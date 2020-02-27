Log in
News : Companies

News : Companies
London Stock Exchange : Financing Agreement

02/27/2020 | 09:52am EST
Regulatory Story
El Corte Ingles S.A. - IRSH
Financing Agreement
Released 11:06 27-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 3604E
El Corte Ingles S.A.
27 February 2020

Maadrid, 26 February 2020

SIGNIFICANT EVENT

Madrid, 26 February 2020: El Corte Inglés has entered into a financing agreement for 2,000 million euros. This financing replaces the previous agreement signed in January 2018 for a maximum aggregate amount of 3,650 million euros, which has an outstanding balance of 2,050 million euros.

The new agreement has an initial maturity of five years with possibility of two additional one-year extensions, and comprises a loan of 900 million euros and a credit facility of up to 1,100 million euros. The agreement was subscribed by 24 Spanish and international financial institutions.

The new agreement provides El Corte Inglés with stable long-term funding at a lower cost and without requiring guarantees or collateral. The agreement includes the possibility of transferring up to 2,500 million euros of real estate assets to the new Real Estate division without triggering early repayment of the debt.

The date of payment of the new financing agreement is 28 February 2020.

This announcement has been issued through the Companies Announcement Service of Euronext Dublin.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Financing Agreement - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
