London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3

Ap19

FORM

8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES, INC. Company dealt in ABBVIE INC Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) ISIN: US00287Y1091 Date of dealing 07 February 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 38,659,855 2.61% (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 38,659,855* 2.61%

*The change in the holding of 10,830 shares since the last disclosure on 07 February 2020 is due to the transfer of shares into our discretionary holding.

(b)

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)