London Stock Exchange : Euro Medium Term Note Programme - Final Terms

02/28/2020 | 08:30am EST
Regulatory Story
Euro Medium Term Note Programme - Final Terms
Released 13:24 28-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5368E
Santander UK Group Holdings PLC
28 February 2020

SANTANDER UK GROUP HOLDINGS PLC

€30 BILLION EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

PUBLICATION OF FINAL TERMS - SERIES B-5010

The following final terms (the Final Terms) are available for viewing:

Issue of EUR 750,000,000 Senior Fixed Rate Reset Notes due 2025 (ISIN XS2126058168) (Series B-5010) (the Notes), under the €30 billion Euro Medium Term Note programme of Santander UK Group Holdings plc and Santander UK plc (the Programme).

To view the full Final Terms document, please click on or paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/5368E_1-2020-2-28.pdf

A copy of the Final Terms has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. This website is not provided for, nor is it directed at, U.S. persons or persons in the United States. If you are a U.S. person, or you are viewing this page from the United States, you should exit this section of the website.

For further information, please contact:

Medium Term Funding
Santander UK plc
2 Triton Square
Regent's Place
London NW1 3AN

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7756 7100

Email: mtf@santander.co.uk

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Final Terms and the base prospectus published in respect of the Programme on 1 July 2019, as supplemented on 23 July 2019, 9 August 2019, 30 October 2019 and 29 January 2020 (the Prospectus) may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries only (as further specified in the Prospectus) and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Final Terms and the Prospectus is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Final Terms and the Prospectus you must ascertain from the Final Terms and the Prospectus whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon your compliance with the above requirement.

This publication of the Final Terms does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act), unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
PFTXVLFLBLLFBBL
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Euro Medium Term Note Programme - Final Terms - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 13:29:11 UTC
