London Stock Exchange : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice-Replace

The following replaces the Cancellation notice released 20th February 2020 at 15:24, RNS 6570D as USU1744J1796 was delisted in error. All other information remains unchanged. The full amended text appears below.

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE: Cancellation Notice

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.



LOCATION: Dublin



DATE: 20th February 2020 MARKET: Euronext Dublin

CANCELLATION NOTICE

Listing and trading of the under mentioned securities has been cancelled with effect from 19th February 2020.

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series PC2014-197 - Issue of 3473000 APAC Participation Certificates that are India Participation Certificates linked to the Shares of Coal India Ltd(the Certificates) due 19 February 2020

USU1744J7249

Final Terms

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series PC2014-156 - Issue of USD 2,944,000 APAC Participation Certificates that are India Participartion Certificates linked to the shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd(The certificates)

USU1744J4766

Final Terms

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series PC018-0066 - Issue of 11,000,000 APAC Participation Certificates that are China Participation Certificates linked to the Shares of Anzheng Fashion Group Co Ltd due 19 February 2020

USU1747D7168

Final Terms

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series PC2014-178 - Issue of USD 3,279,000 APAC Participation Certificates that are India Participation Certificates linked to the Shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd. (the Certificates) due 19 February 2020

USU1744J5185

Final Terms

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

PC2018-0035 - Issue of 1,750,000 APAC Participation Certificates that are India Participation Certificates linked to the Shares of Lupin Ltd (the Certificates) due 19 February 2020

USU1747D3936

Final Terms

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series PC2014-192 - Issue of 433000 APAC Participation Certificates that are India Participation Certificates linked to the Shares of Jubilant Foodworks Ltd(the Certificates)

USU1744J7652

Final Terms

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series PC2015-073 - Issue of USD 1,665,000 APAC Participation Certificates that are India Participation Certificates linked to the Shares of Asian Paints Ltd. (the Certificates) due 19 February 2020

USU1745D7343

Final Terms

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series PC2014-222 - Issue of 389,000 APAC Participation Certificates that are India Participation Certificates linked to the Shares of Hero MotoCorp Ltd. (the Certificates)

USU1744K1926

Final Terms

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series PC2014-165 - Issue of 120,000,000 APAC Participation Certificates that are India Participation Certificates linked to the Shares of Reliance Communication Ltd (the Certificates) due 19 February 2020

USU1744J4436

Final Terms

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series PC2015-055 - 21250000 APAC Participation Certificates that are Singapore Participation Certificates linked to the Shares of Singapore Exchange Ltd. (the Certificates) due 19 February 2020

USU1745C8508

Final Terms

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series PC2014-044 - Issue of 10000000 APAC Participation Certificates that are Indian Participation Certificates linked to the Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (the Certificates)

USU1743Q8850

Final Terms

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series PC2014-225 - Issue of 7,605,000 APAC Participation Certificates that are India Participation Certificates linked to the Shares of Idea Cellular Ltd. (the Certificates)

USU1744K2007

Final Terms

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series PC2015-059 - Issue of 3,880,000 APAC Participation Certificates that are Hong Kong Participation Certificates linked to the Shares of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Limited (the Certificates) due 19 February 2020

USU1745D5776

Final Terms

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series PC2014-136 - Issue of 1281000 APAC Participation Certificates that are India Participation Certificates linked to the Shares of Reliance Industries LTD (the Certificates) due 19 February 2020

USU1744J2604

Final Terms

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series PC2015-145 - Issue of USD 2,100,000 APAC Participation Certificates that are India Participation Certificates linked to the Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (the Certificates) due 19 February 2020

USU1745M6013

Final Terms

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series PC2014-163 - 2,246,000 APAC Participation Certificates that are India Participation Certificates linked to the Shares of Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (the Certificates) due 19 February 2020

USU1744J3693

Final Terms

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series PC2014-139 - Issue of USD 964,000 APAC Participation Certificates that are India participation Certificates linked to the Shares of Mahindra Ltd. (the Certificates) due 19 February 2020

USU1744J2117

Final Terms

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

PC2018-0038 - Issue of 11,000,000 APAC Participation Certificates that are India Participation Certificates linked to the Shares of NMDC Ltd (the Certificates) due 19 February 2020

USU1747D4272

Final Terms

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series PC2014-185 - Issue of 3198000 APAC Participation Certificates that are India Participation Certificates linked to the Shares of IndusInd Bank Ltd (the Certificates)

USU1744J5839

Final Terms

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series PC2014-134 - Issue of 755000 APAC Participation Certificates that are India Participation Certificates linked to the Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd (the Certificates) due 19 February 2020

USU1744J2034

Final Terms

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series PC2014-131 - Issue of 1515000 APAC Participation Certificates that are India Participation Certificates linked to the Shares of the Hindustan Unilever Ltd (the Certificates)

USU1744J1614

Final Terms

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series PC2015-143 - Issue of USD 4,000,000 APAC Participation Certificates that are India Participation Certificates linked to the Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd. (the Certificates) 19 February 2020

USU1745M5932

Final Terms

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series PC2014-144 - Issue of 471,000 APAC Participation Certificates that are India Participation Certificates linked to the shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

USU1744J2786

Final Terms

CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS HOLDINGS INC.

Series PC2014-214 - Issue of 4630000 APAC Participation Certificates that are India Participation Certificates linked to the Shares of Oberoi Realty Ltd (the Certificates) due 19 February 2020

USU1744K2593

Final Terms

