Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Euronext Dublin Market Noticea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 07:32am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Euronext Dublin - IRSH
Euronext Dublin Market Noticea
Released 12:28 13-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 9460C
Euronext Dublin
13 February 2020

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:

Admission Notice


BBVA GLOBAL MARKETS B.V.



LOCATION:

Dublin



DATE:

13th February 2020

MARKET:

Euronext Dublin

ADMISSION NOTICE

Euronext Dublin approves the admission of the undermentioned securities to listing on the Official List and trading on the regulated market of Euronext Dublin.

BBVA GLOBAL MARKETS B.V.

Series 2093 - Issue of USD 1,200,000 Index Linked Notes due 2025 XS2117761291

Final Terms

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin.

The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided 'as is' based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.

The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris and Euronext UK Markets, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris and London markets, as relevant.

Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at https://www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2019 Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISELXLFFBLLLBBD
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Euronext Dublin Market Noticea - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 12:31:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:58aWEX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:57aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Clarification Relating To Announcement Dated 11 February 2020
PU
07:57aALUMIL ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A : Announcement 1099/2020 (no English translation available)
PU
07:57aSAFEHOLD INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
07:56aMEDTRONIC : to Acquire Digital Surgery for Undisclosed Amount
DJ
07:56aLendio to Host Inaugural Women in Business Empowerment Workshop in NYC
GL
07:56aRYDER SYSTEM : Reports Record Revenue of $8.9 Billion in 2019, Up 6.1%; Earnings Include Previously Announced Residual Value Change Impact
BU
07:55aAMPS : Expands Leadership Team With Industry Experts In Healthcare Cost Containment
PR
07:54aMATERION CORPORATION : Reports Full-year and Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides 2020 Earnings Guidance
BU
07:53aWASTE MANAGEMENT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NESTLÉ S.A. : Nestle 2019 Profit, Sales Rose
2CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
3GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q4 2019 results - Positive operational development drives strong earnings
4SOFTBANK CORP : SoftBank profit wiped out by Vision Fund losses, second fund scaled back
5AIRBUS SE : Airbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group