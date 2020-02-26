London Stock Exchange : Form 38.5 (a) - AbbVie

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997,
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITH RECOGNISED
INTERMEDIARY STATUS AND DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
1.
KEY INFORMATION
Name of exempt principal trader:
Merrill Lynch International
Company dealt in
AbbVie Inc
Class of relevant security to which the
dealings being disclosed relate(Note 1)
Common - US00287Y1091
Date of dealing
25/02/2020
2.
DEALINGS (Note 2)
(a)
Purchases and sales
Total number of relevant securities acquired
Highest price paid (Note 3)
Lowest price paid (Note 3)
13,171
89.18 USD
89.18 USD
Total number of securities disposed
Highest price received (Note 3)
Lowest price received (Note 3)
N/A
N/A
N/A
(b)
Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD
Nature of transaction
(Note 4)
Number of relevant securities (Note 5)
Price per unit
(Note 3)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(c)
Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i)
Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name, e.g. call option
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
Number of securities to which the option relates(Note 5)
Exercise price
Type, e.g. American, European etc
Expiry date
Option money paid/ received per unit(Note 3)
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(ii)
Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per
unit(Note 3)
N/A
N/A
N/A
3.
OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
Borrow of 235 shares
Rehypothecation of 97 shares
Loan of 97 shares
Loan of 138 shares
Loan of 97 shares
Date of disclosure
26/02/2020
Contact name
Tolu Tade
Telephone number
+44207 996 3410
Name of offeree/offerer with which connected
AbbVie Inc
Nature of connection(Note 6)
Advisor to - AbbVie Inc
