London Stock Exchange : Early Redemption

Morgan Stanley B.V.
16 March 2020
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
25 Cabot Square
Canary Wharf
E14 4QA
16 March 2020
Subject: Early Redemption Notification
Early Redemption Notification
Dear All,
Please note that there has been an Early Redemption for the following ISIN(s):
ISIN(s)
Issuer
Unwind Amount
Settlement Date
XS2092616858
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
2,667,000
19-Mar-20
Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.
