Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Euronext Growth Dublin Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 04:05am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Euronext Dublin - IRSH
Euronext Growth Dublin Notice
Released 08:00 12-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 6642F
Euronext Dublin
12 March 2020

CORPORATE EVENT NOTICE:

Admission Notice

OPEN ORPHAN PLC

LOCATION:

Dublin

DATE:

12th March 2020

MARKET:

Euronext Growth Dublin

ADMISSION NOTICE

Euronext Dublin approves the admission of the undermentioned securities to trading on Euronext Growth Dublin.

OPEN ORPHAN PLC

15,600,932 Ordinary SharesGBP 0.001

GB00B9275X97

Equity

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of

Euronext Dublin.

The present notice and the contents thereof are only provided for information purposes in order to facilitate the fair, orderly and efficient functioning of the market and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. The contents of this notice are provided 'as is' based on information provided to the market operator without representation or warranty of any kind. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this notice shall form the basis of any contract. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator.

The Euronext Markets comprise the markets operated by Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Brussels, Euronext Dublin, Euronext Lisbon, Euronext Paris and Euronext UK Markets, referred to respectively as the Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris and London markets, as relevant.

Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at https://www.euronext.com/terms-use.

© 2019 Euronext N.V. - All rights reserved


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEFLFLRVSIILII
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Euronext Growth Dublin Notice - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 08:03:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:24aDEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 12.03.2020 DWS Investment GmbH, , Germany
PU
04:24aNASDAQ : Anmodning om suspension - Kapitalforeningen SDG Invest
PU
04:22aOMV : to Acquire Additional 39% in Borealis for $4.68 Billion
DJ
04:21aCINEWORLD : could breach debt terms in worst case virus scenario
RE
04:21aHUSQVARNA : launches the next phase of Sustainovate with a strong focus on Carbon, Circular and People
AQ
04:21aHONG KONG FLAT HUNTERS CITE SARS LESSON : buy the outbreak dip
RE
04:21aGK Manufacturing Signs Lease on 16,000 Square Foot CBD Mass Production Manufacturing & Co-packing Facility
GL
04:19aMOTA ENGIL SGPS S A : Engil informs about the Earnings Release regarding FY2019
PU
04:19aINTU PROPERTIES : annual results 2019
PU
04:19aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Reorganizes Domestic Sales Affiliates to Offer Customer First Services by Reinforcing the Business Infrastructure of the Entire Mitsubishi Motors Group
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Books 46 Cancellations, Acts to Preserve Cash--2nd Update
2LENZING AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : LENZING : posts 22% drop in 2019 profit, expects further fall
3GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : GENSIGHT BIOLOGICS : Reports Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Provides an Outlook on ..
4INTU PROPERTIES PLC : INTU PROPERTIES : Results for the year ended 31 December 2019
5NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group