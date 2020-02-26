Log in
London Stock Exchange : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice

02/26/2020 | 04:49am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Euronext Dublin - IRSH
Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice
Released 09:44 26-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1885E
Euronext Dublin
26 February 2020

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:

Cancellation Notice

LOCATION:

Dublin

DATE:

26th February 2020

MARKET:

Euronext Dublin

CANCELLATION NOTICE

Listing and trading of the under mentioned securities has been cancelled with effect from 25th February 2020.

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series GMTCH2223A - Issue of RON 145,500,000 Fixed Rate Notes due 25 February 2020

XS1882589135

Final Terms

MOTOR 2012 PLC

Class A1b USD 245,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 2020

XS0796275427

Debt Security

MORGAN STANLEY ASIA PRODUCTS LIMITED

Series I1871 - Issue of USD 420,000 American Style Unitary Cash Settled Call Warrants due 25 February 2020 linked to local ordinary shares of Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

US61761V7890

Final Terms

CIE AUTOMOTIVE, S.A.

Series ECP056 - Issue of EUR 24,200,000 Euro Commercial Paper Notes due 25 February 2020

XS2085698210

Final Terms

MOTOR 2012 PLC

Class A1c USD 200,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes due 2020

XS0796275690

Debt Security

BBVA GLOBAL MARKETS B.V.

Series 1065 - Issue of CLP 6,660,000,000 Dual Currency Fund Linked Notes due 25 February 2020

XS1957331983

Final Terms

MOTOR 2012 PLC

Class A2 GBP 320,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 2020

XS0796276581

Debt Security

MOTOR 2012 PLC

Class B GBP 221,333,241 Floating Rate Notes due 2020

US620062AE95

Debt Security

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin.

The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided 'as is' based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.

The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris and Euronext UK Markets, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris and London markets, as relevant.

Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at https://www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2019 Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEDZGZZLVDGGZG
Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 09:48:10 UTC
