Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Euronext Dublin Market Notice - Replacement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 12:43pm EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Euronext Dublin - IRSH
Euronext Dublin Market Notice - Replacement
Released 17:06 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 4104E
Euronext Dublin
27 February 2020

The following replaces the 'Euronext Dublin Market Notice' announcement released on the 27th February 2020 at 15:39, RNS number 3978E, as the nominal amount was incorrect. The full amended text appears below.

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:

Admission Notice


INVESCO PHYSICAL MARKETS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY



LOCATION:

Dublin



DATE:

27th February 2020

MARKET:

Euronext Dublin

ADMISSION NOTICE

Euronext Dublin approves the admission of the undermentioned securities to listing on the Official List and trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin.

INVESCO PHYSICAL MARKETS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

Series 3 - Issue of 5,500 Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100 IE00B40QP990

Increase

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin.

The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided 'as is' based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.

The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris and Euronext UK Markets, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris and London markets, as relevant.

Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at https://www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2019 Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEPPUPUPUPUGMM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Euronext Dublin Market Notice - Replacement - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 17:08:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:07pTRILINC GLOBAL IMPACT FUND : Makes Impact Investments in Latin America and Africa
BU
01:05pMicrosoft shares slip after warning of coronavirus hit to supply chain
RE
01:05pINIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE : METRO Houston, Texas intends to award an order of well over USD 30 million to init
EQ
01:05pinvitation Annual Results 2019 Media Conference
TE
01:04pThanks To Captain Morgan, 'Morgans' Can Score Free Tickets To Los Angeles Football Club's Match This Weekend
PR
01:03pPETROLIA : Preliminary - non-audited 2019
AQ
01:03pMIDDLESEX WATER CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:02pDIANA SHIPPING : Diana Shipping Inc. Announces the Sale of a Capesize Dry Bulk Vessel, the m/v Norfolk
AQ
01:02pISIGN MEDIA : Receives Additional 300 Unit Release from Hi-Tek Media's Original Purchase Order for 1,000 Units for the Omni Veil Network
AQ
01:01pEIMSKIP : Results for the year 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines, hotels extend rebooking options as coronavirus spreads
2Coronavirus fear grips stocks, oil; Treasury yields at record low
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
4BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : 1st Half Pretax Profit, Revenue Grew
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Agrees to New Review of Monsanto Purchase

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group