MarketScreener Homepage > News > Companies > All News News : Companies Latest News Companies Markets Economy & Forex Commodities Interest Rates Business Leaders Finance Pro. Calendar Sectors All News Analyst Recommendations Rumors IPOs Capital Markets Transactions New Contracts Profits warnings Appointments Press Releases Events Corporate actions London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC. 0 03/09/2020 | 06:09am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Regulatory Story Go to market news section Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC - IRSH Form 8.3 - ABBVIE INC. Released 09:58 09-Mar-2020





RNS Number : 4256F Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC 09 March 2020 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 1. KEY INFORMATION Name of person dealing (Note 1) Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC Company dealt in ABBVIE INC. Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 COMMON STOCK Date of dealing 06 MARCH 2020 2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS (a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in(Note 3) Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 14,943,690 1.01 1,833,892 0.12 (2) Derivatives (other than options) 0 0.00 0 0.00 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 37,700 0.00 835,400 0.06 Total 14,981,390 1.01 2,669,292 0.18 (b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A N/A N/A N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A N/A N/A N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A N/A N/A N/A Total N/A N/A N/A N/A 3. DEALINGS (Note 3) (a) Purchases and sales Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) PURCHASE 12 87.3237 USD PURCHASE 390 87.3302 USD PURCHASE 8 87.3400 USD PURCHASE 18 87.3450 USD PURCHASE 2 87.3537 USD PURCHASE 25 87.3636 USD PURCHASE 12 87.3839 USD PURCHASE 8 87.3900 USD PURCHASE 13 87.4138 USD PURCHASE 9 87.4400 USD PURCHASE 283 87.4904 USD PURCHASE 1 87.4904 USD PURCHASE 56 87.5000 USD PURCHASE 17 87.5000 USD PURCHASE 6 87.5150 USD PURCHASE 3 87.5190 USD PURCHASE 43 87.5190 USD PURCHASE 63 87.5399 USD PURCHASE 24 87.5736 USD PURCHASE 35 87.5836 USD PURCHASE 24 87.6000 USD PURCHASE 50 87.6104 USD PURCHASE 25 87.6170 USD PURCHASE 24 87.6190 USD PURCHASE 6 87.6198 USD PURCHASE 160 87.6237 USD PURCHASE 160 87.6299 USD PURCHASE 25 87.6300 USD PURCHASE 24 87.6336 USD PURCHASE 10 87.6435 USD PURCHASE 51 87.6437 USD PURCHASE 11 87.6468 USD PURCHASE 17 87.6536 USD PURCHASE 75 87.6630 USD PURCHASE 45 87.6705 USD PURCHASE 108 87.6737 USD PURCHASE 35 87.6800 USD PURCHASE 23 87.6805 USD PURCHASE 35 87.6900 USD PURCHASE 228 87.6936 USD PURCHASE 4 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 39 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 3 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 22 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 23 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 6 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 16 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 8 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 8 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 24 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 15 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 43 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 20 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 384 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 22 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 48 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 5 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 7 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 4 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 37 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 5 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 3 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 5 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 10 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 7 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 23 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 3 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 14 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 16 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 52 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 24 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 44 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 15 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 14 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 291 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 76 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 4 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 15 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 46 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 3 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 17 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 44 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 68 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 15 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 78 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 16 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 5 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 36 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 8 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 65 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 47 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 47 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 29 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 92 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 45 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 3 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 245 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 10 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 25 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 30 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 79 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 4 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 68 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 64 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 35 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 10 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 29 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 70 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 12 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 15 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 3 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 36 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 18 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 24 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 16 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 24 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 29 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 20 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 172 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 67 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 52 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 17 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 85 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 17 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 11 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 4 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 10 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 15 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 109 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 93 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 100 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 29 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 3 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 22 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 63 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 12 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 45 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 37 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 9 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 28 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 9 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 26 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 19 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 19 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 7 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 83 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 19 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 23 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 137 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 4 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 253 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 347 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 12 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 451 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 11 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 81 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 25 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 15 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 17 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 25 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 5 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 32 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 29 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 5 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 30 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 22 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 22 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 17 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 15 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 18 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 21 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 28 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 5 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 52 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 13 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 23 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 101 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 14 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 12 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 10 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 9 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 108 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 20 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 3 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 68 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 36 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 10 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 19 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 7 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 17 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 4 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 25 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 3 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 4 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 5 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 27 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 6 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 5 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 5 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 3 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 4 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 8 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 28 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 7 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 16 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 10 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 8 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 5 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 3 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 4 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 11 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 7 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 5 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 11 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 29 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 7 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 40 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 5 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 10 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 14 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 6 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 13 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 16 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 1 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 2 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 6 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 6 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 9 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 8 87.7054 USD PURCHASE 52 87.7200 USD PURCHASE 69 87.7214 USD PURCHASE 18 87.7449 USD PURCHASE 61 87.7580 USD PURCHASE 1,000 87.7596 USD PURCHASE 235 87.7634 USD PURCHASE 3,175 87.7634 USD PURCHASE 675 87.7634 USD PURCHASE 1,130 87.7634 USD PURCHASE 87 87.7673 USD PURCHASE 15 87.7700 USD PURCHASE 100 87.7900 USD PURCHASE 65 87.7904 USD PURCHASE 60 87.8150 USD PURCHASE 26 87.8244 USD PURCHASE 133 87.8300 USD PURCHASE 560 87.8392 USD PURCHASE 3 87.8400 USD PURCHASE 3 87.8536 USD PURCHASE 88 87.8575 USD PURCHASE 5 87.8605 USD PURCHASE 10 87.8684 USD PURCHASE 28 87.8777 USD PURCHASE 4 87.8781 USD PURCHASE 14 87.8781 USD PURCHASE 101 87.8781 USD PURCHASE 15 87.8781 USD PURCHASE 5 87.8781 USD PURCHASE 3 87.8781 USD PURCHASE 4 87.8781 USD PURCHASE 7 87.8781 USD PURCHASE 41 87.8781 USD PURCHASE 11 87.8781 USD PURCHASE 3 87.8781 USD PURCHASE 6 87.8781 USD PURCHASE 14 87.8781 USD PURCHASE 7 87.8781 USD PURCHASE 15 87.8781 USD PURCHASE 120 87.9065 USD PURCHASE 9 87.9400 USD PURCHASE 2 87.9505 USD PURCHASE 5 87.9505 USD PURCHASE 25 87.9505 USD PURCHASE 5 87.9505 USD PURCHASE 5 87.9505 USD PURCHASE 5 87.9505 USD PURCHASE 5 87.9505 USD PURCHASE 5 87.9505 USD PURCHASE 5 87.9505 USD PURCHASE 25 87.9505 USD PURCHASE 25 87.9505 USD PURCHASE 5 87.9505 USD PURCHASE 5 87.9505 USD PURCHASE 5 87.9505 USD PURCHASE 89 87.9600 USD PURCHASE 170 87.9715 USD PURCHASE 1 87.9890 USD PURCHASE 2 87.9890 USD PURCHASE 20 87.9890 USD PURCHASE 82 87.9890 USD PURCHASE 26 87.9890 USD PURCHASE 100 87.9905 USD PURCHASE 34 87.9950 USD PURCHASE 70 88.0000 USD PURCHASE 10 88.0050 USD PURCHASE 409 88.0184 USD PURCHASE 11 88.0318 USD PURCHASE 56 88.0422 USD PURCHASE 348 88.0542 USD PURCHASE 75 88.0724 USD PURCHASE 398 88.0805 USD PURCHASE 10 88.0968 USD PURCHASE 10 88.1196 USD PURCHASE 25 88.1800 USD PURCHASE 33 88.2000 USD PURCHASE 495 88.2000 USD PURCHASE 3 88.2000 USD PURCHASE 566 88.2000 USD PURCHASE 107 88.2000 USD PURCHASE 63 88.2000 USD PURCHASE 25 88.2000 USD PURCHASE 220 88.2000 USD PURCHASE 50 88.2000 USD PURCHASE 427 88.2141 USD PURCHASE 95 88.2182 USD PURCHASE 9 88.2369 USD PURCHASE 15 88.2394 USD PURCHASE 41 88.3194 USD PURCHASE 48 88.3273 USD PURCHASE 35 88.3412 USD PURCHASE 300 88.3578 USD PURCHASE 1 88.3684 USD PURCHASE 148 88.3699 USD PURCHASE 1 88.3721 USD PURCHASE 10 88.3950 USD PURCHASE 140 88.4001 USD PURCHASE 17 88.4050 USD PURCHASE 17 88.4137 USD PURCHASE 60 88.4200 USD PURCHASE 29 88.4242 USD PURCHASE 500 88.4750 USD PURCHASE 2 88.4841 USD PURCHASE 2 88.4856 USD PURCHASE 700 88.5004 USD PURCHASE 25 88.5025 USD PURCHASE 40 88.5250 USD PURCHASE 50 88.5300 USD PURCHASE 5 88.5300 USD PURCHASE 25 88.5337 USD PURCHASE 2 88.5350 USD PURCHASE 74 88.5377 USD PURCHASE 50 88.5404 USD PURCHASE 5 88.5568 USD PURCHASE 308 88.5674 USD PURCHASE 25 88.5704 USD PURCHASE 526 88.6062 USD PURCHASE 25 88.6100 USD PURCHASE 112 88.6100 USD PURCHASE 50 88.6173 USD PURCHASE 25 88.6211 USD PURCHASE 50 88.6300 USD PURCHASE 13 88.6468 USD PURCHASE 1 88.6500 USD PURCHASE 1 88.6500 USD PURCHASE 3 88.6500 USD PURCHASE 2 88.6500 USD PURCHASE 18 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 7 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 16 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 7 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 8 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 2 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 6 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 10 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 7 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 2 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 4 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 7 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 3 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 7 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 4 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 11 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 4 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 17 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 9 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 16 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 157 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 7 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 24 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 7 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 25 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 12 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 5 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 20 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 1 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 124 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 4 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 19 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 4 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 12 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 4 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 24 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 4 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 9 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 4 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 16 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 13 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 8 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 14 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 5 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 155 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 45 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 7 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 6 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 11 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 5 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 7 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 70 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 4 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 69 88.6666 USD PURCHASE 16 88.6700 USD PURCHASE 5 88.6704 USD PURCHASE 7 88.6704 USD PURCHASE 100 88.6799 USD PURCHASE 300 88.6800 USD PURCHASE 50 88.6823 USD PURCHASE 300 88.6825 USD PURCHASE 300 88.6837 USD PURCHASE 55 88.6951 USD PURCHASE 95 88.7000 USD PURCHASE 36 88.7005 USD PURCHASE 125 88.7005 USD PURCHASE 50 88.7090 USD PURCHASE 400 88.7098 USD PURCHASE 30 88.7138 USD PURCHASE 5 88.7205 USD PURCHASE 4 88.7290 USD PURCHASE 25 88.7295 USD PURCHASE 500 88.7300 USD PURCHASE 335 88.7311 USD PURCHASE 3 88.7400 USD PURCHASE 68 88.7500 USD PURCHASE 200 88.7525 USD PURCHASE 50 88.7573 USD PURCHASE 50 88.7600 USD PURCHASE 10 88.7700 USD PURCHASE 5 88.7751 USD PURCHASE 32 88.7856 USD PURCHASE 2 88.7922 USD PURCHASE 11 88.8065 USD PURCHASE 6 88.8390 USD PURCHASE 15 88.8500 USD PURCHASE 10 88.8534 USD PURCHASE 37 88.8600 USD PURCHASE 168 88.8650 USD PURCHASE 45 88.8690 USD PURCHASE 50 88.8872 USD PURCHASE 75 88.8958 USD PURCHASE 100 88.8990 USD PURCHASE 10 88.9037 USD PURCHASE 175 88.9037 USD PURCHASE 30 88.9190 USD PURCHASE 70 88.9200 USD PURCHASE 100 88.9205 USD PURCHASE 166 88.9224 USD PURCHASE 24 88.9284 USD PURCHASE 35 88.9450 USD PURCHASE 50 88.9500 USD PURCHASE 12 88.9563 USD PURCHASE 50 88.9573 USD PURCHASE 6 88.9600 USD PURCHASE 100 88.9634 USD PURCHASE 1 88.9750 USD PURCHASE 100 88.9900 USD PURCHASE 60 88.9928 USD PURCHASE 68 89.0004 USD PURCHASE 100 89.0337 USD PURCHASE 25 89.0488 USD PURCHASE 300 89.0599 USD PURCHASE 42 89.0700 USD PURCHASE 11 89.0736 USD PURCHASE 84 89.0736 USD PURCHASE 47 89.0736 USD PURCHASE 20 89.0736 USD PURCHASE 4 89.0736 USD PURCHASE 2 89.0736 USD PURCHASE 31 89.0736 USD PURCHASE 1 89.0736 USD PURCHASE 17 89.0736 USD PURCHASE 18 89.0736 USD PURCHASE 23 89.0736 USD PURCHASE 22 89.0736 USD PURCHASE 8 89.0736 USD PURCHASE 21 89.0736 USD PURCHASE 30 89.0736 USD PURCHASE 2 89.0736 USD PURCHASE 19 89.0736 USD PURCHASE 42 89.0736 USD PURCHASE 7 89.0736 USD PURCHASE 12 89.0736 USD PURCHASE 11 89.0736 USD PURCHASE 51 89.0773 USD PURCHASE 25 89.1007 USD PURCHASE 84 89.1090 USD PURCHASE 7 89.1104 USD PURCHASE 10 89.1179 USD PURCHASE 8 89.1199 USD PURCHASE 2 89.1199 USD PURCHASE 2 89.1199 USD PURCHASE 80 89.1199 USD PURCHASE 12 89.1199 USD PURCHASE 12 89.1199 USD PURCHASE 55 89.1199 USD PURCHASE 65 89.1199 USD PURCHASE 2 89.1199 USD PURCHASE 61 89.1199 USD PURCHASE 3 89.1199 USD PURCHASE 30 89.1300 USD PURCHASE 76 89.1304 USD PURCHASE 12 89.1306 USD PURCHASE 12 89.1360 USD PURCHASE 1 89.1360 USD PURCHASE 9 89.1360 USD PURCHASE 12 89.1360 USD PURCHASE 5 89.1360 USD PURCHASE 16 89.1360 USD PURCHASE 17 89.1360 USD PURCHASE 22 89.1360 USD PURCHASE 9 89.1360 USD PURCHASE 3 89.1360 USD PURCHASE 19 89.1360 USD PURCHASE 2 89.1360 USD PURCHASE 8 89.1360 USD PURCHASE 8 89.1360 USD PURCHASE 1 89.1360 USD PURCHASE 8 89.1360 USD PURCHASE 6 89.1360 USD PURCHASE 5 89.1360 USD PURCHASE 23 89.1360 USD PURCHASE 15 89.1360 USD PURCHASE 3 89.1360 USD PURCHASE 1 89.1360 USD PURCHASE 1 89.1384 USD PURCHASE 5 89.1396 USD PURCHASE 37 89.1500 USD PURCHASE 3 89.1700 USD PURCHASE 6 89.1700 USD PURCHASE 250 89.1736 USD PURCHASE 4 89.1752 USD PURCHASE 45 89.1800 USD PURCHASE 22 89.1841 USD PURCHASE 8 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 46 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 34 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 43 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 44 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 26 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 8 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 111 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 112 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 111 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 41 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 12 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 6 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 10 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 57 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 42 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 17 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 31 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 15 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 17 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 49 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 42 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 56 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 50 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 47 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 16 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 28 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 30 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 8 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 30 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 25 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 7 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 32 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 42 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 52 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 47 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 17 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 18 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 44 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 9 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 20 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 35 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 47 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 22 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 31 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 22 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 51 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 83 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 40 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 56 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 47 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 106 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 30 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 16 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 52 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 47 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 31 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 32 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 62 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 42 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 40 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 31 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 40 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 59 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 38 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 20 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 37 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 28 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 43 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 66 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 99 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 37 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 32 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 52 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 83 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 67 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 34 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 33 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 22 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 20 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 65 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 46 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 32 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 3 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 38 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 26 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 39 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 44 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 54 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 21 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 20 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 33 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 22 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 37 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 28 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 38 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 29 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 6 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 17 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 44 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 33 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 43 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 27 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 53 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 37 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 38 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 7 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 6 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 108 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 19 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 60 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 47 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 49 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 38 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 47 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 31 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 31 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 71 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 33 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 29 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 24 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 33 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 24 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 60 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 26 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 45 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 46 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 56 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 161 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 13 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 26 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 30 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 35 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 25 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 38 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 71 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 31 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 32 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 116 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 52 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 43 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 23 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 82 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 20 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 27 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 37 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 21 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 27 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 50 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 51 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 64 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 35 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 65 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 94 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 124 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 37 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 69 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 21 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 91 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 102 89.2000 USD PURCHASE 5 89.2050 USD PURCHASE 10 89.2100 USD PURCHASE 100 89.2300 USD PURCHASE 150 89.2350 USD PURCHASE 56 89.2373 USD PURCHASE 50 89.2800 USD PURCHASE 845 89.3061 USD PURCHASE 100 89.3200 USD PURCHASE 560 89.3811 USD PURCHASE 18 89.3836 USD PURCHASE 37 89.3990 USD PURCHASE 25 89.4219 USD PURCHASE 33 89.4265 USD PURCHASE 5 89.4873 USD PURCHASE 3 89.4900 USD PURCHASE 10 89.5203 USD PURCHASE 65 89.5305 USD PURCHASE 62 89.5356 USD PURCHASE 70 89.5400 USD PURCHASE 70 89.5613 USD PURCHASE 43 89.5800 USD PURCHASE 44 89.5992 USD PURCHASE 90 89.6970 USD SALE 234 87.5300 USD SALE 10 87.5663 USD SALE 7 87.5950 USD SALE 5 87.6086 USD SALE 17 87.6238 USD SALE 12 87.6500 USD SALE 15 87.6732 USD SALE 25 87.6839 USD SALE 400 87.7075 USD SALE 2 87.7100 USD SALE 6 87.7264 USD SALE 16 87.7264 USD SALE 1 87.7264 USD SALE 1 87.7264 USD SALE 1 87.7264 USD SALE 100 87.7264 USD SALE 11 87.7264 USD SALE 52 87.7264 USD SALE 1 87.7264 USD SALE 38 87.7264 USD SALE 23 87.7264 USD SALE 8 87.7264 USD SALE 10 87.7264 USD SALE 5 87.7264 USD SALE 208 87.7264 USD SALE 5 87.7264 USD SALE 16 87.7264 USD SALE 3 87.7264 USD SALE 73 87.7264 USD SALE 45 87.7264 USD SALE 102 87.7264 USD SALE 11 87.7264 USD SALE 454 87.7264 USD SALE 105 87.7264 USD SALE 6 87.7264 USD SALE 17 87.7264 USD SALE 5 87.7264 USD SALE 1 87.7264 USD SALE 100 87.7264 USD SALE 1 87.7264 USD SALE 2 87.7264 USD SALE 3 87.7264 USD SALE 9 87.7264 USD SALE 1 87.7264 USD SALE 1 87.7264 USD SALE 4 87.7264 USD SALE 4 87.7264 USD SALE 116 87.7264 USD SALE 10 87.7264 USD SALE 39 87.7264 USD SALE 97 87.7700 USD SALE 4 87.8216 USD SALE 2 87.8564 USD SALE 10 87.8650 USD SALE 23 87.9652 USD SALE 52 87.9652 USD SALE 63 87.9652 USD SALE 15 87.9652 USD SALE 13 87.9652 USD SALE 63 87.9652 USD SALE 126 87.9652 USD SALE 12 87.9652 USD SALE 96 87.9652 USD SALE 153 87.9652 USD SALE 25 87.9652 USD SALE 45 87.9652 USD SALE 24 87.9652 USD SALE 7 87.9652 USD SALE 4 87.9652 USD SALE 4 87.9652 USD SALE 16 87.9652 USD SALE 18 87.9652 USD SALE 19 87.9652 USD SALE 10 87.9652 USD SALE 5 87.9652 USD SALE 61 87.9652 USD SALE 13 87.9652 USD SALE 13 87.9652 USD SALE 112 87.9652 USD SALE 80 87.9652 USD SALE 101 87.9652 USD SALE 35 87.9652 USD SALE 27 87.9652 USD SALE 86 87.9652 USD SALE 62 87.9652 USD SALE 22 87.9652 USD SALE 52 87.9652 USD SALE 22 87.9652 USD SALE 35 87.9652 USD SALE 17 87.9652 USD SALE 55 87.9652 USD SALE 11 87.9652 USD SALE 33 87.9652 USD SALE 14 87.9652 USD SALE 32 87.9652 USD SALE 51 87.9652 USD SALE 46 87.9652 USD SALE 9 87.9652 USD SALE 9 87.9652 USD SALE 520 87.9652 USD SALE 12 87.9652 USD SALE 8 87.9652 USD SALE 58 87.9652 USD SALE 14 87.9652 USD SALE 30 87.9652 USD SALE 47 87.9652 USD SALE 20 87.9652 USD SALE 17 87.9652 USD SALE 21 87.9652 USD SALE 35 87.9652 USD SALE 44 87.9652 USD SALE 97 87.9652 USD SALE 69 87.9652 USD SALE 45 87.9652 USD SALE 18 87.9652 USD SALE 80 87.9652 USD SALE 88 87.9652 USD SALE 109 87.9652 USD SALE 70 87.9652 USD SALE 48 87.9652 USD SALE 24 87.9652 USD SALE 119 87.9652 USD SALE 20 87.9652 USD SALE 44 87.9652 USD SALE 47 87.9652 USD SALE 94 87.9652 USD SALE 35 87.9652 USD SALE 23 87.9652 USD SALE 23 87.9652 USD SALE 16 87.9652 USD SALE 89 87.9652 USD SALE 29 87.9652 USD SALE 34 87.9652 USD SALE 26 87.9652 USD SALE 18 87.9652 USD SALE 8 87.9652 USD SALE 25 87.9652 USD SALE 10 87.9652 USD SALE 17 87.9652 USD SALE 49 87.9652 USD SALE 32 87.9652 USD SALE 63 87.9652 USD SALE 64 87.9652 USD SALE 46 87.9652 USD SALE 53 87.9652 USD SALE 28 87.9652 USD SALE 23 87.9652 USD SALE 15 87.9652 USD SALE 18 87.9652 USD SALE 27 87.9652 USD SALE 29 87.9652 USD SALE 22 87.9652 USD SALE 24 87.9652 USD SALE 27 87.9652 USD SALE 13 87.9652 USD SALE 30 87.9652 USD SALE 20 87.9652 USD SALE 11 87.9652 USD SALE 28 87.9652 USD SALE 176 87.9652 USD SALE 27 87.9652 USD SALE 40 87.9652 USD SALE 37 87.9652 USD SALE 15 87.9652 USD SALE 13 87.9652 USD SALE 11 87.9652 USD SALE 31 87.9652 USD SALE 28 87.9652 USD SALE 25 87.9652 USD SALE 150 87.9652 USD SALE 206 87.9652 USD SALE 171 87.9652 USD SALE 12 87.9652 USD SALE 21 87.9652 USD SALE 41 87.9652 USD SALE 24 87.9652 USD SALE 28 87.9652 USD SALE 49 87.9652 USD SALE 24 87.9652 USD SALE 40 87.9652 USD SALE 29 87.9652 USD SALE 31 87.9652 USD SALE 24 87.9652 USD SALE 22 87.9652 USD SALE 13 87.9652 USD SALE 47 87.9652 USD SALE 80 87.9652 USD SALE 23 87.9652 USD SALE 19 87.9652 USD SALE 70 87.9652 USD SALE 77 87.9652 USD SALE 57 87.9652 USD SALE 25 87.9652 USD SALE 22 87.9652 USD SALE 14 87.9652 USD SALE 24 87.9652 USD SALE 28 87.9652 USD SALE 55 87.9652 USD SALE 61 87.9652 USD SALE 20 87.9652 USD SALE 29 87.9652 USD SALE 25 87.9652 USD SALE 27 87.9652 USD SALE 23 87.9652 USD SALE 22 87.9652 USD SALE 74 87.9652 USD SALE 23 87.9652 USD SALE 22 87.9652 USD SALE 53 87.9652 USD SALE 26 87.9652 USD SALE 100 87.9668 USD SALE 82 87.9932 USD SALE 25 87.9963 USD SALE 200 88.1153 USD SALE 50 88.1731 USD SALE 1 88.2000 USD SALE 3 88.2000 USD SALE 3 88.2000 USD SALE 2 88.2300 USD SALE 69 88.2700 USD SALE 100 88.3076 USD SALE 125 88.3147 USD SALE 89 88.3291 USD SALE 41 88.3291 USD SALE 78 88.3291 USD SALE 51 88.3291 USD SALE 59 88.3291 USD SALE 22 88.3291 USD SALE 4 88.3563 USD SALE 17 88.3750 USD SALE 10 88.3868 USD SALE 60 88.3900 USD SALE 1 88.4050 USD SALE 1 88.4216 USD SALE 130 88.4698 USD SALE 6 88.4859 USD SALE 11 88.5700 USD SALE 20 88.5750 USD SALE 25 88.5890 USD SALE 173 88.6172 USD SALE 100 88.6501 USD SALE 15 88.6650 USD SALE 6 88.6716 USD SALE 28 88.6899 USD SALE 8 88.7116 USD SALE 455 88.7226 USD SALE 3 88.7400 USD SALE 400 88.7500 USD SALE 69 88.7532 USD SALE 200 88.7790 USD SALE 48 88.9731 USD SALE 5 88.9750 USD SALE 500 89.0000 USD SALE 900 89.0000 USD SALE 33 89.0600 USD SALE 50 89.0650 USD SALE 182 89.0901 USD SALE 101 89.1001 USD SALE 229 89.2100 USD SALE 187 89.2401 USD SALE 200 89.4968 USD SALE 300 89.5659 USD SALE 28 89.5659 USD SALE 50 89.7200 USD (b) Derivatives transactions(other than options transactions) Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5) N/A N/A N/A N/A (c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Product name, e.g. call option Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise Price Type, e.g. American, European etc Expiry Date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5) CALL PURCHASE 100 105.0000 A 27/03/2020 0.1500 USD CALL PURCHASE 100 98.0000 A 27/03/2020 0.6500 USD CALL PURCHASE 100 87.5000 A 20/03/2020 3.8300 USD CALL SALE 100 100.0000 A 19/06/2020 2.2500 USD CALL SALE 500 100.0000 A 19/06/2020 2.3600 USD CALL SALE 200 100.0000 A 19/06/2020 2.4200 USD CALL SALE 100 87.5000 A 17/04/2020 5.1800 USD PUT SALE 300 85.0000 A 21/08/2020 7.8200 USD (ii) Exercising Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5) N/A N/A N/A (d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4) Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5) N/A N/A N/A 4. OTHER INFORMATION Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. NONE Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?(Note 9) YES Date of disclosure 09 MARCH 2020 Contact Name Craig Horsley Telephone Number +44(141) 245 7736 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected ABBVIE INC. If a connected EFM, state nature of connection(Note 10) Advisory Notes 1. Specify the owner or controller of the interest in addition to the person dealing. The naming of nominees or vehicle companies is insufficient. In case of disclosure of dealings by fund managers on behalf of discretionary clients, the clients need not be named. 2. See the definition of 'relevant securities' in Rule 2.1 of part A of the Rules. 3. See the definition of 'interest in relevant security' in Rule 2.6 of part A of the Rules and see Rules 8.6(a) of Part B of the Rules. If an option over new securities is acquired or exercised, the relevant interest should be disclosed under '(1) Relevant Securities'. If an option over existing relevant securities is acquired or exercised, the relevant interest should be disclosed under '(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell'. 4. See the definition of 'dealing' in Rule 2.1 of part A of the Rules. 5. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated. If economic exposure to the changes in the price of the securities is limited, for example, by virtue of stop loss arrangement relating to spread bet, full details must be given. 6. If a long position has been increased or decreased as a result of the dealing, write 'increased long' or 'decreased long' respectively. If a short position has been increased or decreased as a result of the dealing, write 'increased short' or 'decreased short' respectively. If the dealing has not resulted in a long or short position being increased or reduced, give details of the variation or other dealing. 7. See Rule 2.6(d) of Part A of the Rules . 8. State type of dealing, e.g. 'subscription', 'conversion', 'exercise' etc . 9. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (other than CFDs), or where there is an agreement to purchase or to sell, Supplemental Form 8 must be completed. 10. See the definition of 'connected fund manager' in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules. For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel. References in these notes to 'the Rules' are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2013. SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 and 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013 DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS (This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) and Form 8.3, as appropriate) OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1) Product Name e.g. call option Written or Purchased Number of relevant securities to which the option or derivative relates Exercise Price (Note 2) Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry Date CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 100.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 100.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 100.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 105.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 110.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 87.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 90.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 90.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 92.50 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 95.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 95.00 USD American 21/08/2020 PUT WRITTEN 300 85.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 105.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 86.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 90.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 2800 90.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1100 90.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1100 90.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 90.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1100 90.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1200 90.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 90.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 90.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1200 90.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 3000 90.00 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300000 92.50 USD American 06/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 82.50 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 15/05/2020 PUT WRITTEN 600 105.00 USD American 21/01/2022 CALL WRITTEN 400 120.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 70.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 400 70.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 70.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 70.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL PURCHASED 5000 70.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 70.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 70.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 70.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 70.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 500 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 500 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 75.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 1300 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 1200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 1100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 400 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 3300 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 400 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 600 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 1600 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 800 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 1200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 400 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 800 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 400 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 500 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 1500 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 400 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 400 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 400 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 1300 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 80.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 1000 85.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 500 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 500 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 92.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 92.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 92.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 400 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 1200 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 1200 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 97.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 97.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 97.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 97.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 97.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 500 100.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 3600 100.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 8500 100.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 600 100.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 500 100.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 100.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 110.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 110.00 USD American 15/01/2021 PUT WRITTEN 800 95.00 USD American 15/01/2021 PUT WRITTEN 500 65.00 USD American 15/01/2021 PUT WRITTEN 2000 70.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 500 82.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 300 77.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 77.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 77.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 77.50 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 600 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1000 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 105.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 110.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 110.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 800 80.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1000 80.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 80.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1200 80.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1300 80.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 85.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 85.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 90.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 95.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 95.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 95.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 95.00 USD American 19/06/2020 PUT WRITTEN 2000 95.00 USD American 19/06/2020 PUT WRITTEN 7500 95.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 70.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 87.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1000 87.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 92.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 92.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 92.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 92.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 92.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 92.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 92.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 2000 92.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 92.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 92.50 USD American 19/06/2020 PUT WRITTEN 1000 60.00 USD American 19/06/2020 PUT PURCHASED 500 70.00 USD American 19/06/2020 PUT PURCHASED 2500 70.00 USD American 19/06/2020 PUT PURCHASED 1500 75.00 USD American 19/06/2020 PUT PURCHASED 5000 75.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 72.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 72.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 72.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 72.50 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 67.50 USD American 15/01/2021 PUT WRITTEN 10000 67.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1700 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 900 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 2000 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 700 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 700 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1000 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 82.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 800 87.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 87.50 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 90.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 90.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 95.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 75.00 USD American 18/09/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 105.00 USD American 18/09/2020 PUT WRITTEN 500 100.00 USD American 21/01/2022 PUT WRITTEN 1000 50.00 USD American 21/01/2022 PUT WRITTEN 2000 70.00 USD American 21/01/2022 CALL WRITTEN 100 77.50 USD American 21/01/2022 CALL WRITTEN 100 77.50 USD American 21/01/2022 CALL WRITTEN 100 77.50 USD American 21/01/2022 CALL WRITTEN 100 77.50 USD American 21/01/2022 CALL WRITTEN 100 77.50 USD American 21/01/2022 CALL WRITTEN 100 77.50 USD American 21/01/2022 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1000 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1000 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 100.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1000 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1500 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1500 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 900 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 700 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1000 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 700 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1000 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 700 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 900 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1000 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 2000 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 2700 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1000 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1000 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 1500 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 500 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 300 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 700 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 400 105.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100