London Stock Exchange : Early Redemption - MSBV - 07th Feb 2020

02/07/2020 | 10:28am EST
Regulatory Story
Early Redemption - MSBV - 07th Feb 2020
Released 15:21 07-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3901C
Morgan Stanley B.V.
07 February 2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

25 Cabot Square

Canary Wharf

E14 4QA

7 February 2020

Subject: Early Redemption Notification

Early Redemption Notification

Dear All,

Please note that there has been an Early Redemption for the following ISIN(s):

ISIN(s)

Issuer

Amount

Settlement Date

XS2023607349

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

850,000

12-Feb-20

XS1750043199

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

2,000,000

12-Feb-20

XS1750043355

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

3,000,000

12-Feb-20

XS2023610483

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

250,000

13-Feb-20

Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEUPUUPPUPUGAM
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 15:27:10 UTC
