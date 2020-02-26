London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 AMENDMENT - Allergan Plc

FORM 8.3 AMENDMENT

The Form 8.3 - Northern Trust Corporation announcement released on 25 February 2020 at 12.48 under RNS No 0813E has been amended.

Amendments are identified with an asterisk (*).

The full amended text is shown below.

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Northern Trust Corporation Company dealt in Allergan PLC Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Common Stock USD 0.0033 Date of dealing 24th February 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS *

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 3,834,189 1.17% (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 3,834,189 1.17%

Note: The difference in holdings from yesterday and today not explained by transactions, can be explained by stock transfers of 45 securities into the relevant accounts.

(b)

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total

1.

DEALINGS (Note 4) *

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit ($) BUY 6 198.17 BUY 8 198.17 SELL 185 198.17 SELL 1803 198.6007 SELL 504 198.17 BUY 608 197.97 SELL 13 198.17 BUY 2 198.17 SELL 100 197.98 BUY 80 198.17

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name, e.g. call option Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5)

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any

relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this

should be stated. Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO