London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - ALLERGAN PLC

FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC
|
Company dealt in
|
ALLERGAN PLC
|
Class of relevant security to which the
dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|
US$0.0001 ORDINARY SHARES
|
Date of dealing
|
06 MARCH 2020
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security
dealt in(Note 3)
|
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
(%)
|
Number
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
5,512,281
|
1.68
|
560
|
0.00
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
0
|
0.00
|
4,100
|
0.00
|
Total
|
5,512,281
|
1.68
|
4,660
|
0.00
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the
class dealt in (Note 3)
|
|
Class of relevant security:
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
(%)
|
Number
|
(%)
|
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
|
Total
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
3. DEALINGS (Note 3)
(a) Purchases and sales
|
Purchase/sale
|
Number of relevant securities
|
Price per unit (Note 5)
|
PURCHASE
|
2
|
189.6803 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
12
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
5
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
4
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
2
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
4
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
7
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
9
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
61
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
14
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
31
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
17
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
12
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
11
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
14
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
13
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
9
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
8
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
13
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
10
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
18
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
2
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
4
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
16
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
23
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
14
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
14
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
4
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
14
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
8
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
217
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
37
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
2
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
8
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
10
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
56
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
48
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
41
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
15
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
154
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
9
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
18
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
28
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
29
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
17
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
9
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
29
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
23
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
50
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
48
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
41
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
26
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
10
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
46
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
28
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
10
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
189
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
9
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
9
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
26
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
15
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
32
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
11
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
277
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
277
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
160
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
89
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
55
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
12
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
12
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
11
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
9
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
18
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
16
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
49
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
7
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
5
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
22
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
27
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
7
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
39
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
13
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
18
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
22
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
61
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
56
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
66
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
9
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
53
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
6
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
7
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
11
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
10
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
41
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
32
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
11
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
104
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
12
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
10
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
21
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
17
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
15
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
23
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
7
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
9
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
15
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
43
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
18
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
40
|
190.0502 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
190.2786 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
2
|
190.2786 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
7
|
190.4094 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
22
|
190.6100 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
14
|
190.6100 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
4
|
190.6100 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
4
|
190.6100 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
3
|
190.6100 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
18
|
190.6100 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
3
|
190.6100 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
3
|
190.6100 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
3
|
190.6100 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
3
|
190.6100 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
12
|
190.6100 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
3
|
190.6100 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
5
|
190.6300 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
190.6414 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
13
|
190.9311 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
2
|
191.1440 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
3
|
191.2457 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
10
|
191.2800 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
191.3425 USD
|
PURCHASE
|
1
|
191.3437 USD
|
SALE
|
157
|
189.5110 USD
|
SALE
|
100
|
189.7114 USD
|
SALE
|
80
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
13
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
16
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
26
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
60
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
9
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
24
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
32
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
13
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
22
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
6
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
7
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
7
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
5
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
25
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
2
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
4
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
1
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
14
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
32
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
3
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
3
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
2
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
4
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
6
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
19
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
1
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
69
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
15
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
41
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
6
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
5
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
25
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
5
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
7
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
6
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
24
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
21
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
4
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
3
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
42
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
25
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
10
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
14
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
17
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
56
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
5
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
2
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
6
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
1
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
3
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
1
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
35
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
1
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
1
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
30
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
4
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
10
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
8
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
3
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
20
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
21
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
34
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
4
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
451
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
1
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
6
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
3
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
2
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
1
|
189.8186 USD
|
SALE
|
103
|
189.9300 USD
|
SALE
|
1
|
190.1450 USD
|
SALE
|
1
|
190.1450 USD
|
SALE
|
1
|
190.1450 USD
|
SALE
|
1
|
190.1450 USD
|
SALE
|
1
|
190.1450 USD
|
SALE
|
1
|
190.1500 USD
|
SALE
|
2
|
190.1560 USD
|
SALE
|
8
|
190.1856 USD
|
SALE
|
250
|
190.2459 USD
|
SALE
|
8
|
190.2542 USD
|
SALE
|
2
|
190.2542 USD
|
SALE
|
8
|
190.3478 USD
|
SALE
|
10
|
190.3713 USD
|
SALE
|
101
|
190.5000 USD
|
SALE
|
14
|
190.6233 USD
|
SALE
|
25
|
190.6855 USD
|
SALE
|
6
|
191.0800 USD
|
SALE
|
34
|
191.0800 USD
|
SALE
|
2
|
191.1312 USD
|
SALE
|
75
|
191.1381 USD
|
SALE
|
11
|
191.1900 USD
|
SALE
|
16
|
191.1900 USD
|
SALE
|
1
|
191.2420 USD
|
SALE
|
5
|
191.2800 USD
|
SALE
|
8
|
191.2823 USD
|
SALE
|
67
|
191.3079 USD
|
SALE
|
5
|
191.3504 USD
|
SALE
|
18
|
191.3541 USD
|
SALE
|
8
|
191.3600 USD
|
SALE
|
15
|
191.4938 USD
|
SALE
|
35
|
191.6207 USD
|
SALE
|
500
|
191.6440 USD
|
SALE
|
8
|
191.7543 USD
|
SALE
|
3
|
191.7697 USD
(b) Derivatives transactions(other than options transactions)
|
Product name, e.g. CFD
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
|
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
|
Price per unit
(Note 5)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
|
Product name, e.g. call option
|
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc
|
Number of securities to which the option relates
(Note 7)
|
Exercise
Price
|
Type, e.g.
American,
European etc
|
Expiry
Date
|
Option money
paid/received
per unit
(Note 5)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
(ii) Exercising
|
Product name, e.g. call option
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per
unit (Note 5)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
|
Nature of transaction (Note 8)
|
Details
|
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
|
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing
and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option
referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this
should be stated.
|
NONE
|
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?(Note 9)
|
YES
|
Date of disclosure
|
09 MARCH 2020
|
Contact Name
|
Craig Horsley
|
Telephone Number
|
+44(141) 245 7736
|
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
|
ABBVIE INC.
|
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection(Note 10)
|
Advisory
Notes
1. Specify the owner or controller of the interest in addition to the person dealing. The naming of nominees or vehicle companies is insufficient. In case of disclosure of dealings by fund managers on behalf of discretionary clients, the clients need not be named.
2. See the definition of 'relevant securities' in Rule 2.1 of part A of the Rules.
3. See the definition of 'interest in relevant security' in Rule 2.6 of part A of the Rules and see Rules 8.6(a) of Part B of the Rules. If an option over new securities is acquired or exercised, the relevant interest should be disclosed under '(1) Relevant Securities'. If an option over existing relevant securities is acquired or exercised, the relevant interest should be disclosed under '(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell'.
4. See the definition of 'dealing' in Rule 2.1 of part A of the Rules.
5. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated. If economic exposure to the changes in the price of the securities is limited, for example, by virtue of stop loss arrangement relating to spread bet, full details must be given.
6. If a long position has been increased or decreased as a result of the dealing, write 'increased long' or 'decreased long' respectively. If a short position has been increased or decreased as a result of the dealing, write 'increased short' or 'decreased short' respectively. If the dealing has not resulted in a long or short position being increased or reduced, give details of the variation or other dealing.
7. See Rule 2.6(d) of Part A of the Rules .
8. State type of dealing, e.g. 'subscription', 'conversion', 'exercise' etc .
9. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (other than CFDs), or where there is an agreement to purchase or to sell, Supplemental Form 8 must be completed.
10. See the definition of 'connected fund manager' in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.
For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.
References in these notes to 'the Rules' are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2013.
SUPPLEMENTAL FORM 8
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1 and 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DETAILS OF OPEN POSITIONS
(This form should be attached to Form 8.1(a) & (b)(i), Form 8.1(b)(ii) and Form 8.3, as appropriate)
OPEN POSITIONS (Note 1)
|
Product Name
e.g. call option
|
Written or Purchased
|
Number of relevant securities to which
the option or
derivative relates
|
Exercise
Price
(Note 2)
|
Type, e.g.
American,
European etc.
|
Expiry
Date
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
100
|
180.00 USD
|
American
|
20/03/2020
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
100
|
185.00 USD
|
American
|
20/03/2020
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
600
|
185.00 USD
|
American
|
20/03/2020
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
100
|
195.00 USD
|
American
|
20/03/2020
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
100
|
210.00 USD
|
American
|
15/01/2021
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
200
|
175.00 USD
|
American
|
15/01/2021
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
200
|
175.00 USD
|
American
|
15/01/2021
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
100
|
195.00 USD
|
American
|
15/05/2020
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
2000
|
200.00 USD
|
American
|
15/05/2020
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
100
|
195.00 USD
|
American
|
21/08/2020
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
100
|
175.00 USD
|
American
|
19/06/2020
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
200
|
190.00 USD
|
American
|
19/06/2020
|
CALL
|
WRITTEN
|
200
|
170.00 USD
|
American
|
19/06/2020
Notes
1. Where there are open option positions or open derivative positions (except for CFDs), full details should be given. Full details of any existing agreements to purchase or to sell must also be given on this form.
2. For all prices and other monetary amounts, the currency must be stated .
For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.