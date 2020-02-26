Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Euronext Dublin Market Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 06:28am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Euronext Dublin - IRSH
Euronext Dublin Market Notice
Released 11:23 26-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2092E
Euronext Dublin
26 February 2020

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:

Admission Notice


BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.



LOCATION:

Dublin



DATE:

26th February 2020

MARKET:

Euronext Dublin

ADMISSION NOTICE

Euronext Dublin approves the admission of the undermentioned securities to listing on the Official List and trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin.

BANCO SANTANDER, S.A.

Series 3,560 - Issue of USD 10,000,000 Euro Commercial Paper Notes due March 26, 2020 Discount Note XS2127519101

Final Terms

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin.

The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided 'as is' based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.

The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris and Euronext UK Markets, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris and London markets, as relevant.

Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at https://www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2019 Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEFLFFLFIIRFII
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Euronext Dublin Market Notice - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 11:25:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:40aWYNDHAM DESTINATIONS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:40aHELLA GMBH & CO. KGAA : Capital Markets Day 2020: HELLA intends to continue to grow faster than the market
EQ
06:40aSEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:40aROYAL MAIL : largest union to ballot members for strike
RE
06:39aNAVAMEDIC ASA : Registration of share capital increase
AQ
06:37aCOLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST : Current report filing
PU
06:37aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Intimation regarding payment of interest
PU
06:37aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Allergan plc 38.5b
PU
06:37aCHAARAT GOLD : reinforces management team
PU
06:37aBLACKROCK ENERGY&RESOURCES INCM TRST : Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
2U.S. crude drops below $50 as Washington warns of a global pandemic
3DANONE : DANONE : 2019 Profit Fell; Issues 2020 Guidance
4MASTERCARD : Mastercard Names Its Next Chief -- WSJ
5THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : Metro Bank cuts back growth plans after plunge into the red

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group