London Stock Exchange : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE: Cancellation Notice

Euronext



LOCATION: Dublin



DATE: 21st February 2020 MARKET: Euronext Dublin

CANCELLATION NOTICE

Listing and trading of the under mentioned securities has been cancelled with effect from 20th February 2020.

ICBC STANDARD BANK PLC

Series 1570 - USD 15,350,000 Arab Republic of Egypt FX and Credit Linked Notes due 20 February 2020

XS2048659812

Final Terms

FERROVIAL SA

Series ECP148 - Issue of EUR 80,000,000 Euro-Commercial Paper Notes due 20 February 2020

XS2083163548

Final Terms

HAITONG INVESTMENT IRELAND P.L.C

Series 444 - Series 444 EURO Auto Callable DTE + FTE Notes due 20 February 2020

XS0443260434

Final Terms

ACCIONA FINANCIACIÓN FILIALES, S.A. UNIPERSONAL

ECP523 - Issue of EUR 8,000,000 Euro-Commercial Paper Notes due 20 February 2020

XS1955165458

Final Terms

BBVA GLOBAL MARKETS B.V.

Series 1036 - Issue of USD 500,000 Equity Linked Notes due 20 February 2020

XS1951365136

Final Terms

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (PUBL)

Series SNP559 - Issue of EUR 1,709,000 Autocallable Equity Linked Securities due 20th February 2020

XS1559409997

Final Terms

SHAMROCK CAPITAL PLC

Series 2019-04 - EGP 563,000,000 USD Settled Secured zero coupon Notes linked to Egyptian Treasury Bills due 2020

XS1954546047

Debt Security

AERNNOVA AEROSPACE CORPORATION, S.A.

Series ECP022 - Issue of 12,900,000 Euro-Commercial Paper Notes due 20/2/2020

XS2101363559

Final Terms

