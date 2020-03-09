London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - AbbVie Inc

Ap19

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Northern Trust Corporation Company dealt in AbbVie Inc Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Common Stock USD 0.01 Date of dealing 6th March 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 21,437,544 1.45% (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 21,437,544 1.45%

Note: The difference in holdings from yesterday and today not explained by transactions, can be explained by stock transfers of 414 securities into the relevant accounts and 2,322 securities out of the relevant accounts.

(b)

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total

DEALINGS (Note 4) *

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit ($) BUY 421 87.6264 BUY 151 88.82 BUY 41 87.94 BUY 165 88.82 BUY 2554 88.82 SELL 58 88.82 BUY 86 88.9 BUY 59 88.82 BUY 31 88.82 BUY 232 87.46 BUY 151 88.82 BUY 74 87.94 BUY 31 88.82 BUY 95 88.82 SELL 148 87.79 SELL 132 88.82 BUY 34 88.84 BUY 29 88.82 BUY 19 88.82 BUY 231 88.82 SELL 702 88.73 SELL 596 88.82 BUY 231 88.82 SELL 150 88.2 SELL 70 88.63 BUY 1104 89.042 SELL 500 88.578 BUY 5 88.54 SELL 25 88.86

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name, e.g. call option Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5)

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any

relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this

should be stated. Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO