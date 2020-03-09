Log in
London Stock Exchange : Form 38.5 (b) - Allergan PLC

03/09/2020 | 07:33am EDT
Regulatory Story
Bank of America Merrill Lynch - IRSH
Form 38.5 (b) - Allergan PLC
Released 11:29 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 4503F
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
09 March 2020

FORM 38.5(b)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997,
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITHOUT
RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS, OR WITH RECOGNIZED INTERMEDIARY
STATUS BUT NOT DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1.

KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader

BofA Securities, Inc.

Company dealt in

Allergan PLC

Class of relevant security to which the
dealings being disclosed relate(Note 1)

Common - IE00BY9D5467

Date of dealing

06/03/2020

2.

INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a)

Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security
dealt in (Note 2)

Class of relevant security: Common

IE00BY9D5467


Long

Short

Number

%

Number

%

(1)

Relevant securities

2,081,207

0.632%

1,365,601

0.415 %

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

1,497,859

0.455%

1,993,664

0.606%

(3)

Options and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0%

0

0%

Total

3,579,066

1.087%

3,359,265

1.021%

(b)

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the
class dealt in (Note 2)

Class of relevant security:



Long

Short

Number

%

Number

%

(1)

Relevant securities

0

0%

0

0%

(2)

Derivatives (other than options):

0

0%

0

0%

(3)

Options and agreements to purchase/sell:

0

0%

0

0%

Total

0

0%

0

0%

3.

DEALINGS (Note 3)

(a)

Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit(Note 4)

Purchase

792

189.27 USD

Purchase

116

189.495 USD

Purchase

200

189.505 USD

Purchase

100

189.51 USD

Purchase

347

189.53 USD

Purchase

615

189.55 USD

Purchase

301

189.56 USD

Purchase

229

189.57 USD

Purchase

308

189.58 USD

Purchase

116

189.59 USD

Purchase

272

189.6 USD

Purchase

231

189.61 USD

Purchase

1,007

189.62 USD

Purchase

1,491

189.63 USD

Purchase

863

189.64 USD

Purchase

867

189.65 USD

Purchase

532

189.66 USD

Purchase

547

189.67 USD

Purchase

984

189.68 USD

Purchase

800

189.69 USD

Purchase

15

189.699 USD

Purchase

1,556

189.7 USD

Purchase

662

189.71 USD

Purchase

340

189.72 USD

Purchase

200

189.725 USD

Purchase

331

189.73 USD

Purchase

216

189.74 USD

Purchase

1,509

189.75 USD

Purchase

2,707

189.76 USD

Purchase

746

189.78 USD

Purchase

233

189.79 USD

Purchase

216

189.81 USD

Purchase

411

189.82 USD

Purchase

331

189.84 USD

Purchase

300

189.85 USD

Purchase

1

189.87 USD

Purchase

115

189.9 USD

Purchase

40

189.98 USD

Purchase

276

190.02 USD

Purchase

200

190.07 USD

Purchase

298

190.079 USD

Purchase

2

190.08 USD

Purchase

124

190.09 USD

Purchase

15

190.14 USD

Purchase

100

190.15 USD

Purchase

396

190.16 USD

Purchase

100

190.18 USD

Purchase

100

190.27 USD

Purchase

20

190.28 USD

Purchase

100

190.69 USD

Purchase

16

190.8 USD

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit(Note 4)

Sale

55,395

190.807 USD

Sale

8,961

191.236 USD

Sale

1

191.43 USD

Sale

673

191.47 USD

Sale

663

191.48 USD

Sale

200

191.49 USD

Sale

750

191.5 USD

Sale

826

191.51 USD

Sale

1,004

191.52 USD

Sale

992

191.53 USD

Sale

695

191.54 USD

Sale

212

191.55 USD

Sale

574

191.56 USD

Sale

615

191.57 USD

Sale

779

191.58 USD

Sale

354

191.59 USD

Sale

755

191.6 USD

Sale

611

191.61 USD

Sale

196

191.62 USD

Sale

100

191.63 USD

Sale

10,000

189.655 USD

Sale

10,000

190.046 USD

(b)

Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,
e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction
(Note 5)

Number of relevant securities
(Note 6)

Price per unit
(Note 4)

Swaps

Opening a Long Position

909

191.16 USD

Swaps

Opening a Long Position

1,494

191.16 USD

Swaps

Opening a Long Position

1,892

191.16 USD

Swaps

Reducing a Short Position

55,395

190.805 USD

Swaps

Reducing a Short Position

198

192.89 USD

Swaps

Reducing a Short Position

1,282

191.16 USD

Swaps

Reducing a Short Position

3,384

191.16 USD

(c)

Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i)

Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name, e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates(Note 7)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit(Note 4)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii)

Exercising

Product name,
e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per
unit (Note 4)

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d)

Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Nature or transaction
(Note 7)

Details

Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 4)




Borrow

Borrow of 10,900 shares

N/A

Collateral Delivery

Collateral Delivery of 10,900 shares

N/A

4.

OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person
disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant
securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights
or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative
referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

None

Is a Supplemental Form 38.5(b) attached? (Note 8)

No

Date of disclosure

09/03/2020

Contact name

Tolu Tade

Telephone number

+44207 996 3410

Name of offeree/offeror with which connected

AbbVie Inc

Nature of connection (Note 9)

Advisor to - AbbVie Inc


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEZZGGFMLNGGZM
