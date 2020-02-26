London Stock Exchange : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE: Cancellation Notice LOCATION: Dublin DATE: 26th February 2020 MARKET: Euronext Dublin

CANCELLATION NOTICE

Listing and trading of the under mentioned securities has been cancelled with effect from 25th February 2020.

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series GMTCH2223A - Issue of RON 145,500,000 Fixed Rate Notes due 25 February 2020

XS1882589135

Final Terms

MOTOR 2012 PLC

Class A1b USD 245,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 2020

XS0796275427

Debt Security

MORGAN STANLEY ASIA PRODUCTS LIMITED

Series I1871 - Issue of USD 420,000 American Style Unitary Cash Settled Call Warrants due 25 February 2020 linked to local ordinary shares of Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

US61761V7890

Final Terms

CIE AUTOMOTIVE, S.A.

Series ECP056 - Issue of EUR 24,200,000 Euro Commercial Paper Notes due 25 February 2020

XS2085698210

Final Terms

MOTOR 2012 PLC

Class A1c USD 200,000,000 Fixed Rate Notes due 2020

XS0796275690

Debt Security

BBVA GLOBAL MARKETS B.V.

Series 1065 - Issue of CLP 6,660,000,000 Dual Currency Fund Linked Notes due 25 February 2020

XS1957331983

Final Terms

MOTOR 2012 PLC

Class A2 GBP 320,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 2020

XS0796276581

Debt Security

MOTOR 2012 PLC

Class B GBP 221,333,241 Floating Rate Notes due 2020

US620062AE95

Debt Security

