London Stock Exchange : Dividend Payment
03/11/2020 | 06:49am EDT
Regulatory Story
HSBC Global Liquidity Funds Plc - IRSH
Dividend Payment
Released 10:43 11-Mar-2020
RNS Number : 7739F
HSBC Global Liquidity Funds Plc
11 March 2020
Stock Exchange Announcement
For immediate release 11th March 2020
HSBC Global Liquidity Funds plc
Re: Dividend Payment
The Directors of HSBC Global Liquidity Funds plc (the 'Fund') wish to announce the following dividends paid by the Fund.
The Company made the following dividend transactions on the 2nd March 2020.
ENQUIRIES
Share Class
Record Date
Payment Date
Monthly Distribution Rate
HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund
Class A
28/02/2020
02/03/2020
0.000486779
Class B
28/02/2020
02/03/2020
0.000328405
Class G
28/02/2020
02/03/2020
0.000550147
Class H
28/02/2020
02/03/2020
0.000566019
Class F
28/02/2020
02/03/2020
0.000526374
HSBC Euro Liquidity Fund
Class A
28/02/2020
02/03/2020
-0.000389265
Class B
28/02/2020
02/03/2020
-0.000421209
Class G
28/02/2020
02/03/2020
-0.000389267
Class H
28/02/2020
02/03/2020
-0.000389267
Class F
28/02/2020
02/03/2020
-0.000389265
As outlined in the supplements to the Prospectus, dividends on shares are declared daily, but paid monthly. The monthly dividend rate represents the cumulative total of the daily dividends declared during the month.
Matheson
Contact:Margot Carty
Phone:+353-1-232-2000
BNY Mellon (Poland) Sp. z o.o.
Contact: Kinga Bąk
Phone: +48 71 3798793
This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com
LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
