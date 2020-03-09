Log in
London Stock Exchange : FCA begins review on data in wholesale markets

03/09/2020 | 03:08am EDT
Regulatory Story
-
FCA begins review on data in wholesale markets
Released 07:00 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 4047F
Financial Conduct Authority
09 March 2020

FCA begins review on data in wholesale markets

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has today begun a review into the use and value of data and advanced analytics in wholesale financial markets, both now and in the future.

The FCA is using its Call for Input (CFI) to better understand how data and advanced analytics are being accessed and used, the value offered to market participants and whether they are competitively sold and priced. The FCA will use its CFI to determine whether it needs to do further work to address any harm that it identifies.

Christopher Woolard, Executive Director of Strategy and Competition at the FCA, said:

'Wholesale financial markets play a vital role in our economy, and it is important that they work well. There is rapid and wide-ranging innovation in data in wholesale markets as firms become better able to gather and analyse data. More efficient, comprehensive and timely data for wholesale market participants have the potential to generate significant benefits. But these changes may also create new risks that may require us to act. We are launching this review to better understand any risks and assess whether FCA action is needed.'

The CFI considers the use and supply of market data, with a particular focus on trading data and benchmarks. Trading data and benchmarks play a vital role in wholesale financial markets. They are used to trade, make investment decisions, to evaluate positions and to meet regulatory obligations. Trading venues and market data vendors also use them to provide other services, such as consolidated data feeds. The FCA want to know whether users have concerns with the way trading data, benchmarks and vendor services are priced and sold.

The CFI also invites comments about access and the changing use of data and analytical techniques across all wholesale financial markets. The FCA wants to further understand how innovations in data are generated and used, the value offered to market participants and whether data are being competitively sold and priced. This will help to assess what the implications are for competition and market integrity in wholesale financial markets now and in the future

The scope of the review includes both FCA-regulated and connected, non-regulated activities and firms. This will allow the FCA to examine how these non-regulated firms and activities may affect competition in markets that the FCA regulates.

The CFI is open for feedback until 1 May 2020. A Feedback Statement will be published in Autumn 2020, which will set out the findings and any next steps.

Notes to editor

· Read our Call for Input on Accessing and using wholesale data


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
IRSSSISMUESSEID
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



FCA begins review on data in wholesale markets - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 07:07:09 UTC
