London Stock Exchange : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice

02/21/2020 | 04:07am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Euronext Dublin - IRSH
Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice
Released 09:02 21-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 7387D
Euronext Dublin
21 February 2020

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:

Cancellation Notice


Euronext



LOCATION:

Dublin



DATE:

21st February 2020

MARKET:

Euronext Dublin

CANCELLATION NOTICE

Listing and trading of the under mentioned securities has been cancelled with effect from 20th February 2020.

ICBC STANDARD BANK PLC

Series 1570 - USD 15,350,000 Arab Republic of Egypt FX and Credit Linked Notes due 20 February 2020

XS2048659812

Final Terms

FERROVIAL SA

Series ECP148 - Issue of EUR 80,000,000 Euro-Commercial Paper Notes due 20 February 2020

XS2083163548

Final Terms

HAITONG INVESTMENT IRELAND P.L.C

Series 444 - Series 444 EURO Auto Callable DTE + FTE Notes due 20 February 2020

XS0443260434

Final Terms

ACCIONA FINANCIACIÓN FILIALES, S.A. UNIPERSONAL

ECP523 - Issue of EUR 8,000,000 Euro-Commercial Paper Notes due 20 February 2020

XS1955165458

Final Terms

BBVA GLOBAL MARKETS B.V.

Series 1036 - Issue of USD 500,000 Equity Linked Notes due 20 February 2020

XS1951365136

Final Terms

SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (PUBL)

Series SNP559 - Issue of EUR 1,709,000 Autocallable Equity Linked Securities due 20th February 2020

XS1559409997

Final Terms

SHAMROCK CAPITAL PLC

Series 2019-04 - EGP 563,000,000 USD Settled Secured zero coupon Notes linked to Egyptian Treasury Bills due 2020

XS1954546047

Debt Security

AERNNOVA AEROSPACE CORPORATION, S.A.

Series ECP022 - Issue of 12,900,000 Euro-Commercial Paper Notes due 20/2/2020

XS2101363559

Final Terms

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin.

The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided 'as is' based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.

The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris and Euronext UK Markets, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris and London markets, as relevant.

Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at https://www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2019 Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEKZGZZRMRGGZG
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 09:06:02 UTC
