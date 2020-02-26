London Stock Exchange : Early Redemption - MSBV - 26 Feb 2020

Subject: Early Redemption Notification

Early Redemption Notification

Please note that there has been an Early Redemption for the following ISIN(s):

ISIN(s) Issuer Amount Settlement Date XS2082799631 MORGAN STANLEY B.V. 2,312,000 28-Feb-20 XS2082799557 MORGAN STANLEY B.V. 1,410,000 28-Feb-20 XS1521789484 MORGAN STANLEY B.V. 2,000,000 2-Mar-20 XS1829211496 MORGAN STANLEY B.V. 7,039,000 2-Mar-20

