London Stock Exchange : Financing Agreement

Maadrid, 26 February 2020

SIGNIFICANT EVENT

Madrid, 26 February 2020: El Corte Inglés has entered into a financing agreement for 2,000 million euros. This financing replaces the previous agreement signed in January 2018 for a maximum aggregate amount of 3,650 million euros, which has an outstanding balance of 2,050 million euros.

The new agreement has an initial maturity of five years with possibility of two additional one-year extensions, and comprises a loan of 900 million euros and a credit facility of up to 1,100 million euros. The agreement was subscribed by 24 Spanish and international financial institutions.

The new agreement provides El Corte Inglés with stable long-term funding at a lower cost and without requiring guarantees or collateral. The agreement includes the possibility of transferring up to 2,500 million euros of real estate assets to the new Real Estate division without triggering early repayment of the debt.

The date of payment of the new financing agreement is 28 February 2020.

