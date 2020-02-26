Log in
London Stock Exchange : Form 38.5 (a) - AbbVie

02/26/2020 | 06:28am EST
Regulatory Story
Bank of America Merrill Lynch - IRSH
Form 38.5 (a) - AbbVie
Released 11:20 26-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 2086E
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
26 February 2020

FORM 38.5(a)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997,
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITH RECOGNISED
INTERMEDIARY STATUS AND DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1.

KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader:

Merrill Lynch International

Company dealt in

AbbVie Inc

Class of relevant security to which the
dealings being disclosed relate(Note 1)

Common - US00287Y1091

Date of dealing

25/02/2020

2.

DEALINGS (Note 2)

(a)

Purchases and sales

Total number of relevant securities acquired

Highest price paid (Note 3)

Lowest price paid (Note 3)

13,171

89.18 USD

89.18 USD

Total number of securities disposed

Highest price received (Note 3)

Lowest price received (Note 3)

N/A

N/A

N/A

(b)

Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,
e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction
(Note 4)

Number of relevant securities
(Note 5)

Price per unit
(Note 3)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(c)

Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i)

Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name, e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates(Note 5)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit(Note 3)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii)

Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per
unit (Note 3)

N/A

N/A

N/A

3.

OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person
disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant
securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights
or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative
referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Borrow of 235 shares


Rehypothecation of 97 shares


Loan of 97 shares


Loan of 138 shares


Loan of 97 shares


Date of disclosure

26/02/2020

Contact name

Tolu Tade

Telephone number

+44207 996 3410

Name of offeree/offerer with
which connected

AbbVie Inc

Nature of connection(Note 6)

Advisor to - AbbVie Inc


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEUNAARRWUUUAR
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Form 38.5 (a) - AbbVie - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 11:25:12 UTC
