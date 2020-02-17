Log in
London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - AbbVie Inc.

02/17/2020 | 07:02am EST
Regulatory Story
Capital Group Companies Inc - IRSH
Form 8.3 - AbbVie Inc.
Released 11:55 17-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 1370D
Capital Group Companies Inc
17 February 2020
FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

Company dealt in

AbbVie Inc.

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

US$0.01 common stock;

ISIN: US00287Y1091

Date of dealing

14 February 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

73,645,618 (4.98%)

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

73,645,618(4.98%)

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

Sale

5,400

USD - 93.87

Sale

16,300

USD - 93.99

Sale

19,223

USD - 94.02

Sale

79,600

USD - 94.05

Sale

918,777

USD - 94.08

Sale

6,114

USD - 94.25

Sale

465,400

USD - 94.33

Sale

25,178

USD - 94.36

Sale

8,180

USD - 94.43

Sale

407,024

USD - 94.46

Sale

45

USD - 94.51

Sale

498

USD - 94.22

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing

and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option

referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any

relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)NO

Date of disclosure

16 February 2020

Contact name

Abraham Torres

Telephone number

+213.615.0469

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

n/a

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

n/a

Y


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Form 8.3 - AbbVie Inc. - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 12:01:03 UTC
