News : Companies

London Stock Exchange : Form 38.5(a) - Willis Towers Watson PLC

03/17/2020 | 07:30am EDT
Regulatory Story
GoldmanSachs International - IRSH
Form 38.5(a) - Willis Towers Watson PLC
Released 11:21 17-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 4490G
GoldmanSachs International
17 March 2020
FORM 38.5(a) IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(a) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS AND DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY 1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader

(GS) GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL

Company dealt in

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note1)

USD 0.000304635 ordinary shares

Date of dealing

16 March 2020

2. DEALINGS (Note 2)

(a) Purchases and sales

Total number of relevant securities acquired

Highest price paid (Note 3)

Lowest price paid (Note 3)

28,202

168.9370 USD

168.9370 USD

Total number of relevant securities disposed

Highest price received (Note 3)

Lowest price received (Note 3)

28,202

174.2100 USD

164.0100 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction (Note 4)

Number of relevant securities (Note 5)

Price per unit (Note 3)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 5)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 3)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 3)

4. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

NONE

Date of disclosure

17 March 2020

Contact name

Kashif Rafiq and Papa Lette

Telephone number

+44(20) 7051 0547 / +44(20) 7774 7442

Name of offeree/offeror with which connected

WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC

Nature of connection (Note 6)

Advisor to Offeree


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEGPURGWUPUGGM
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Form 38.5(a) - Willis Towers Watson PLC - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 11:29:03 UTC
