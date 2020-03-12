Log in
London Stock Exchange : Form 38.5b - Willis Towers Watson Plc

03/12/2020 | 08:22am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Credit Suisse Capital LLC - IRSH
Form 38.5b - Willis Towers Watson Plc
Released 12:17 12-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 9407F
Credit Suisse Capital LLC
12 March 2020
Ap27

FORM 38.5(b)

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 38.5(b) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY CONNECTED EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADERS WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS, OR WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS BUT NOT DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of exempt principal trader

Credit Suisse Capital LLC

Company dealt in

Willis Towers Watson Plc

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 1)

Ordinary

Date of dealing

11 March 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 2)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

27,070 0.02

5,084 0.004

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

27,070 0.02

5,084 0.004

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 2)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

5,084 0.004

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

5,084 0.004

Ap28 3. DEALINGS (Note 3)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit(USD)

S

2,492

188.25

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 5)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 6)

Price per unit

(Note 4) (USD)

Swap

Increasing a long

2,492

188.25

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 4)

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 4)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Nature of transaction

(Note 7)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 4)

Ap29 4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities
under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future
acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred
to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.Is a Supplemental Form 38.5(b) attached? (Note 8) NO

Date of disclosure

12-March-2020

Contact name

Anthony Allen / Paul MacDonald

Telephone number

0207 888 5416 / 8548

Name of offeree/offeror with which connected

Aon plc

Nature of connection (Note 9)

Advisor to Aon plc


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEBDGDXGBBDGGD
Form 38.5b - Willis Towers Watson Plc - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 12:21:07 UTC
