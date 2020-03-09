London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC Company dealt in ALLERGAN PLC Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.0001 ORDINARY SHARES Date of dealing 06 MARCH 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security

dealt in(Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 5,512,281 1.68 560 0.00 (2) Derivatives (other than options) 0 0.00 0 0.00 (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell 0 0.00 4,100 0.00 Total 5,512,281 1.68 4,660 0.00

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the

class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A N/A N/A N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A N/A N/A N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A N/A N/A N/A Total N/A N/A N/A N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 3)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) PURCHASE 2 189.6803 USD PURCHASE 12 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 5 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 4 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 2 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 1 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 1 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 1 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 4 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 7 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 1 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 9 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 61 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 14 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 31 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 17 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 12 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 11 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 14 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 13 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 9 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 8 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 13 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 10 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 18 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 1 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 2 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 1 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 1 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 4 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 16 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 1 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 1 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 23 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 14 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 1 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 14 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 1 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 4 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 1 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 1 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 1 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 1 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 1 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 14 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 1 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 1 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 8 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 1 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 217 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 37 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 2 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 8 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 10 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 56 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 48 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 41 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 15 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 154 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 9 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 18 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 28 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 29 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 17 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 9 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 29 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 23 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 50 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 48 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 41 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 26 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 10 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 46 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 28 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 10 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 189 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 9 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 9 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 26 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 15 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 32 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 11 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 277 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 277 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 160 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 89 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 55 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 12 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 12 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 11 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 9 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 18 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 16 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 49 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 7 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 5 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 22 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 27 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 7 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 39 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 13 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 18 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 22 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 61 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 56 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 66 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 9 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 53 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 6 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 7 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 11 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 10 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 41 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 32 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 11 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 104 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 12 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 10 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 21 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 17 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 15 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 23 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 7 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 9 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 15 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 43 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 18 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 40 190.0502 USD PURCHASE 1 190.2786 USD PURCHASE 2 190.2786 USD PURCHASE 7 190.4094 USD PURCHASE 22 190.6100 USD PURCHASE 14 190.6100 USD PURCHASE 4 190.6100 USD PURCHASE 4 190.6100 USD PURCHASE 3 190.6100 USD PURCHASE 18 190.6100 USD PURCHASE 3 190.6100 USD PURCHASE 3 190.6100 USD PURCHASE 3 190.6100 USD PURCHASE 3 190.6100 USD PURCHASE 12 190.6100 USD PURCHASE 3 190.6100 USD PURCHASE 5 190.6300 USD PURCHASE 1 190.6414 USD PURCHASE 13 190.9311 USD PURCHASE 2 191.1440 USD PURCHASE 3 191.2457 USD PURCHASE 10 191.2800 USD PURCHASE 1 191.3425 USD PURCHASE 1 191.3437 USD SALE 157 189.5110 USD SALE 100 189.7114 USD SALE 80 189.8186 USD SALE 13 189.8186 USD SALE 16 189.8186 USD SALE 26 189.8186 USD SALE 60 189.8186 USD SALE 9 189.8186 USD SALE 24 189.8186 USD SALE 32 189.8186 USD SALE 13 189.8186 USD SALE 22 189.8186 USD SALE 6 189.8186 USD SALE 7 189.8186 USD SALE 7 189.8186 USD SALE 5 189.8186 USD SALE 25 189.8186 USD SALE 2 189.8186 USD SALE 4 189.8186 USD SALE 1 189.8186 USD SALE 14 189.8186 USD SALE 32 189.8186 USD SALE 3 189.8186 USD SALE 3 189.8186 USD SALE 2 189.8186 USD SALE 4 189.8186 USD SALE 6 189.8186 USD SALE 19 189.8186 USD SALE 1 189.8186 USD SALE 69 189.8186 USD SALE 15 189.8186 USD SALE 41 189.8186 USD SALE 6 189.8186 USD SALE 5 189.8186 USD SALE 25 189.8186 USD SALE 5 189.8186 USD SALE 7 189.8186 USD SALE 6 189.8186 USD SALE 24 189.8186 USD SALE 21 189.8186 USD SALE 4 189.8186 USD SALE 3 189.8186 USD SALE 42 189.8186 USD SALE 25 189.8186 USD SALE 10 189.8186 USD SALE 14 189.8186 USD SALE 17 189.8186 USD SALE 56 189.8186 USD SALE 5 189.8186 USD SALE 2 189.8186 USD SALE 6 189.8186 USD SALE 1 189.8186 USD SALE 3 189.8186 USD SALE 1 189.8186 USD SALE 35 189.8186 USD SALE 1 189.8186 USD SALE 1 189.8186 USD SALE 30 189.8186 USD SALE 4 189.8186 USD SALE 10 189.8186 USD SALE 8 189.8186 USD SALE 3 189.8186 USD SALE 20 189.8186 USD SALE 21 189.8186 USD SALE 34 189.8186 USD SALE 4 189.8186 USD SALE 451 189.8186 USD SALE 1 189.8186 USD SALE 6 189.8186 USD SALE 3 189.8186 USD SALE 2 189.8186 USD SALE 1 189.8186 USD SALE 103 189.9300 USD SALE 1 190.1450 USD SALE 1 190.1450 USD SALE 1 190.1450 USD SALE 1 190.1450 USD SALE 1 190.1450 USD SALE 1 190.1500 USD SALE 2 190.1560 USD SALE 8 190.1856 USD SALE 250 190.2459 USD SALE 8 190.2542 USD SALE 2 190.2542 USD SALE 8 190.3478 USD SALE 10 190.3713 USD SALE 101 190.5000 USD SALE 14 190.6233 USD SALE 25 190.6855 USD SALE 6 191.0800 USD SALE 34 191.0800 USD SALE 2 191.1312 USD SALE 75 191.1381 USD SALE 11 191.1900 USD SALE 16 191.1900 USD SALE 1 191.2420 USD SALE 5 191.2800 USD SALE 8 191.2823 USD SALE 67 191.3079 USD SALE 5 191.3504 USD SALE 18 191.3541 USD SALE 8 191.3600 USD SALE 15 191.4938 USD SALE 35 191.6207 USD SALE 500 191.6440 USD SALE 8 191.7543 USD SALE 3 191.7697 USD

(b) Derivatives transactions(other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5) N/A N/A N/A N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name, e.g. call option Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise Price Type, e.g. American, European etc Expiry Date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5) N/A N/A N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5) N/A N/A N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. NONE

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?(Note 9) YES

Date of disclosure 09 MARCH 2020 Contact Name Craig Horsley Telephone Number +44(141) 245 7736 If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected ABBVIE INC. If a connected EFM, state nature of connection(Note 10) Advisory

Notes

1. Specify the owner or controller of the interest in addition to the person dealing. The naming of nominees or vehicle companies is insufficient. In case of disclosure of dealings by fund managers on behalf of discretionary clients, the clients need not be named.

2. See the definition of 'relevant securities' in Rule 2.1 of part A of the Rules.

3. See the definition of 'interest in relevant security' in Rule 2.6 of part A of the Rules and see Rules 8.6(a) of Part B of the Rules. If an option over new securities is acquired or exercised, the relevant interest should be disclosed under '(1) Relevant Securities'. If an option over existing relevant securities is acquired or exercised, the relevant interest should be disclosed under '(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell'.

4. See the definition of 'dealing' in Rule 2.1 of part A of the Rules.

5. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated. If economic exposure to the changes in the price of the securities is limited, for example, by virtue of stop loss arrangement relating to spread bet, full details must be given.

6. If a long position has been increased or decreased as a result of the dealing, write 'increased long' or 'decreased long' respectively. If a short position has been increased or decreased as a result of the dealing, write 'increased short' or 'decreased short' respectively. If the dealing has not resulted in a long or short position being increased or reduced, give details of the variation or other dealing.

7. See Rule 2.6(d) of Part A of the Rules .

8. State type of dealing, e.g. 'subscription', 'conversion', 'exercise' etc .

9. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (other than CFDs), or where there is an agreement to purchase or to sell, Supplemental Form 8 must be completed.

10. See the definition of 'connected fund manager' in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to 'the Rules' are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2013.

SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 and 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS

(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) and Form 8.3, as appropriate)

OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)

Product Name e.g. call option Written or Purchased Number of relevant securities to which the option or derivative relates Exercise Price (Note 2) Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry Date CALL WRITTEN 100 180.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 185.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 600 185.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 195.00 USD American 20/03/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 210.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 175.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 200 175.00 USD American 15/01/2021 CALL WRITTEN 100 195.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 2000 200.00 USD American 15/05/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 195.00 USD American 21/08/2020 CALL WRITTEN 100 175.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 190.00 USD American 19/06/2020 CALL WRITTEN 200 170.00 USD American 19/06/2020

Notes

1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.

2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated .

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.