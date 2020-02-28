London Stock Exchange : Election of James Quincey to the Pfizer Board

Contacts Media Relations: Investor Relations: Patricia Kelly +1 (212) 733-3810 Patricia.Kelly@Pfizer.com Chuck Triano +1 (212) 733-3901 Charles.E.Triano@Pfizer.com

February 27, 2020

JAMES QUINCEY ELECTED TO PFIZER'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, February 27, 2020-Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced the election of James Quincey to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Quincey, age 55, was also appointed to the Compensation Committee and the Science and Technology Committee of Pfizer's Board.

Mr. Quincey is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Coca-Cola Company. He has held the position of Chairman of the Board of The Coca-Cola Company since 2019 and CEO since 2017. Prior to becoming CEO, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer from August 2015 to 2017. Since Mr. Quincey joined The Coca-Cola Company in 1996, he has held a number of leadership roles around the world, including President of the Europe Group, President of the Mexico division and President of the South Latin division. Prior to joining Coca-Cola, he was a partner in strategy consulting at The Kalchas Group, a spinoff of Bain & Company and McKinsey.

Mr. Quincey serves as vice co-chair of The Consumer Goods Forum and is a founding member of the New York Stock Exchange Board Advisory Council.

Mr. Quincey received a B.A. in Electronic Engineering from the University of Liverpool.

'We are fortunate to have James Quincey join Pfizer's Board of Directors,' stated Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. 'His expertise in international business leadership and operations, finance, innovation and technology will be an asset to our company and enable our shareholders to continue to benefit from a Board representing a balance of experience, competencies and perspectives.'

