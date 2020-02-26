London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 AMENDMENT - Abbvie Inc

FORM 8.3 AMENDMENT

The Form 8.3 - Northern Trust Corporation announcement released on 25 February 2020 at 12.46 under RNS No 0811E has been amended.

Amendments are identified with an asterisk (*).

The full amended text is shown below.

Ap19

FORM

8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Northern Trust Corporation Company dealt in AbbVie Inc Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Common Stock USD 0.01 Date of dealing 24th February 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS *

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 21,452,026 1.45% (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 21,452,026 1.45%

*Note: The difference in holdings from yesterday and today not explained by transactions, can be explained by stock transfers of 185 securities into the relevant accounts and 51 securities out of the relevant accounts.

(b)

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total

Ap20

1.

DEALINGS (Note 4) *

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit ($) SELL 5 93.14 SELL 625 93.14 BUY 3187 93.14 BUY 33 93.14 SELL 39 93.14 SELL 3 93.14 SELL 4958 93.5637 SELL 6 93.14 BUY 41 93.46 BUY 14 93.14 BUY 28 93.14 BUY 66 93.14 BUY 6 93.14 BUY 20 93.14 SELL 442 92.99 SELL 200 92.5 BUY 51 92.967 SELL 2 92.93 BUY 5 92.32

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name, e.g. call option Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)