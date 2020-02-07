London Stock Exchange : Early Redemption - MSBV - 07th Feb 2020

Subject: Early Redemption Notification
Early Redemption Notification
Dear All,
Please note that there has been an Early Redemption for the following ISIN(s):
|
ISIN(s)
|
Issuer
|
Amount
|
Settlement Date
|
XS2023607349
|
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
|
850,000
|
12-Feb-20
|
XS1750043199
|
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
|
2,000,000
|
12-Feb-20
|
XS1750043355
|
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
|
3,000,000
|
12-Feb-20
|
XS2023610483
|
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
|
250,000
|
13-Feb-20
Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.
This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.