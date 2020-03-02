Log in
London Stock Exchange : Euronext Dublin Market Suspension Notice

03/02/2020 | 02:03am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Euronext Dublin - IRSH
Euronext Dublin Market Suspension Notice
Released 07:00 02-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 5189E
Euronext Dublin
02 March 2020

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:

Suspension Notice


Datalex Plc



LOCATION:

Dublin



DATE:

2nd March 2020

MARKET:

Euronext Dublin

Listing and trading of the under-mentioned securities of Datalex Plc have been temporarily suspended, as detailed below.

Date and time of the communication

2020-03-02T07:00:00Z

Action type

Suspension of trading and listing

Reasons for the action

Non publication of annual financial report as required by Regulation 4(2) of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007

Effective from

2020-03-02T07:00:00Z

Effective to

2020-03-12T07:00:00Z

Ongoing

False

Trading venue(s)

XMSM

Issuer name

Datalex Plc

Issuer Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)

635400WYGQN85OAHNT58

Instrument identifier (ISIN)

IE0000527006

Instrument full name

Ordinary Shares

Sufficiently related derivatives


Other related instruments


Comments


This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.

The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided 'as is' based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.

The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris and Euronext UK Markets, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris and London markets, as relevant.

Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at https://www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2019 Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEFVLFLBLLXBBK
Euronext Dublin Market Suspension Notice - RNS

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 02 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2020 07:02:05 UTC
