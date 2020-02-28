London Stock Exchange : Euro Medium Term Note Programme - Final Terms

SANTANDER UK GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

€30 BILLION EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

PUBLICATION OF FINAL TERMS - SERIES B-5010

The following final terms (the Final Terms) are available for viewing:

Issue of EUR 750,000,000 Senior Fixed Rate Reset Notes due 2025 (ISIN XS2126058168) (Series B-5010) (the Notes), under the €30 billion Euro Medium Term Note programme of Santander UK Group Holdings plc and Santander UK plc (the Programme).

A copy of the Final Terms has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. This website is not provided for, nor is it directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person, or you are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Final Terms and the base prospectus published in respect of the Programme on 1 July 2019, as supplemented on 23 July 2019, 9 August 2019, 30 October 2019 and 29 January 2020 (the Prospectus) may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries only (as further specified in the Prospectus) and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Final Terms and the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Final Terms and the Prospectus you must ascertain from the Final Terms and the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon your compliance with the above requirement.

This publication of the Final Terms does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act), unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available.