London Stock Exchange : Form 38.5b - Willis Towers Watson Plc
03/12/2020 | 08:22am EDT
Regulatory Story
Credit Suisse Capital LLC - IRSH
Form 38.5b - Willis Towers Watson Plc
Released 12:17 12-Mar-2020
RNS Number : 9407F
Credit Suisse Capital LLC
12 March 2020
FORM 38.5(b)
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS, OR WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS BUT NOT DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of exempt principal trader
|
Credit Suisse Capital LLC
Company dealt in
|
Willis Towers Watson Plc
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)
|
Ordinary
Date of dealing
|
11 March 2020
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 2)
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 2)
|
Long
Short
|
Number
|
(%)
|
Number
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
27,070 0.02
5,084 0.004
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
Total
27,070 0.02
5,084 0.004
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
|
Number
|
(%)
|
Number
|
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
5,084 0.004
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
Total
5,084 0.004
|
3. DEALINGS (Note 3)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit(USD)
S
2,492
188.25
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
e.g. CFD
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 5)
Number of relevant securities
(Note 6)
Price per unit
(Note 4) (USD)
Swap
Increasing a long
2,492
188.25
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)
Exercise price
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
Expiry date
Option money paid/received per unit (Note 4)
(ii) Exercising
Product name,
e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 4)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Nature of transaction
(Note 7)
Details
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 4)
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities
under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future
acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred
to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.Is a Supplemental Form 38.5(b) attached? (Note 8) NO
Date of disclosure
12-March-2020
Contact name
Anthony Allen / Paul MacDonald
Telephone number
0207 888 5416 / 8548
Name of offeree/offeror with which connected
Aon plc
Nature of connection (Note 9)
Advisor to Aon plc
Form 38.5b - Willis Towers Watson Plc - RNS
