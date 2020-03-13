Log in
London Stock Exchange : Extreme Volatility in Bitcoin and Digital Asset Markets

03/13/2020 | 07:28am EDT
Regulatory Story
Extreme Volatility in Bitcoin and Digital Asset Markets
Released 11:25 13-Mar-2020

Extreme Volatility in Bitcoin and Digital Asset Markets

13 March 2020

KR1 plc
('KR1' or the 'Company')

Extreme Volatility in Bitcoin and Digital Asset Markets

Yesterday, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies saw extremely volatile markets, with Bitcoin seeing its second worst day of returns in Bitcoin's entire trading history, with a percentage daily drop that has not been seen since 2013.

While previous extreme volatility events featured a fairly strong fundamental basis of reasoning around the price discovery on those respective days, i.e. the MtGox Exchange hack and Bitcoin theft in 2013 or the rejection of the first major Bitcoin ETF proposal by the SEC in early 2017, yesterday's market volatility does not suggest any strong fundamental reason around the extreme move but points towards nothing but market mechanisms. A sell-off triggered an avalanche of liquidations on exchanges like BitMEX, Bitfinex and Derbit, which allow for leveraged trading and complex derivatives around the Bitcoin price and other cryptocurrencies. This led to a recursive breaking down of liquidity on other prominent exchanges in the cryptocurrency ecosystem that was amplified by transaction congestion on a number of blockchains, due to the limited scaling capacities, meaning market participants were not able to deposit reserve funds in time.

KR1's long-term investment approach remains unchanged and we are seeing many truly disruptive and innovative projects in the Ethereum, Cosmos and Polkadot ecosystems with funding rounds finalizing soon.

KR1 has been monitoring the situation closely since yesterday morning, and the Company wants to assure shareholders that none of KR1's assets were liquidated or threatened by the extreme volatility. However, as expected, the portfolio experienced a price shock of the underlying assets throughout the night that slightly recovered by this morning.

KR1 is also pleased that the Companies' staking strategy has been performing very well and most staking proceeds were realized in recent weeks, before the price drop. KR1 will update on the Company's staking activities shortly, after the first full-year from launch of the Cosmos Network, detailing 12 full months of staking activity.

George McDonaugh, Managing Director & Co-Founder of KR1 commented:

'Bitcoin saw an extreme roller-coaster ride yesterday, starting around $7,800 USD down to just under $4,000 USD in a very short space of time. With a rebound of sorts back to $5,600 USD overnight, repercussions of this move could mean further volatility in the short term. Fundamentally, however, our long-term outlook remains strong, and when confidence eventually returns after this Black Swan event has stabilised, we expect crypto markets to maintain their overall upwards trajectory as demonstrated over the last few years. A fascinating result of yesterday's volatility can be observed in Ethereum's Decentralised Finance (DeFi) ecosystem, which has just gone through its strongest stress test to date and generally performed as intended. While I expect there to be a range of post-mortem analyses, the experimental world of DeFi will continue to thrive.'

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC
George McDonaugh +44 (0)16 2467 6716
Simon Nicol simon@KR1.io

Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl +44 (0)20 7469 0930
Allie Feuerlein

Nominis Advisory Ltd (PR Adviser)
Angus Campbell pr@KR1.io


About KR1 plc

KR1 is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open-source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London (KR1:NEX), KR1 has built a notable reputation for generating significant returns by investing in many key projects that are designed to power the decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io


Extreme Volatility in Bitcoin and Digital Asset Markets - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 11:27:02 UTC
