H

28/02/2020

02/03/2020

0.000566019

Class F

28/02/2020

02/03/2020

0.000526374


HSBC Euro Liquidity Fund

Class A

28/02/2020

02/03/2020

-0.000389265

Class B

28/02/2020

02/03/2020

-0.000421209

Class G

28/02/2020

02/03/2020

-0.000389267

Class H

28/02/2020

02/03/2020

-0.000389267

Class F

28/02/2020

02/03/2020

-0.000389265

ENQUIRIES

Matheson

Contact:Margot Carty

Phone:+353-1-232-2000

BNY Mellon (Poland) Sp. z o.o.

Contact: Kinga Bąk

Phone: +48 71 3798793

As outlined in the supplements to the Prospectus, dividends on shares are declared daily, but paid monthly. The monthly dividend rate represents the cumulative total of the daily dividends declared during the month.

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Dividend Payment - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 10:48:10 UTC
