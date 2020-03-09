|
London Stock Exchange : Form 38.5 (b) - Allergan PLC
03/09/2020 | 07:33am EDT
|
Regulatory Story
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bank of America Merrill Lynch - IRSH
Form 38.5 (b) - Allergan PLC
Released 11:29 09-Mar-2020
|
RNS Number : 4503F
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
09 March 2020
FORM 38.5(b)
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997,
TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITHOUT
RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS, OR WITH RECOGNIZED INTERMEDIARY
STATUS BUT NOT DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
|
|
Name of exempt principal trader
|
BofA Securities, Inc.
|
|
Allergan PLC
|
|
Class of relevant security to which the
dealings being disclosed relate(Note 1)
|
Common - IE00BY9D5467
|
|
06/03/2020
|
2.
|
INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
|
(a)
|
Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security
dealt in (Note 2)
|
Class of relevant security: Common
|
IE00BY9D5467
|
|
Long
|
Short
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
|
|
2,081,207
|
0.632%
|
1,365,601
|
0.415 %
|
|
(2)
|
Derivatives (other than options):
|
1,497,859
|
0.455%
|
1,993,664
|
0.606%
|
|
(3)
|
Options and agreements to purchase/sell:
|
0
|
0%
|
0
|
0%
|
Total
|
3,579,066
|
1.087%
|
3,359,265
|
1.021%
|
(b)
|
Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the
class dealt in (Note 2)
|
Class of relevant security:
|
|
|
Long
|
Short
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
|
|
0
|
0%
|
0
|
0%
|
|
(2)
|
Derivatives (other than options):
|
0
|
0%
|
0
|
0%
|
|
(3)
|
Options and agreements to purchase/sell:
|
0
|
0%
|
0
|
0%
|
Total
|
0
|
0%
|
0
|
0%
|
Purchase/sale
|
Number of relevant securities
|
Price per unit(Note 4)
|
Purchase
|
792
|
189.27 USD
|
Purchase
|
116
|
189.495 USD
|
Purchase
|
200
|
189.505 USD
|
Purchase
|
100
|
189.51 USD
|
Purchase
|
347
|
189.53 USD
|
Purchase
|
615
|
189.55 USD
|
Purchase
|
301
|
189.56 USD
|
Purchase
|
229
|
189.57 USD
|
Purchase
|
308
|
189.58 USD
|
Purchase
|
116
|
189.59 USD
|
Purchase
|
272
|
189.6 USD
|
Purchase
|
231
|
189.61 USD
|
Purchase
|
1,007
|
189.62 USD
|
Purchase
|
1,491
|
189.63 USD
|
Purchase
|
863
|
189.64 USD
|
Purchase
|
867
|
189.65 USD
|
Purchase
|
532
|
189.66 USD
|
Purchase
|
547
|
189.67 USD
|
Purchase
|
984
|
189.68 USD
|
Purchase
|
800
|
189.69 USD
|
Purchase
|
15
|
189.699 USD
|
Purchase
|
1,556
|
189.7 USD
|
Purchase
|
662
|
189.71 USD
|
Purchase
|
340
|
189.72 USD
|
Purchase
|
200
|
189.725 USD
|
Purchase
|
331
|
189.73 USD
|
Purchase
|
216
|
189.74 USD
|
Purchase
|
1,509
|
189.75 USD
|
Purchase
|
2,707
|
189.76 USD
|
Purchase
|
746
|
189.78 USD
|
Purchase
|
233
|
189.79 USD
|
Purchase
|
216
|
189.81 USD
|
Purchase
|
411
|
189.82 USD
|
Purchase
|
331
|
189.84 USD
|
Purchase
|
300
|
189.85 USD
|
Purchase
|
1
|
189.87 USD
|
Purchase
|
115
|
189.9 USD
|
Purchase
|
40
|
189.98 USD
|
Purchase
|
276
|
190.02 USD
|
Purchase
|
200
|
190.07 USD
|
Purchase
|
298
|
190.079 USD
|
Purchase
|
2
|
190.08 USD
|
Purchase
|
124
|
190.09 USD
|
Purchase
|
15
|
190.14 USD
|
Purchase
|
100
|
190.15 USD
|
Purchase
|
396
|
190.16 USD
|
Purchase
|
100
|
190.18 USD
|
Purchase
|
100
|
190.27 USD
|
Purchase
|
20
|
190.28 USD
|
Purchase
|
100
|
190.69 USD
|
Purchase
|
16
|
190.8 USD
|
Purchase/sale
|
Number of relevant securities
|
Price per unit(Note 4)
|
Sale
|
55,395
|
190.807 USD
|
Sale
|
8,961
|
191.236 USD
|
Sale
|
1
|
191.43 USD
|
Sale
|
673
|
191.47 USD
|
Sale
|
663
|
191.48 USD
|
Sale
|
200
|
191.49 USD
|
Sale
|
750
|
191.5 USD
|
Sale
|
826
|
191.51 USD
|
Sale
|
1,004
|
191.52 USD
|
Sale
|
992
|
191.53 USD
|
Sale
|
695
|
191.54 USD
|
Sale
|
212
|
191.55 USD
|
Sale
|
574
|
191.56 USD
|
Sale
|
615
|
191.57 USD
|
Sale
|
779
|
191.58 USD
|
Sale
|
354
|
191.59 USD
|
Sale
|
755
|
191.6 USD
|
Sale
|
611
|
191.61 USD
|
Sale
|
196
|
191.62 USD
|
Sale
|
100
|
191.63 USD
|
Sale
|
10,000
|
189.655 USD
|
Sale
|
10,000
|
190.046 USD
|
(b)
|
Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|
Product name,
e.g. CFD
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 5)
|
Number of relevant securities
(Note 6)
|
Price per unit
(Note 4)
|
Swaps
|
Opening a Long Position
|
909
|
191.16 USD
|
Swaps
|
Opening a Long Position
|
1,494
|
191.16 USD
|
Swaps
|
Opening a Long Position
|
1,892
|
191.16 USD
|
Swaps
|
Reducing a Short Position
|
55,395
|
190.805 USD
|
Swaps
|
Reducing a Short Position
|
198
|
192.89 USD
|
Swaps
|
Reducing a Short Position
|
1,282
|
191.16 USD
|
Swaps
|
Reducing a Short Position
|
3,384
|
191.16 USD
|
(c)
|
Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
|
(i)
|
Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Product name, e.g. call option
|
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
|
Number of securities to which the option relates(Note 7)
|
Exercise price
|
Type, e.g. American, European etc
|
Expiry date
|
Option money paid/ received per unit(Note 4)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per
unit (Note 4)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
(d)
|
Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)
|
Nature or transaction
(Note 7)
|
Details
|
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 4)
|
|
|
|
Borrow
|
Borrow of 10,900 shares
|
N/A
|
Collateral Delivery
|
Collateral Delivery of 10,900 shares
|
N/A
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person
disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant
securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights
or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative
referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
|
None
|
Is a Supplemental Form 38.5(b) attached? (Note 8)
|
No
|
Date of disclosure
|
09/03/2020
|
Contact name
|
Tolu Tade
|
Telephone number
|
+44207 996 3410
|
Name of offeree/offeror with which connected
|
AbbVie Inc
|
Nature of connection (Note 9)
|
Advisor to - AbbVie Inc
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.
.
END
ISEZZGGFMLNGGZM
Form 38.5 (b) - Allergan PLC - RNS
|
|
LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 11:32:12 UTC
|
|