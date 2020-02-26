London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 AMENDMENT - Abbvie Inc

FORM 8.3 AMENDMENT
The Form 8.3 - Northern Trust Corporation announcement released on 25 February 2020 at 12.46 under RNS No 0811E has been amended.
Amendments are identified with an asterisk (*).
The full amended text is shown below.
Ap19
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|
Northern Trust Corporation
|
Company dealt in
|
AbbVie Inc
|
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|
Common Stock USD 0.01
|
Date of dealing
|
24th February 2020
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS *
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
21,452,026 1.45%
|
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
|
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
|
|
Total
|
21,452,026 1.45%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Note: The difference in holdings from yesterday and today not explained by transactions, can be explained by stock transfers of 185 securities into the relevant accounts and 51 securities out of the relevant accounts.
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Ap20
1. DEALINGS (Note 4) *
|
Class of relevant security:
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
|
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
|
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Purchases and sales
|
Purchase/sale
|
Number of relevant securities
|
Price per unit ($)
|
SELL
|
5
|
93.14
|
SELL
|
625
|
93.14
|
BUY
|
3187
|
93.14
|
BUY
|
33
|
93.14
|
SELL
|
39
|
93.14
|
SELL
|
3
|
93.14
|
SELL
|
4958
|
93.5637
|
SELL
|
6
|
93.14
|
BUY
|
41
|
93.46
|
BUY
|
14
|
93.14
|
BUY
|
28
|
93.14
|
BUY
|
66
|
93.14
|
BUY
|
6
|
93.14
|
BUY
|
20
|
93.14
|
SELL
|
442
|
92.99
|
SELL
|
200
|
92.5
|
BUY
|
51
|
92.967
|
SELL
|
2
|
92.93
|
BUY
|
5
|
92.32
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|
Product name,
e.g. CFD
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
|
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
|
Price per unit
(Note 5)
|
|
|
|
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
(ii) Exercising
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
|
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)
|
Exercise price
|
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
|
Expiry date
|
Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
|
|
|
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
|
Details
|
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
|
|
|