London Stock Exchange : FIRST DAY OF DEALINGS

27 February 2020

Inspecs Group plc

(the 'Company' or 'Inspecs')

ADMISSION TO TRADING ON AIM

AND

FIRST DAY OF DEALINGS

Inspecs (AIM: SPEC), a designer, manufacturer and distributor of eyewear frames to global retail chains, is pleased to announce the admission of its entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital to trading on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange ('AIM'). Admission will occur at 8.00 a.m. today, under the ticker 'SPEC' and the ISIN: GB00BK6JPP03.

The Company has successfully raised £23.5 million (before expenses) by way of a placing of 12,051,282 new Ordinary Shares with institutional and other investors at a price of 195 pence per Ordinary Share (the 'Placing Price'). In addition, 36,171,506 existing Ordinary Shares have been placed on behalf of Selling Shareholders at the Placing Price, raising gross proceeds of £70.5 million. The Company's market capitalisation on Admission is £138.0 million. Peel Hunt is acting as Sole Bookrunner, Broker and Nominated Adviser.

The Company's AIM admission document is available to view on the Company's website: www.inspecs.com/investors. Terms capitalised in this announcement but not defined herein shall have the meaning given to them in the admission document.

Robin Totterman, CEO of Inspecs said:

'Our admission to AIM represents a landmark moment for Inspecs. It will enable the business to grow and develop, both organically and through accretive acquisitions, as we build our market share in the globally expanding eyewear market.

'I would like to thank all of our people, who have been instrumental in building such a successful business and welcome our new shareholders to the register.'

About Inspecs Group plc

Inspecs is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of eyewear frames. The Group produces a broad range of frames, covering optical, sunglasses and safety, which are either 'Branded' (either under licence or under the Group's own proprietary brands), or 'OEM' (including private label on behalf of retail customers and un-branded). As one of only a few companies that can offer this one-stop-shop solution to global retail chains, the Directors believe Inspecs is well positioned to continue to take market share in the globally expanding eyewear market.

Inspecs customers include global optical and non-optical retailers, global distributors and independent opticians, with its distribution network covering over 80 countries and reaching approximately 30,000 points of sale. In FY18, the Group generated 22.8 per cent. of its revenue in the UK and 77.2 per cent. internationally.

Today Inspecs has operations across the globe: with offices in the UK, Portugal, Scandinavia, the US and China (Hong Kong, Macau and Shenzhen), and manufacturing facilities in Vietnam, China, London and more recently, Italy.

The Group's growth strategy going forward is to: (i) continue to grow organically; (ii) undertake further acquisitions (and drive value through leveraging the Group's internal capabilities); and (iii) extend the Group's manufacturing capacity.

