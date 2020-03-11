London Stock Exchange : Form 8.3 - AbbVie Inc

Ap19

FORM

8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANELACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) Northern Trust Corporation Company dealt in AbbVie Inc Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) Common Stock USD 0.01 Date of dealing 10th March 2020

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 21,437,096 1.45% (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total 21,437,096 1.45%

Note: The difference in holdings from yesterday and today not explained by transactions, can be explained by stock transfers of 3,801 securities into the relevant accounts.

(b)

Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities (2) Derivatives (other than options) (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell Total

Ap20

1.

DEALINGS (Note 4) *

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit ($) SELL 5607 86.6731 SELL 213 87.53 SELL 110 87.53 SELL 80 87.53 BUY 38 87.53 BUY 2087 87.53 SELL 402 87.3874 SELL 302 87.3874 BUY 19 87.53 BUY 32 84.55 SELL 1374 84.5935 BUY 127 85.72 BUY 610 87.53 BUY 89 87.53 SELL 59 86.05 BUY 288 87.53 BUY 16 87.53 SELL 150 87.423 SELL 69 87.42 SELL 75 87.28 SELL 800 86.504 SELL 141 87.12 SELL 900 85.8 SELL 400 85.051 BUY 15 85.02

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name, e.g. CFD Nature of transaction (Note 6) Number of relevant securities (Note 7) Price per unit (Note 5)

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name, e.g. call option Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc. Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7) Exercise price Type, e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

(ii) Exercising

Product name, e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction (Note 8) Details Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5)

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) NO