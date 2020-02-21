London Stock Exchange : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice

|
CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:
Cancellation Notice
Euronext
LOCATION:
Dublin
DATE:
21st February 2020
MARKET:
Euronext Dublin
CANCELLATION NOTICE
Listing and trading of the under mentioned securities has been cancelled with effect from 20th February 2020.
ICBC STANDARD BANK PLC
Series 1570 - USD 15,350,000 Arab Republic of Egypt FX and Credit Linked Notes due 20 February 2020
XS2048659812
Final Terms
FERROVIAL SA
Series ECP148 - Issue of EUR 80,000,000 Euro-Commercial Paper Notes due 20 February 2020
XS2083163548
Final Terms
HAITONG INVESTMENT IRELAND P.L.C
Series 444 - Series 444 EURO Auto Callable DTE + FTE Notes due 20 February 2020
XS0443260434
Final Terms
ACCIONA FINANCIACIÓN FILIALES, S.A. UNIPERSONAL
ECP523 - Issue of EUR 8,000,000 Euro-Commercial Paper Notes due 20 February 2020
XS1955165458
Final Terms
BBVA GLOBAL MARKETS B.V.
Series 1036 - Issue of USD 500,000 Equity Linked Notes due 20 February 2020
XS1951365136
Final Terms
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (PUBL)
Series SNP559 - Issue of EUR 1,709,000 Autocallable Equity Linked Securities due 20th February 2020
XS1559409997
Final Terms
SHAMROCK CAPITAL PLC
Series 2019-04 - EGP 563,000,000 USD Settled Secured zero coupon Notes linked to Egyptian Treasury Bills due 2020
XS1954546047
Debt Security
AERNNOVA AEROSPACE CORPORATION, S.A.
Series ECP022 - Issue of 12,900,000 Euro-Commercial Paper Notes due 20/2/2020
XS2101363559
Final Terms
This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of
Euronext Dublin.
The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided 'as is' based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.
The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris and Euronext UK Markets, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris and London markets, as relevant.
Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at https://www.euronext.com/terms-use.
© 2019 Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved