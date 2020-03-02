London Stock Exchange : Euronext Dublin Market Suspension Notice

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE: Suspension Notice

Datalex Plc



LOCATION: Dublin



DATE: 2nd March 2020 MARKET: Euronext Dublin

Listing and trading of the under-mentioned securities of Datalex Plc have been temporarily suspended, as detailed below.

Date and time of the communication 2020-03-02T07:00:00Z Action type Suspension of trading and listing Reasons for the action Non publication of annual financial report as required by Regulation 4(2) of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 Effective from 2020-03-02T07:00:00Z Effective to 2020-03-12T07:00:00Z Ongoing False Trading venue(s) XMSM Issuer name Datalex Plc Issuer Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) 635400WYGQN85OAHNT58 Instrument identifier (ISIN) IE0000527006 Instrument full name Ordinary Shares Sufficiently related derivatives

Other related instruments

Comments



This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.

The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided 'as is' based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.

The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris and Euronext UK Markets, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris and London markets, as relevant.

Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at https://www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2019 Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved