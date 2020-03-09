Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Form 38.5 (a) - AbbVie Inc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 07:33am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Bank of America Merrill Lynch - IRSH
Form 38.5 (a) - AbbVie Inc
Released 11:26 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 4494F
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
09 March 2020

FORM 38.5(a)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997,
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITH RECOGNISED
INTERMEDIARY STATUS AND DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1.

KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader:

Merrill Lynch International

Company dealt in

AbbVie Inc

Class of relevant security to which the
dealings being disclosed relate(Note 1)

Common - US00287Y1091

Date of dealing

06/03/2020

2.

DEALINGS (Note 2)

(a)

Purchases and sales

Total number of relevant securities acquired

Highest price paid (Note 3)

Lowest price paid (Note 3)

5,927

88.82 USD

88.82 USD

Total number of securities disposed

Highest price received (Note 3)

Lowest price received (Note 3)

4,186

88.818 USD

88.818 USD

(b)

Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,
e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction
(Note 4)

Number of relevant securities
(Note 5)

Price per unit
(Note 3)

Swaps

Reducing a Short Position

116

88.82 USD

Swaps

Increasing a Short Position

932

90.61 USD

(c)

Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i)

Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name, e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates(Note 5)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit(Note 3)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii)

Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per
unit (Note 3)

N/A

N/A

N/A

3.

OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person
disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant
securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights
or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative
referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

Borrow of 601 shares


Rehypothecation of 715 shares


Loan of 703 shares


Loan of 715 shares


Date of disclosure

09/03/2020

Contact name

Tolu Tade

Telephone number

+44207 996 3410

Name of offeree/offerer with
which connected

AbbVie Inc

Nature of connection(Note 6)

Advisor to - AbbVie Inc


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEFKLFBBXLLBBZ
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Form 38.5 (a) - AbbVie Inc - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 11:32:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:56aParticipants Unable to Hack Unisys Stealth® Solution During Contest Held at RSA 2020 Conference
PR
07:56aCEL SCI : Initiates Development of Immunotherapy to Treat COVID-19 Coronavirus Infection
BU
07:53aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : NatWest offers loan repayment holidays to coronavirus-hit businesses
RE
07:53aPOWERLONG COMMERICAL MANAGEMENT : 2019 annual results announcement
PU
07:53aBLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:53aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
07:53aHFW Continues Growth With Promotions Across International Network And Industry Groups
PU
07:53aCOMMERZBANK : Post-stabilisation ESM 0.01% ? 2bn 2030
PU
07:53aAon to buy Willis for nearly $30 billion in insurance mega-deal
RE
07:52aCOLOPLAST A/S : - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 10
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices plunge by a third after Saudi Arabia launches output war
2Coronavirus shock and oil price fall pummel world stocks
3Coronavirus shock and oil price fall pummel world stocks
4Coronavirus shock and oil price fall pummel world stocks
5DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures sink by 5% down limit after crude rout

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group