News : Companies
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 AMENDMENT - Abbvie Inc

02/26/2020 | 04:50am EST
Regulatory Story
Northern Trust Corporation - IRSH
Form 8.3 AMENDMENT - Abbvie Inc
Released 09:43 26-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1880E
Northern Trust Corporation
26 February 2020

FORM 8.3 AMENDMENT

The Form 8.3 - Northern Trust Corporation announcement released on 25 February 2020 at 12.46 under RNS No 0811E has been amended.

Amendments are identified with an asterisk (*).

The full amended text is shown below.

Ap19 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

Northern Trust Corporation

Company dealt in

AbbVie Inc

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

Common Stock USD 0.01

Date of dealing

24th February 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS *

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

21,452,026 1.45%

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

21,452,026 1.45%

*Note: The difference in holdings from yesterday and today not explained by transactions, can be explained by stock transfers of 185 securities into the relevant accounts and 51 securities out of the relevant accounts.

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4) *

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit ($)

SELL

5

93.14

SELL

625

93.14

BUY

3187

93.14

BUY

33

93.14

SELL

39

93.14

SELL

3

93.14

SELL

4958

93.5637

SELL

6

93.14

BUY

41

93.46

BUY

14

93.14

BUY

28

93.14

BUY

66

93.14

BUY

6

93.14

BUY

20

93.14

SELL

442

92.99

SELL

200

92.5

BUY

51

92.967

SELL

2

92.93

BUY

5

92.32

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO

Date of disclosure

26th February 2020

Contact name

Frances McIlrath

Telephone number

0207 982 3386

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISETFMLTMTJTMLM
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Form 8.3 AMENDMENT - Abbvie Inc - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 09:48:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
