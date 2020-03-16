London Stock Exchange : Early Redemption

Subject: Early Redemption Notification

Early Redemption Notification

Dear All,

Please note that there has been an Early Redemption for the following ISIN(s):

ISIN(s) Issuer Unwind Amount Settlement Date XS2092616858 MORGAN STANLEY B.V. 2,667,000 19-Mar-20

Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.