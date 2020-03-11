Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - AbbVie Inc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/11/2020 | 11:24am EDT
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Northern Trust Corporation - IRSH
Form 8.3 - AbbVie Inc
Released 15:21 11-Mar-2020



RNS Number : 8211F
Northern Trust Corporation
11 March 2020
Ap19 FORM 8.3 IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

Northern Trust Corporation

Company dealt in

AbbVie Inc

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

Common Stock USD 0.01

Date of dealing

10th March 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

21,437,096 1.45%

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

21,437,096 1.45%

Note: The difference in holdings from yesterday and today not explained by transactions, can be explained by stock transfers of 3,801 securities into the relevant accounts.

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

Number

(%)

Number

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

Total

Ap20 1. DEALINGS (Note 4) *

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit ($)

SELL

5607

86.6731

SELL

213

87.53

SELL

110

87.53

SELL

80

87.53

BUY

38

87.53

BUY

2087

87.53

SELL

402

87.3874

SELL

302

87.3874

BUY

19

87.53

BUY

32

84.55

SELL

1374

84.5935

BUY

127

85.72

BUY

610

87.53

BUY

89

87.53

SELL

59

86.05

BUY

288

87.53

BUY

16

87.53

SELL

150

87.423

SELL

69

87.42

SELL

75

87.28

SELL

800

86.504

SELL

141

87.12

SELL

900

85.8

SELL

400

85.051

BUY

15

85.02

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21 2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO

Date of disclosure

11th March 2020

Contact name

Frances McIlrath

Telephone number

442079823386

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
ISEUAAVRRWUOAAR
Close
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Form 8.3 - AbbVie Inc - RNS

Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 15:23:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:41aABCOURT MINES : Rapporte un Profit Net Ajuste de 1M$ et un Profit Net Apres Impots de 87K$ pour le 2e Trimestre 2020
AQ
11:41aABCOURT MINES : Reports an Adjusted Net Profit of $1M and a Net Profit of $87K for the Second Quarter 2020
AQ
11:40aBlackRock says voted against Qualcomm executive pay, director
RE
11:40aNEO LITHIUM : Produces Battery Grade Lithium Carbonate at its Pilot Plant
AQ
11:40aWillis Towers Watson and AviAssist partner for aviation safety in Africa
AQ
11:40aRosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. – NCLH
BU
11:39aTATA STEEL : Boxing Training Centre cadets shine during State Level Meet at Noamundi
PU
11:39aPKP CARGO S A : Raport bieżący nr 3/2020 z dnia 11 marca 2020 roku - Złożenie rezygnacji przez Członka Zarządu PKP CARGO S.A.
PU
11:39aSAGE : completes disposal of Sage Pay and announces share buy-back programme
PU
11:39aNASDAQ : Opdateret prospekt
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OSRAM LICHT AG : AMS to sell new shares for 9.20 Swiss francs from March 16
2ADIDAS AG : ADIDAS : warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales
3AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Citigroup hires Loretta Ko to head financial institution group
4BARCLAYS PLC : Financial firms around the world ramp up contingency plans as coronavirus hits
5CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LIMITED : CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS : 2019 Annual Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group