London Stock Exchange : Euronext Dublin Market Notice - Replacement

The following replaces the 'Euronext Dublin Market Notice' announcement released on the 27th February 2020 at 15:39, RNS number 3978E, as the nominal amount was incorrect. The full amended text appears below.

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE: Admission Notice

INVESCO PHYSICAL MARKETS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY



LOCATION: Dublin



DATE: 27th February 2020 MARKET: Euronext Dublin

ADMISSION NOTICE

Euronext Dublin approves the admission of the undermentioned securities to listing on the Official List and trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin.

INVESCO PHYSICAL MARKETS PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

Series 3 - Issue of 5,500 Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100 IE00B40QP990

Increase

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin.

The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided 'as is' based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.

The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris and Euronext UK Markets, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris and London markets, as relevant.

Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at https://www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2019 Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved