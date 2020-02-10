Log in
London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 -

02/10/2020 | 09:33am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
T.Rowe Price Associates - IRSH
Form 8.3 - [AbbVie Inc]
Released 14:30 10-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5265C
T.Rowe Price Associates
10 February 2020
Ap19 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES, INC.

Company dealt in

ABBVIE INC

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) ISIN: US00287Y1091

Date of dealing

07 February 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

38,659,855 2.61%

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

38,659,855* 2.61%

*The change in the holding of 10,830 shares since the last disclosure on 07 February 2020 is due to the transfer of shares into our discretionary holding.

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

Purchases

Sale

25,852

239,700

519,182

800

2,229

45,300

547,173

9,500

25,700

198,747

1,180

285,099

436,342

8,119

89.962 USD

90.675 USD

91.210 USD

91.370 USD

91.823 USD

91.838 USD

92.182 USD

92.221 USD

92.224 USD

92.283 USD

92.290 USD

92.543 USD

92.880 USD

91.269 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing
and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option
referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES/NO

Date of disclosure

10 February 2020

Contact name

Gary Greb

Telephone number

001 410 345 2527

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEKKKBBQBKDOBD
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Form 8.3 - [AbbVie Inc] - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 14:32:04 UTC
