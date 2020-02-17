Log in
London Stock Exchange : Euronext Dublin Market Notice

02/17/2020 | 02:09am EST
Regulatory Story
Euronext Dublin - IRSH
Euronext Dublin Market Notice
Released 07:00 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 9747C
Euronext Dublin
17 February 2020

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:

Admission Notice


AKELIUS RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY AB (PUBL)



LOCATION:

Dublin



DATE:

17th February 2020

MARKET:

Euronext Dublin

ADMISSION NOTICE

Euronext Dublin approves the admission of the undermentioned securities to listing on the Official List and trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin.

AKELIUS RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY AB (PUBL)

Issue of EUR500,000,000 Subordinated Fixed to Reset Rate Capital Securities due 2081 XS2110077299

Debt Security

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin.

The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided 'as is' based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.

The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris and Euronext UK Markets, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris and London markets, as relevant.

Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at https://www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2019 Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
Euronext Dublin Market Notice - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 07:06:09 UTC
