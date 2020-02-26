Log in
London Stock Exchange : Early Redemption - MSBV - 26 Feb 2020

02/26/2020 | 10:58am EST
Regulatory Story
Early Redemption - MSBV - 26 Feb 2020
Released 15:54 26-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2465E
Morgan Stanley B.V.
26 February 2020

Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

25 Cabot Square

Canary Wharf

E14 4QA

26 February 2020

Subject: Early Redemption Notification

Early Redemption Notification

Dear All,

Please note that there has been an Early Redemption for the following ISIN(s):

ISIN(s)

Issuer

Amount

Settlement Date

XS2082799631

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

2,312,000

28-Feb-20

XS2082799557

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

1,410,000

28-Feb-20

XS1521789484

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

2,000,000

2-Mar-20

XS1829211496

MORGAN STANLEY B.V.

7,039,000

2-Mar-20

Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEBUGDDDUDDGGL
Early Redemption - MSBV - 26 Feb 2020 - RNS

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 15:57:03 UTC
