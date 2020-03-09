Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 06:03am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC - IRSH
Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC
Released 09:56 09-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 4259F
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
09 March 2020

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC

Company dealt in

ALLERGAN PLC

Class of relevant security to which the

dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

US$0.0001 ORDINARY SHARES

Date of dealing

06 MARCH 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security

dealt in(Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

5,512,281

1.68

560

0.00

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

0

0.00

0

0.00

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

0

0.00

4,100

0.00

Total

5,512,281

1.68

4,660

0.00

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the

class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 3)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

PURCHASE

2

189.6803 USD

PURCHASE

12

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

5

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

4

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

2

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

1

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

1

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

1

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

4

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

7

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

1

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

9

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

61

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

14

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

31

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

17

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

12

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

11

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

14

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

13

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

9

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

8

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

13

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

10

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

18

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

1

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

2

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

1

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

1

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

4

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

16

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

1

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

1

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

23

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

14

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

1

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

14

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

1

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

4

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

1

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

1

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

1

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

1

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

1

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

14

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

1

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

1

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

8

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

1

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

217

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

37

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

2

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

8

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

10

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

56

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

48

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

41

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

15

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

154

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

9

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

18

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

28

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

29

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

17

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

9

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

29

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

23

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

50

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

48

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

41

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

26

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

10

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

46

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

28

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

10

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

189

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

9

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

9

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

26

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

15

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

32

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

11

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

277

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

277

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

160

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

89

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

55

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

12

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

12

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

11

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

9

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

18

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

16

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

49

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

7

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

5

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

22

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

27

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

7

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

39

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

13

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

18

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

22

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

61

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

56

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

66

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

9

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

53

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

6

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

7

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

11

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

10

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

41

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

32

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

11

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

104

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

12

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

10

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

21

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

17

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

15

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

23

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

7

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

9

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

15

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

43

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

18

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

40

190.0502 USD

PURCHASE

1

190.2786 USD

PURCHASE

2

190.2786 USD

PURCHASE

7

190.4094 USD

PURCHASE

22

190.6100 USD

PURCHASE

14

190.6100 USD

PURCHASE

4

190.6100 USD

PURCHASE

4

190.6100 USD

PURCHASE

3

190.6100 USD

PURCHASE

18

190.6100 USD

PURCHASE

3

190.6100 USD

PURCHASE

3

190.6100 USD

PURCHASE

3

190.6100 USD

PURCHASE

3

190.6100 USD

PURCHASE

12

190.6100 USD

PURCHASE

3

190.6100 USD

PURCHASE

5

190.6300 USD

PURCHASE

1

190.6414 USD

PURCHASE

13

190.9311 USD

PURCHASE

2

191.1440 USD

PURCHASE

3

191.2457 USD

PURCHASE

10

191.2800 USD

PURCHASE

1

191.3425 USD

PURCHASE

1

191.3437 USD

SALE

157

189.5110 USD

SALE

100

189.7114 USD

SALE

80

189.8186 USD

SALE

13

189.8186 USD

SALE

16

189.8186 USD

SALE

26

189.8186 USD

SALE

60

189.8186 USD

SALE

9

189.8186 USD

SALE

24

189.8186 USD

SALE

32

189.8186 USD

SALE

13

189.8186 USD

SALE

22

189.8186 USD

SALE

6

189.8186 USD

SALE

7

189.8186 USD

SALE

7

189.8186 USD

SALE

5

189.8186 USD

SALE

25

189.8186 USD

SALE

2

189.8186 USD

SALE

4

189.8186 USD

SALE

1

189.8186 USD

SALE

14

189.8186 USD

SALE

32

189.8186 USD

SALE

3

189.8186 USD

SALE

3

189.8186 USD

SALE

2

189.8186 USD

SALE

4

189.8186 USD

SALE

6

189.8186 USD

SALE

19

189.8186 USD

SALE

1

189.8186 USD

SALE

69

189.8186 USD

SALE

15

189.8186 USD

SALE

41

189.8186 USD

SALE

6

189.8186 USD

SALE

5

189.8186 USD

SALE

25

189.8186 USD

SALE

5

189.8186 USD

SALE

7

189.8186 USD

SALE

6

189.8186 USD

SALE

24

189.8186 USD

SALE

21

189.8186 USD

SALE

4

189.8186 USD

SALE

3

189.8186 USD

SALE

42

189.8186 USD

SALE

25

189.8186 USD

SALE

10

189.8186 USD

SALE

14

189.8186 USD

SALE

17

189.8186 USD

SALE

56

189.8186 USD

SALE

5

189.8186 USD

SALE

2

189.8186 USD

SALE

6

189.8186 USD

SALE

1

189.8186 USD

SALE

3

189.8186 USD

SALE

1

189.8186 USD

SALE

35

189.8186 USD

SALE

1

189.8186 USD

SALE

1

189.8186 USD

SALE

30

189.8186 USD

SALE

4

189.8186 USD

SALE

10

189.8186 USD

SALE

8

189.8186 USD

SALE

3

189.8186 USD

SALE

20

189.8186 USD

SALE

21

189.8186 USD

SALE

34

189.8186 USD

SALE

4

189.8186 USD

SALE

451

189.8186 USD

SALE

1

189.8186 USD

SALE

6

189.8186 USD

SALE

3

189.8186 USD

SALE

2

189.8186 USD

SALE

1

189.8186 USD

SALE

103

189.9300 USD

SALE

1

190.1450 USD

SALE

1

190.1450 USD

SALE

1

190.1450 USD

SALE

1

190.1450 USD

SALE

1

190.1450 USD

SALE

1

190.1500 USD

SALE

2

190.1560 USD

SALE

8

190.1856 USD

SALE

250

190.2459 USD

SALE

8

190.2542 USD

SALE

2

190.2542 USD

SALE

8

190.3478 USD

SALE

10

190.3713 USD

SALE

101

190.5000 USD

SALE

14

190.6233 USD

SALE

25

190.6855 USD

SALE

6

191.0800 USD

SALE

34

191.0800 USD

SALE

2

191.1312 USD

SALE

75

191.1381 USD

SALE

11

191.1900 USD

SALE

16

191.1900 USD

SALE

1

191.2420 USD

SALE

5

191.2800 USD

SALE

8

191.2823 USD

SALE

67

191.3079 USD

SALE

5

191.3504 USD

SALE

18

191.3541 USD

SALE

8

191.3600 USD

SALE

15

191.4938 USD

SALE

35

191.6207 USD

SALE

500

191.6440 USD

SALE

8

191.7543 USD

SALE

3

191.7697 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions(other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name, e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc

Number of securities to which the option relates

(Note 7)

Exercise

Price

Type, e.g.

American,

European etc

Expiry

Date

Option money

paid/received

per unit

(Note 5)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name, e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per

unit (Note 5)

N/A

N/A

N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction (Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

N/A

N/A

N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing

and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option

referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any

relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this

should be stated.

NONE

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?(Note 9)

YES

Date of disclosure

09 MARCH 2020

Contact Name

Craig Horsley

Telephone Number

+44(141) 245 7736

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

ABBVIE INC.

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection(Note 10)

Advisory

Notes

1. Specify the owner or controller of the interest in addition to the person dealing. The naming of nominees or vehicle companies is insufficient. In case of disclosure of dealings by fund managers on behalf of discretionary clients, the clients need not be named.

2. See the definition of 'relevant securities' in Rule 2.1 of part A of the Rules.

3. See the definition of 'interest in relevant security' in Rule 2.6 of part A of the Rules and see Rules 8.6(a) of Part B of the Rules. If an option over new securities is acquired or exercised, the relevant interest should be disclosed under '(1) Relevant Securities'. If an option over existing relevant securities is acquired or exercised, the relevant interest should be disclosed under '(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell'.

4. See the definition of 'dealing' in Rule 2.1 of part A of the Rules.

5. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated. If economic exposure to the changes in the price of the securities is limited, for example, by virtue of stop loss arrangement relating to spread bet, full details must be given.

6. If a long position has been increased or decreased as a result of the dealing, write 'increased long' or 'decreased long' respectively. If a short position has been increased or decreased as a result of the dealing, write 'increased short' or 'decreased short' respectively. If the dealing has not resulted in a long or short position being increased or reduced, give details of the variation or other dealing.

7. See Rule 2.6(d) of Part A of the Rules .

8. State type of dealing, e.g. 'subscription', 'conversion', 'exercise' etc .

9. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (other than CFDs), or where there is an agreement to purchase or to sell, Supplemental Form 8 must be completed.

10. See the definition of 'connected fund manager' in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to 'the Rules' are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2013.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 and 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) and Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product Name

e.g. call option

Written or Purchased

Number of relevant securities to which

the option or

derivative relates

Exercise

Price

(Note 2)

Type, e.g.

American,

European etc.

Expiry

Date

CALL

WRITTEN

100

180.00 USD

American

20/03/2020

CALL

WRITTEN

100

185.00 USD

American

20/03/2020

CALL

WRITTEN

600

185.00 USD

American

20/03/2020

CALL

WRITTEN

100

195.00 USD

American

20/03/2020

CALL

WRITTEN

100

210.00 USD

American

15/01/2021

CALL

WRITTEN

200

175.00 USD

American

15/01/2021

CALL

WRITTEN

200

175.00 USD

American

15/01/2021

CALL

WRITTEN

100

195.00 USD

American

15/05/2020

CALL

WRITTEN

2000

200.00 USD

American

15/05/2020

CALL

WRITTEN

100

195.00 USD

American

21/08/2020

CALL

WRITTEN

100

175.00 USD

American

19/06/2020

CALL

WRITTEN

200

190.00 USD

American

19/06/2020

CALL

WRITTEN

200

170.00 USD

American

19/06/2020

Notes

1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated .

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEFIFEAVSIAIII
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 10:02:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:25aBusiness picks up pace in China, but global virus spread may slow recovery
RE
06:24aGlobal Markets Rocked as Crude Fight Sends Oil Prices Plunging -- Update
DJ
06:23aSPARKLE ROLL : Next day disclosure return - change in issued share capital
PU
06:23aEGDON RESOURCES : East Humber Basin Update – Keddington, Keddington South and Louth
PU
06:23aSEC Filing (PRER14C)
PU
06:23aALPHA TRUST ANDROMEDA INVESTMENT TRUST S A : Announcement regarding the purchase of treasury shares
PU
06:23aCHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT : Supplemental notice of the first egm of 2020
PU
06:21aINOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:20aBOEING : FAA Proposes $19.68 Million Civil Penalty Against The Boeing Co.
AQ
06:19aIEA warns oil producers against playing 'Russian roulette'
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil suffers rout after Saudi Arabia fires first shot of price war
2Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks
3Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks
4DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures sink by 5% down limit after crude rout
5Coronavirus shock, oil crash sinks world stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group