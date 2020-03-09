London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - AbbVie Inc

Ap19
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
|
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
|
Northern Trust Corporation
|
Company dealt in
|
AbbVie Inc
|
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
|
Common Stock USD 0.01
|
Date of dealing
|
6th March 2020
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
|
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
21,437,544 1.45%
|
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
|
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
|
|
Total
|
21,437,544 1.45%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note: The difference in holdings from yesterday and today not explained by transactions, can be explained by stock transfers of 414 securities into the relevant accounts and 2,322 securities out of the relevant accounts.
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)
Ap20
1. DEALINGS (Note 4) *
|
Class of relevant security:
|
Long
|
Short
|
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
Number
|
|
(%)
|
(1) Relevant securities
|
|
|
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
|
|
|
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Purchases and sales
|
Purchase/sale
|
Number of relevant securities
|
Price per unit ($)
|
BUY
|
421
|
87.6264
|
BUY
|
151
|
88.82
|
BUY
|
41
|
87.94
|
BUY
|
165
|
88.82
|
BUY
|
2554
|
88.82
|
SELL
|
58
|
88.82
|
BUY
|
86
|
88.9
|
BUY
|
59
|
88.82
|
BUY
|
31
|
88.82
|
BUY
|
232
|
87.46
|
BUY
|
151
|
88.82
|
BUY
|
74
|
87.94
|
BUY
|
31
|
88.82
|
BUY
|
95
|
88.82
|
SELL
|
148
|
87.79
|
SELL
|
132
|
88.82
|
BUY
|
34
|
88.84
|
BUY
|
29
|
88.82
|
BUY
|
19
|
88.82
|
BUY
|
231
|
88.82
|
SELL
|
702
|
88.73
|
SELL
|
596
|
88.82
|
BUY
|
231
|
88.82
|
SELL
|
150
|
88.2
|
SELL
|
70
|
88.63
|
BUY
|
1104
|
89.042
|
SELL
|
500
|
88.578
|
BUY
|
5
|
88.54
|
SELL
|
25
|
88.86
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
|
Product name,
e.g. CFD
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 6)
|
Number of relevant securities
(Note 7)
|
Price per unit
(Note 5)
|
|
|
|
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
(ii) Exercising
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
|
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)
|
Exercise price
|
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
|
Expiry date
|
Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
|
Product name,
e.g. call option
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
|
|
|
Ap21
2. OTHER INFORMATION
|
Nature of transaction
(Note 8)
|
Details
|
Price per unit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
|
|
|
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any
relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this
should be stated.Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO
|
Date of disclosure
|
9th March 2020
|
Contact name
|
Simon Jeal
|
Telephone number
|
442079822158
|
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
|
|
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)
|