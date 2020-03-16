Log in
London Stock Exchange : Early Redemption

03/16/2020 | 11:33am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Early Redemption
Released 15:26 16-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 3291G
Morgan Stanley B.V.
16 March 2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

25 Cabot Square

Canary Wharf

E14 4QA

16 March 2020

Subject: Early Redemption Notification

Early Redemption Notification

Dear All,

Please note that there has been an Early Redemption for the following ISIN(s):

ISIN(s)

Issuer

Unwind Amount

Settlement Date

XS2092616858

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

2,667,000

19-Mar-20

Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEEQLFFBXLLBBZ
Early Redemption - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 15:32:04 UTC
