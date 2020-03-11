London Stock Exchange : Dividend Payment

Stock Exchange Announcement

For immediate release 11th March 2020

HSBC Global Liquidity Funds plc

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of HSBC Global Liquidity Funds plc

(the 'Fund') wish to announce the following dividends paid by the Fund.

The Company made the following dividend transactions on the 2nd March 2020.

Share Class Record Date Payment Date Monthly Distribution Rate

HSBC Sterling Liquidity Fund Class A 28/02/2020 02/03/2020 0.000486779 Class B 28/02/2020 02/03/2020 0.000328405 Class G 28/02/2020 02/03/2020 0.000550147 Class H 28/02/2020 02/03/2020 0.000566019 Class F 28/02/2020 02/03/2020 0.000526374

HSBC Euro Liquidity Fund Class A 28/02/2020 02/03/2020 -0.000389265 Class B 28/02/2020 02/03/2020 -0.000421209 Class G 28/02/2020 02/03/2020 -0.000389267 Class H 28/02/2020 02/03/2020 -0.000389267 Class F 28/02/2020 02/03/2020 -0.000389265

As outlined in the supplements to the Prospectus, dividends on shares are declared daily, but paid monthly. The monthly dividend rate represents the cumulative total of the daily dividends declared during the month.

