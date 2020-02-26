London Stock Exchange : Early Redemption - MSBV - 26 Feb 2020

Subject: Early Redemption Notification
Early Redemption Notification
Dear All,
Please note that there has been an Early Redemption for the following ISIN(s):
|
ISIN(s)
|
Issuer
|
Amount
|
Settlement Date
|
XS2082799631
|
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
|
2,312,000
|
28-Feb-20
|
XS2082799557
|
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
|
1,410,000
|
28-Feb-20
|
XS1521789484
|
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
|
2,000,000
|
2-Mar-20
|
XS1829211496
|
MORGAN STANLEY B.V.
|
7,039,000
|
2-Mar-20
Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.
This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.