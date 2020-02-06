Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : European business sets priorities for the future EU-UK relationship

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 07:33am EST

Today, BusinessEurope published its position paper on the future EU-UK relations. European business wants to maintain strong economic ties and keep a close economic relationship while preserving the integrity of the Single Market.

BusinessEurope Director General Markus J. Beyrer said: 'EU-UK trade must remain tariff and quota free and non-tariff barriers must be minimised. We also need ambitious provisions covering among others trade in services, investment, data flows and government procurement. Divergence in rules should be avoided to maintain barrier-free trade. Continuous regulatory cooperation and mutual recognition will be crucial to mitigate disruption also in the long term.'

He added: 'European business is ready to play an active role during the negotiations. We expect a high level of ambition on both sides but there is limited time to achieve a comprehensive EU-UK trade agreement. Therefore, the transition period needs to be used efficiently in order to finalise, ratify and implement the agreement in time. But if it becomes evident that the time available does not suffice, both sides should be open to finding pragmatic solutions that prevent cliff edge by the end of 2020.'

Read our position paper on the EU-UK future relationship

Disclaimer

BUSINESSEUROPE - The Confederation of European Business published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 12:32:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:55aPOWER REIT : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:54aMACERICH : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:54aScholar Rock Presents Data for SRK-015 at the SMA Europe 2nd International Scientific Congress
GL
07:53aDRAX : 6 February 2020 - Drax CEO Will Gardiner responds to Norwegian Oil Fund decision
PU
07:53aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FCA UAW-Represented Employees to Receive 2019 Profit Sharing Payments
PU
07:53aFCA : 2019 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Results
PU
07:53aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Issue of WisomTree Hedged Commodity Secs Limited
PU
07:53aOHB : MT Mechatronics Big Lift for Radio Telescope
PU
07:53aCHINA FINANCIAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENTS : Change of principal place of business in hong kong
PU
07:53aSÍMINN : Síminn hf. - Nominations for the Board of Síminn hf.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal reports fourth quarter 2019 and full year 2019 results
2ROYAL MAIL PLC : ROYAL MAIL : shares slump to record low on UK loss warning
3OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION : OJI : Announcement Regarding the First Product Adoption of Cellulose Nano-Fiber She..
4DAX : Deutsche Bank shares soar after new shareholder steps in
5EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Q4 Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group